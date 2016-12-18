Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 33,263 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,891$4,216 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Premium 1 Package Lane Tracking Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Split Folding Rear Seats Rear Trunklid Spoiler Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Ash Wood Trim Black; Leather Upholstery Iridium Silver Metallic Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 with 33,174mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mercedes-Benz is in a class of its own. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This CLS CLS 400 was gently driven and it shows. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB4GA160895
Stock: GA160895
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 29,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,500$3,088 Below Market
Topline Automotive - Monterey Park / California
2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLS400 RED/BLACK, **PREMIUM PACKAGE 2** PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE **ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR SEATS**LANE TRACKING PACKAGE**NIGHT PACKAGE**, SURROUND VIEW MONITOR, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SUNROOF, LED HEADLIGHTS, ELECTRONIC TRUNK CLOSER, PARKTRONIC, KEYLESS-GO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HARMAN-KORDAN SOUND SYSTEM, AND 19-INCH AMG WHEEL, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, FACTORY WARRANTY, FOR BEST DEALS PLEASE CALL 626-572-8888 OR VISIT WWW.TOPLINE168.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB9GA184113
Stock: 23172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-06-2020
- 34,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,450$2,669 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr 4dr Sedan CLS 400 4MATIC features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is designo Diamond White Metallic with a Saddle Brown/Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Mirror Package, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, Premium 1 Package, 8 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Navigation System with HD Radio, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Electronic Trunk Closer, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BAS PLUS with Cross Traffic Assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, PRE-SAFE Brake, Rear anti-roll bar, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Brake assist, PARKTRONIC, Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, DISTRONIC PLUS, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, CMS Lane, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Surround View System, Telescoping steering wheel, Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB5GA169962
Stock: 169962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 75,391 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,995$3,002 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/30 City/Highway MPGFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB9GA168347
Stock: T1016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 62,552 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,925$2,780 Below Market
Watermark Toyota - Madisonville / Kentucky
CLS 550 4MATIC , 4.6L V8 BiTurbo, Clean Autocheck History Report, No Damage or Accidents Found on Record, Watermark's Warranty Forever, Bluetooth Connection, Push Button Start, Ultra Clean Local Trade-In, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Adaptive suspension, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package Control Code, KEYLESS GO , Mirror Package Code, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power Folding Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera.The Watermark Warranty Forever is valid for as long as you own the vehicle & for an unlimited time, unlimited miles. How much is it? Zero. We’re building Customers for Life so the Watermark Warranty Forever comes standard with every qualifying vehicle meeting the criteria and is included at no extra charge. There are no catches, hidden fees, or gimmicks. Our dealership provides this product as an added value to our Customers for doing business with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9GA177654
Stock: 21328B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 41,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,995$4,833 Below Market
Good Wheels Quality Used Cars - Glassboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB8GA168442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,068 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,991$2,442 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Draper - Draper / Utah
Silver 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo#1 Highline dealer in town! Odometer is 25152 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Potent engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HBXGA177166
Stock: GA177166P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 5,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$42,500$752 Below Market
Rickenbaugh Cadillac - Denver / Colorado
RIGHT CAR- RIGHT PRICE- RIGHT NOW, NO HASSLE BUYING EXPERIENCE. Clean CARFAX. Blue 4MATIC CARFAX One-Owner. BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, CLS 550 4MATIC, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 BiTurbo, 9-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC, Blue, Porcelain/Black w/Leather Upholstery, 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Radio, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Traction control, Weather band radio, Wheels: 18' 5-Twin-Spoke. Odometer is 29728 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Reviews: * Potent engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds Located in Denver CO, but serving all of the metro area, including Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Commerce City, and Cherry Creek.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9GA174513
Stock: P20768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 56,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,998$2,683 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend is excited to offer this 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz CLS is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. Strengths of this model include class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB7GA177202
Stock: ZU2272
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 36,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,995$1,954 Below Market
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value priced below the market average! This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 has a great Steel Gray Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! -Only 36889 miles which is low for a 2016 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB6GA165946
Stock: GA165946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 47,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$51,998$3,290 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB7GA164849
Stock: 19253818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 40038,392 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,223$1,253 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin - Rocklin / California
