  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,813 - $3,894
Used S-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The big Benz gains Mercedes' new alphanumeric nomenclature that makes it easier to identify the vehicle family and engine size. Fuel economy is improved for the S-Class, and all but the S600 switch to H-rated tires for increased traction in inclement weather.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car
ctaylor4968,09/19/2011
i have over 240k miles on my 94 s320, and it still runs amazing. i have the armored package which comes equipped with bullet proof glass and armored doors. so it is even heavier then your average 320 but still has tremendous power and just hugs the road around those country road turns. gas mileage for year and size of the car isnt to bad, but premium sucks your wallet. i put an after market intake on it to increase gas mileage and run a little cleaner and faster and it works. k&n makes a great intake for it and is a fair price. great safe and reliable car.
positive experience
amartinez,04/07/2010
I bought this vehicle with 180k on it. The body and interior is still flawless vehicle drive like new I do 150 miles a day both ways to work and I have not had any regrets. Gas mileage is hard because of the premium fuel but well worth the quality of ride and comfort quick on acceleration for a heavy car and quiet as a mouse
Mercedes S320 - 1994
huke1,07/10/2002
This is the best car I have ever owned. It is very reliable. Long trips are a joy in this car. My next car....another Mercedes. No question the Germans make the best cars in the world.
One of the safest cars around
adeira,01/27/2013
Great car. This is one of the safest cars on the road and great gas mileage. This diesel engine keeps on going. 94 model had a recall on the motors by Mercedes and most have been replaced. Don't buy one that hasn't been. When your life/kids,grandkids are worth it or for commuting it can't be beat!! Excellent gas mileage 28-30mpg on the highway!!
See all 17 reviews of the 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
389 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Overview

The Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered in the following submodels: S-Class Sedan, S-Class Coupe, S-Class Diesel. Available styles include S500 2dr Coupe, S350D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, S600 2dr Coupe, S320 4dr Sedan, S500 4dr Sedan, S600 4dr Sedan, and S420 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 is priced between $5,598 and$5,598 with odometer readings between 107486 and107486 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1994 S-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,598 and mileage as low as 107486 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,073.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz S-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,747.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,963.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz S-Class lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles