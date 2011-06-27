  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  4. Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$911 - $1,956
Used 500-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A new 500E model is introduced to the Mercedes top-drawer lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

500sl 1992
ajohnson95,07/01/2002
VERY NICE AND FUN TO DRIVE< VERY FAST!! WAY HEAD OF ITS TIME. A+ for sure.
Most Fun For Your Buck
Sacha Prins,06/10/2003
I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.
Sexy
Ken,12/17/2007
I've had my 92 500sel for only a couple of weeks, but I love it. The car is sexy, nothing to it. The body design looks good even 15 years later it has a modern look. The interior is way ahead of its time. It has more features then my 2002 Mercedes. It could do a little bit better on gas but it is a dream to drive. Also quite expensive to keep running but well worth the experience
Finally Bought A W140 Mercedes
Texas Star Man,08/22/2003
Finally, on 8.19.03, I purchased the Mercedes I've always wanted, a W140 S Class. This particular unit is a 1992 500SEL with 75,000 miles the day I bought it. Everything, everything, but the front seat power head rests operate as it should. I thought my W126 (300SDL) was incredible, and it was, but this S Class is without a doubt the finest Mercedes ever built. They can be expesive to maintain, but my! what an incredible automobile. It is quiet, comfortable, powerful, and handsome and safe. What more should a car be?
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class

Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Overview

The Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class is offered in the following submodels: 500-Class Sedan, 500-Class Convertible. Available styles include 500E 4dr Sedan, 500SL 2dr Convertible, and 500SEL 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

Can't find a used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,941.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,731.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 500-Class lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles