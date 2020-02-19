Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic has 17,150 miles on the odometer. The former owner was not a smoker. This car comes with a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY. This vehicle goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. This vehicle has not been compromised by any structural damage. This car has a powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine. The exterior finish is immaculate. The interior is clean with no stains, tears, or rips. We run a CARFAX report on every car. This vehicle is CARFAX CERTIFIED and CARFAX One Owner. AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available. GUARANTEED FINANCING available with approved credit.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ9BB6HA193487

Stock: 193487

Certified Pre-Owned: No

