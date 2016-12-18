Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

Premium 1 Package Lane Tracking Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Split Folding Rear Seats Rear Trunklid Spoiler Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Iridium Silver Metallic Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Mercedes-Benz of Delray is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 with 33,174mi. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mercedes-Benz is in a class of its own. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CLS CLS 400 was gently driven and it shows. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ6HB4GA160895

Stock: GA160895

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-04-2020