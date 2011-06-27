Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$68,113
|$72,998
|$78,122
|Clean
|$65,798
|$70,527
|$75,476
|Average
|$61,167
|$65,584
|$70,182
|Rough
|$56,536
|$60,641
|$64,889
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,672
|$48,145
|$52,826
|Clean
|$42,188
|$46,515
|$51,036
|Average
|$39,219
|$43,255
|$47,457
|Rough
|$36,249
|$39,996
|$43,878
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,091
|$96,733
|$102,657
|Clean
|$87,995
|$93,458
|$99,179
|Average
|$81,801
|$86,908
|$92,224
|Rough
|$75,608
|$80,359
|$85,268
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,270
|$85,669
|$89,256
|Clean
|$79,473
|$82,769
|$86,232
|Average
|$73,879
|$76,968
|$80,185
|Rough
|$68,286
|$71,168
|$74,137
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$120,302
|$124,871
|$129,697
|Clean
|$116,212
|$120,644
|$125,304
|Average
|$108,033
|$112,189
|$116,516
|Rough
|$99,853
|$103,734
|$107,728
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,177
|$89,753
|$95,607
|Clean
|$81,316
|$86,715
|$92,368
|Average
|$75,592
|$80,638
|$85,890
|Rough
|$69,869
|$74,561
|$79,412
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,260
|$52,374
|$58,765
|Clean
|$44,688
|$50,601
|$56,774
|Average
|$41,542
|$47,055
|$52,793
|Rough
|$38,397
|$43,509
|$48,811
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$76,134
|$81,354
|$86,833
|Clean
|$73,545
|$78,600
|$83,891
|Average
|$68,369
|$73,092
|$78,008
|Rough
|$63,193
|$67,583
|$72,124
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$101,716
|$115,160
|$129,213
|Clean
|$98,258
|$111,262
|$124,835
|Average
|$91,343
|$103,464
|$116,081
|Rough
|$84,427
|$95,667
|$107,326
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,152
|$61,309
|$68,791
|Clean
|$52,312
|$59,233
|$66,460
|Average
|$48,630
|$55,082
|$61,800
|Rough
|$44,948
|$50,931
|$57,139
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$129,460
|$134,989
|$140,819
|Clean
|$125,059
|$130,419
|$136,048
|Average
|$116,257
|$121,279
|$126,507
|Rough
|$107,455
|$112,139
|$116,966
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,450
|$54,020
|$58,805
|Clean
|$47,769
|$52,191
|$56,813
|Average
|$44,407
|$48,533
|$52,829
|Rough
|$41,045
|$44,876
|$48,844