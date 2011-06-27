I recently bought myself a second hand silver-grey '92 500SL Mercedes-Benz as my 'summer vehicle'. I already was a Mercedes fan (reliability) for some years, and since we have a '89 560SL in the family I knew it was a fun vehicle. Well, it sure is! I've been driving it for a couple of months now and I'm very, very impressed with the comfort it provides, especially for a (now) 11-year old car. Being 11 years old I reckon I will have some expenses to keep the car in optimum condition, but in contrast, the price of purchase was one-fifth of the original sticker price.

