1992 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review
1992 Highlights
A new 500E model is introduced to the Mercedes top-drawer lineup.
ajohnson95,07/01/2002
VERY NICE AND FUN TO DRIVE< VERY FAST!! WAY HEAD OF ITS TIME. A+ for sure.
Sacha Prins,06/10/2003
I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.
Ken,12/17/2007
I've had my 92 500sel for only a couple of weeks, but I love it. The car is sexy, nothing to it. The body design looks good even 15 years later it has a modern look. The interior is way ahead of its time. It has more features then my 2002 Mercedes. It could do a little bit better on gas but it is a dream to drive. Also quite expensive to keep running but well worth the experience
Texas Star Man,08/22/2003
Finally, on 8.19.03, I purchased the Mercedes I've always wanted, a W140 S Class. This particular unit is a 1992 500SEL with 75,000 miles the day I bought it. Everything, everything, but the front seat power head rests operate as it should. I thought my W126 (300SDL) was incredible, and it was, but this S Class is without a doubt the finest Mercedes ever built. They can be expesive to maintain, but my! what an incredible automobile. It is quiet, comfortable, powerful, and handsome and safe. What more should a car be?
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5700 rpm
