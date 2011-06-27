2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class models

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a five-passenger, full-size luxury sedan available in S400 Hybrid, S350 Bluetec, S550, S600, S63 AMG and S65 AMG trim levels. Each is representative of a different engine, and in the case of the AMG models, a higher degree of other performance capabilities.

Every model comes standard with 18-inch wheels (AMGs excepted), adaptive air suspension, active bi-xenon headlights with automatic high beams and LED running lights, front and rear parking sensors, a power trunk closer and a sunroof.

Comfort and convenience items include keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats (with heating, ventilation, massage, four-way lumbar adjustment, adjustable/active bolsters, enhanced headrests and memory functions), leather upholstery and extended interior trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors and a power rear sunshade. Electronic features include the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice controls and a 15-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD/DVD changer, HD radio, satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The S63 AMG includes those items, then adds 20-inch AMG wheels and specific styling cues as well as AMG-tuned suspension, steering, brakes and exhaust. Inside you get a sport steering wheel, shift paddles, an enhanced instrument cluster and AMG-specific leather and trim. Also included is Active Body Control, a suspension technology that reduces body roll in the corners. The available AMG Performance package increases its engine output and top speed.

On top of the dizzying array of standard features, there are plenty of stand-alone and packaged options available. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control as well as blind-spot and lane-departure warning systems that take evasive action in the event of driver inaction (though not in the S400).

The Rear Seat package adds four-zone automatic climate control and eight-way power rear seats with memory, heating and ventilation. The Rear Seat Entertainment package includes a dual-screen, rear-seat entertainment system and two rear seat remotes that can control all functions in the COMAND system. Also optional are power-operated shades for the rear windows, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a night-vision warning system and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The S600 and S65 AMG get all of the above optional features standard. The S600 also has 19-inch wheels, enhanced brakes and Active Body Control. The S65 AMG receives the S63's extra performance enhancements.

Optional on every S-Class is Splitview, which allows the driver and passenger to look at different media on the center COMAND screen. It includes a COMAND remote control for the passenger.