Only 38,392 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz CLS delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Smart Device Integration -inc: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, SD Card Navigation Pre Wiring, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access.* This Mercedes-Benz CLS Features the Following Options *Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, LED Brakelights and Headlights, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic 7G-TRONIC Plus -inc: driver-adaptive, sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles,.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. This vehicle has never been smoked in!* Why *We're the BEST* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin, 4747 granite dr, Rocklin, CA 95677 to claim your Mercedes-Benz CLS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB6GA184201
Stock: U13080
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 45,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$32,990$556 Below Market
Meadowland GMC of Carmel - Carmel / New York
** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE ** All used cars bought at Meadowland get a 100 point inspection ** Extended Service Plans Available for cars under 120,000 miles.** Navigation System ** Leather Interior ** All Wheel Drive ** Heated Seats ** Side Air Bags ** Rear View Camera/Rear Sensor ** Satellite Radio ** Power Windows ** Anti Lock Brakes ** Hybrid Engine ** OIL & FILTER CHANGED ** ** LIFETIME POWERTRAIN PROTECTION PROGRAM available on all NEW/USED VEHICLES under 90,000 miles / 9 years old / non-commercial vehicles **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB9GA182651
Stock: GR0767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 40036,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$34,595$2,367 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz Of El Cajon - El Cajon / California
Welcome to Mercedes-Benz of El Cajon, we proudly offer this beautiful and super clean 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS 400 with the following options:Certified. Iridium Silver Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 RWD 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Burmester Surround Sound System, Comfort suspension for Elegance, Black Ash Wood Trim, Blind Spot Assist, Electronic Trunk Closer, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package Control Code, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Mirror Package, Navigation System, Power Folding Mirrors, Premium 1 Package, Rear Trunklid Spoiler, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Wheels: 19" 5-Twin-Spoke.20/30 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateWe promise that you'll enjoy your experience with Mercedes-Benz of El Cajon. Whether you live 5 miles away or 500 miles away, you will receive a level of service never experienced before. If you live out of the area, we'll gladly pick you up at the San Diego International Airport or alternatively, buy in comfort and we'll deliver this vehicle to your doorstep.Reviews:* Potent engines; beautifully crafted interior; abundant safety and convenience features; excellent ride and handling balance; distinctive styling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB8GA168551
Stock: 200807A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 66,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,875$867 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of St Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Mercedes Benz of St Louis has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Jump in and drive off. You can sleep easy knowing this vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 was inspected and meets the stringent standards to be called a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz from Mercedes Benz of St Louis. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 400 equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. More information about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that is considerably curvier than most sedans. It occupies a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. While both of those models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. This model sets itself apart with class-leading tech and safety features, available all-wheel drive, superb cabin materials, and Strong turbocharged V6 and V8 engines On-Line Sales Price may not include Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned Warranty *CALL TO VERIFY PRICING AND WARRANTY INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB7GA168599
Stock: C30090A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 54,017 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,999$897 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS 400 will catch your eye in stunning Selenite Gray Metallic. Powered by a Twin-Turbocharged 3.0 Liter V6 that produces 329hp which is tethered to a smooth-shifting 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive CLS-Class four-door coupe offers a comfortable ride, responsive handling, up to 30mpg on the highway, and eye-catching fastback styling accented by a power sunroof, adaptive LED headlamps, taillamps, and daytime running lights, and the AMG Styling Package with distinctive bumpers, side skirts, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our CLS 400's interior features leather-trimmed seating, black-stained Ash wood trim, superb attention to detail, and high-quality materials to make every drive feel special. Some of the many amenities available to you include heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with memory, keyless entry/ignition, ambient lighting, a power-deployable rear window sunshade, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the stellar audio system paired with the full-color COMAND infotainment system ensures every journey is enjoyable thanks to available navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and USB/Aux inputs.Mercedes-Benz includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, collision warning with active brake intervention, a back-up camera with surround view, front/rear parking sensors, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe and secure. There is nothing quite like the appeal of a properly engineered luxury sedan such as our CLS 400! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6FB7GA175541
Stock: 115795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 20,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB2GA177212
Stock: 10015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 70,386 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,741$1,739 Below Market
Sullivan-Parkhill Imports - Champaign / Illinois
Certified. 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS 400 4MATIC *** HAIL SALE!!!!*** ***Vehicle had minor to moderate hail damage but has been fixed. Save big!! Contact us to schedule an appointment today!*** Local Trade, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof/Moonroof/PanoramicRoof, Android Auto + Apple Carplay, Black, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Blind Spot Assist, COMAND Navigation & Voice Control, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Heated Steering Wheel, KEYLESS GO, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View System. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * 165 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sullivan-Parkhill Precision Pricing: At Sullivan-Parkhill, we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. Locally Owned And Operated For Over 95 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ6HB3GA184699
Stock: M5705A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
