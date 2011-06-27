1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,813 - $3,894
Used S-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The big Benz gains Mercedes' new alphanumeric nomenclature that makes it easier to identify the vehicle family and engine size. Fuel economy is improved for the S-Class, and all but the S600 switch to H-rated tires for increased traction in inclement weather.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ctaylor4968,09/19/2011
i have over 240k miles on my 94 s320, and it still runs amazing. i have the armored package which comes equipped with bullet proof glass and armored doors. so it is even heavier then your average 320 but still has tremendous power and just hugs the road around those country road turns. gas mileage for year and size of the car isnt to bad, but premium sucks your wallet. i put an after market intake on it to increase gas mileage and run a little cleaner and faster and it works. k&n makes a great intake for it and is a fair price. great safe and reliable car.
amartinez,04/07/2010
I bought this vehicle with 180k on it. The body and interior is still flawless vehicle drive like new I do 150 miles a day both ways to work and I have not had any regrets. Gas mileage is hard because of the premium fuel but well worth the quality of ride and comfort quick on acceleration for a heavy car and quiet as a mouse
huke1,07/10/2002
This is the best car I have ever owned. It is very reliable. Long trips are a joy in this car. My next car....another Mercedes. No question the Germans make the best cars in the world.
adeira,01/27/2013
Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S-Class
Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons