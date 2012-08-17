Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me

1,419 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,419 listings
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600

    43,888 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC®

    89,525 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®

    142,420 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430

    138,296 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC®

    166,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600

    45,975 miles

    $12,369

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

    86,274 miles

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 in White
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430

    137,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,952

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC®

    145,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,885

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

    153,371 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430

    86,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG®

    147,491 miles

    $9,848

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

    86,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 in White
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

    82,578 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430

    12,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,980

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500

    115,339 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,895

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430

    72,635 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC®

    105,458 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz S-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,419 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  4. Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.572 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Rolled The Dice - Bought High Mileage
john77084,08/17/2012
S430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 7A)
After turning 40 recently, I decided to properly kick-off my mid-life crisis. I was going to go with either a boat or a car. A 2004 S430 won. I found one with 114,000 miles on it on Autotrader. I suppose I got the "base" model 430, but it is absolutely remarkable. The suspension, coupled with the car's sheer size, makes for an airplane like ride (sport settings are also present). I've taken it on 2 long road trips and been in very good spirits after arriving. Tips for Buying Used: *Comparison shop! These cars depreciate wildly. I paid too much. Find the KBB price and stick with it. *Have a genuine STAR diagnostics ran. *Beware the "stuck in park" potential
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
S-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz S-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings