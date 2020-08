Close

Smithfield Auto Center - Smithfield / North Carolina

Snatch a steal on this 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 5.0L before someone else snatches it. Spacious but easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its dependable Gas V8 5.0L/303 engine have lots of zip for an inexpensive price. It is well equipped with the following options: Warning lights/messages-inc: open door, exterior lamp failure, low fuel/oil/ coolant/washer fluid, Velour floor mats/carpeting, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering w/integrated hydraulic damper, Universal LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) at rear seating positions, Touch turn signals (flashes (3) times w/(1) touch), Tele Aid Global Positioning System (GPS) satellite system-inc: stolen vehicle, remote door unlock service, alarm/collision notification, dealer connect, Stainless-steel door sill trim, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, opening/closing windows/sunroof, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, and Single red rear fog lamp.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBNG75J46A482002

Stock: DJ13703A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020