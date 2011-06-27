Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,990Good Deal | $897 below market
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S50082,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smithfield Auto Center - Smithfield / North Carolina
Snatch a steal on this 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.0L before someone else snatches it. Spacious but easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its dependable Gas V8 5.0L/303 engine have lots of zip for an inexpensive price. It is well equipped with the following options: Warning lights/messages-inc: open door, exterior lamp failure, low fuel/oil/ coolant/washer fluid, Velour floor mats/carpeting, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering w/integrated hydraulic damper, Universal LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) at rear seating positions, Touch turn signals (flashes (3) times w/(1) touch), Tele Aid Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite system-inc: stolen vehicle, remote door unlock service, alarm/collision notification, dealer connect, Stainless-steel door sill trim, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, opening/closing windows/sunroof, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, and Single red rear fog lamp.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J46A482002
Stock: DJ13703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $19,980
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S43012,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Phillips Auto - Newport Beach / California
With a clean Carfax and low miles, this rare 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is offered at over 75% off its initial MSRP. This car is so well kept and comes equipped with options, such as: the Comfort Package, Parktronic Package, and Electronic Trunk Closer, that you wouldn't believe how well it has aged upon seeing it for yourself. - 2 Keys OPTIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE COMFORT PACKAGE ($2160.00 ) PARKTRONIC PACKAGE ($1100.00) 6 DISK CD CHANGER ($430.00) ELECTRIC TRUNK CLOSER ($500.00)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J26A484421
Stock: 19940P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- Price Drop$8,895
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500115,339 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J36A477826
Stock: HNK536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $8,990
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S43072,635 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS A **WHOLE** LOT OF CAR FOR THE MONEY! - FOR ABOUT $10K OTD, YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER CAR! - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - SUUUUUUUUUUUPER NICE INSIDE AND OUT (FOR THE AGE) - YOU CAN TELL THIS CAR HAS BEEN LOVED, NEVER ABUSED - MINOR TOUCH UP ON THE REAR BUMPER IS THE ONLY REAL FLAW - NICELY LOADED W/ HEATED AND COOLED SEATS W/ PULSE MASSAGE - AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - AMG SPORT PACKAGE W/ AMG WHEELS ON MICHELIN TIRES - THE VACUUM OPERATED DOOR LOCKS ARE A LITTLE SLOW TO UNLOCK AND THE POWER REAR WINDOW SUNSHADE DOES NOT WORK, THE SIDE SHADES ARE MANUAL AND WORK FINE - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J96A476350
Stock: DF72725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®105,458 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, S 430 4MATIC , 4D Sedan, 4.3L V8 SMPI SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4MATIC , Pewter Metallic, Charcoal w/Exclusive Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Rear Window Blind. Pewter Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 430 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V8 SMPI SOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG83J66A478963
Stock: SG-F05963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $16,000
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG®121,491 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Heated Seats*, Cold Weather Package*, Sport Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Cooled Seats*, Local Home Delivery Available!, AMG 6.0L V12 SMPI SOHC 36V Bi-Turbocharged, Charcoal w/Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, AMG Style I Non-Staggered Wheels, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND. Obsidian Black Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 65 AMG RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AMG 6.0L V12 SMPI SOHC 36V Bi-TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG79J16A472067
Stock: SG-E12067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $7,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500102,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ritz Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J46A463269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC®176,167 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Excellent condition 2006 Mercedes Benz S-500 AWD Sedan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG84J06A481212
Stock: T481212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,977
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®207,962 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois
4.3L V8 SMPI SOHC, 4MATIC®, **CASTLE CHEVROLET OF VILLA PARK, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **LEATHER, **NAVIGATION, **POWER MOONROOF, **VILLA PARK, IL. Obsidian Black Metallic 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 430 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V8 SMPI SOHCWe are here to assist you in every way! Not only do we offer a great atmosphere for Chevy shopping, here at Castle, we strive to be number one in customer service, going above and beyond the initial purchase with the Castle Difference. Whether you are searching for your first new Chevrolet or your third pre-owned car, we assure you that your experience here will be a pleasant and effective one! Need to service your Chevy? Our trusted and certified advisors can answer any questions or concerns you might have, and offer you advice on what needs to be done. If you're looking for parts, our parts department who will make sure you have everything you need keep your Chevy running smoothly. No question is too small and every request is important to us, so please contact us if you have any unmet Chevy needs. We welcome all Addison, Villa Park and Lombard Chevy drivers to our dealership! We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.**Dealer financing credit applied. We do not accept outside financing checks/drafts for payments**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG83J36A476376
Stock: V20373D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $5,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®110,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury of Queens - Long Island City / New York
Cash Purchase. Price does not include finance charges, taxes,fees,title and registration. Department of Consumer License #2010751-DCA Phone (718)361-1119. Address 40-16 35 AVE Long Island City NY 11101
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG83J36A477995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S60079,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG76J26A466072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,950
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S35081,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Park Imports - Stone Park / Illinois
All of our vehicles must pass a multi-point inspection performed by our BOSCH Certified Technicians to give you piece of mind, talk about safety, reliability, comfort, performance and style. Despite our size and sales volume, we have never forgotten where we came from and how we got to where we are today. We are a customer service business from start to finish. From the moment you step foot into an Auto Park Imports showroom or service department, you can expect full attention. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Auto Park Imports. We have no owner manuals and one key for this car. Please call or visit our showroom for more details about this wonderful vehicle 800-610-5562. ~!!~Installed Options~!!~ 6-DISC CD CHANGER - $430 - Dealer inspection, This Mercedes-Benz is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, 17 inch Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 800-610-5562 or Info@AutoParkUS.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNF67J36A474225
Stock: 474225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,975
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®106,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hagan Automotive - Chatham / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG83J76A475134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430157,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, ; Active Seatbelts Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Keller's Auto Sales at 912-925-6615 or SALES@KELLERSAUTO.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J86A483452
Stock: 9178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-12-2019
- $7,999
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S35098,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2006 Mercedes-Benz S350~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNF67J76A477161
Stock: SA1031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2019
- $16,888
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG®94,419 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Auto Collection - Pasadena / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG79JX6A476814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,590
2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®93,818 milesDelivery available*
Bill Walsh Toyota - Ottawa / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG83JX6A464127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,698Great Deal | $3,853 below market
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55081,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this Luxury plus this Luxury has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners. This Luxury was driven only 6275 miles/year currently at 81575 miles on top of that the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride. This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium allowing for a good balance of torque horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy plus enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive. The navigation system will appeal to car buyers who like a clean high-tech integrated look while getting the right directions to their destination whereas the ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular. The air suspension allows you to glide over bumps moreover the CD-Changer provides for hours of your favorite music. The HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider more intense beam not to mention the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks whats more is the keyless entry feature adds to security and convenience. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers meanwhile the cruise control helps avoid speedy situations by maintaining a constant speed. The woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior moreover the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold weather by warming the seat quickly moreover the memory seat feature makes sure that your perfect seat position is never forgotten. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively whats more is since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip in addition to the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience moreover the rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows in addition to the CD player is a must have for any daily driver. The traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG71X27A048647
Stock: 8647
Certified Pre-Owned: No