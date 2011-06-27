Vehicle overview

High atop the sedan food chain sits one car: the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Oh, you can buy more expensive sedans, but rarely will those cars match the pedigree of this iconic Benz. The S-Class has been at the forefront of automotive advancement for decades, showcasing new features in technology, safety, performance and general innovation for decades. As such, it is very much the standard-bearer for all others, and deservedly so.

The S-Class is more expensive than most similarly equipped flagship luxury sedans, but it doesn't take much time behind the wheel to realize that its higher price is commensurate with its higher degree of engineering, interior craftsmanship and even feature content. The S-Class also stands out with its variety of engine choices, particularly for 2012. With the S350 Bluetec model, a turbodiesel returns to the Mercedes flagship for the first time in 21 years. This time, however, it's a thoroughly modern unit with a prodigious output of 455 pound-feet of torque and no black smoke belching out the back. It also delivers substantially better fuel economy than the carryover S400 Hybrid.

That's not the only new engine. The S550 gets the same twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 found in the CL- and CLS-Class, boasting more power and better fuel economy than the engine it replaces. It's hard to imagine needing any more power than it provides, but nevertheless, the S-Class still offers the V12-powered S600 and the AMG-tuned S63 and S65.

Quite frankly, if your new ultra-luxury-sedan search begins and ends with a 2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, you probably won't regret your decision. Having said that, the S-Class competes with an incredible group of fine sedans that includes the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Maserati Quattroporte and Porsche Panamera. It's an impressive lot with which it's hard to find fault, but none of them can quite match the well-rounded and time-tested superiority of the S-Class.