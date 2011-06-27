Close

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Luxury plus this Luxury has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners. This Luxury was driven only 6275 miles/year currently at 81575 miles on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium allowing for a good balance of torque horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive. The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean high-tech integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination whereas the ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular. The air suspension allows you to glide over bumps moreover the CD-Changer provides for hours of your favorite music. The HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider more intense beam not to mention the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks whats more is the keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers meanwhile the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior moreover the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly moreover the memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively whats more is since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip in addition to the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience moreover the rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows in addition to the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDNG71X27A048647

Stock: 8647

Certified Pre-Owned: No

