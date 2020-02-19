Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 17,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,566$7,348 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic home you will know you've made a solid investment. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Rest assured knowing that this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 17,150 on the odometer. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. This car can hold its own with its powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic's 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V gives you the gas mileage that you want. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! With approved credit we can provide you a vehicle with low monthly payments and no hassle. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Ashton, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB6HA193487
Stock: 193487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,985$10,169 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
This 2017 Mercedes Benz CLS-550 is iconic with Premium Package, designo Interior Classic Red/Black, Wheel Package, Sport Package, Driver Assistance Package, Black Piano Lacquer, High-Performance Tires, Rear Deck Spoiler, Review Camera, Split-Folding Rear Seats, 19 Inch AMG Sport Wheels, and Wheel Locking Bolts. This vehicle new was $92,435.00 and now priced at $43,485 ------- $3,155 Below Market !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB0HA201891
Stock: T332774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 19,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,995$3,925 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUSÂ , Driver Assist Package Code, Driver Assistance Package, Navigation system: COMAND, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Speed Limit Assist. Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance designo Diamond White Metallic 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurbo 4MATICÂ 4D Sedan CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 17/25 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB7HA198195
Stock: QL198195
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 12,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$49,991$6,211 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr CLS 550 Coupe features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0HA197634
Stock: HA197634
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 31,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$66,984$9,316 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Rear View Camera, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, BAS PLUS with Cross Traffic Assist, Black Ash Wood Trim, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, designo Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS with Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Trunk Closer, Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO, Mirror Package, Navigation System, Navigation System with HD & Satellite Radio, Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Assist Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Premium 2 Package, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Smartphone Integration (14U), Speed Limit Assist, Surround View Camera, Wheels: 19 AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Black. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Clean CARFAX.Located in North Scottsdale's Luxury vehicle HQ. Scottsdale Road and the 101. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation System with HD & Satellite Radio, Navigation system: COMAND, Driver Assistance Package, Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, Mirror Package, Parking Assist Package, Premium 2 Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Speakers, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Electronic Trunk Closer, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS with Pre-Safe Brake, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, BAS PLUS with Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, CMS Rear, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Power Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, PRE-SAFE Brake, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Surround View Camera, Telescoping steering wheel, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, designo Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 AMG Cross-Spoke Forged Black, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers, Rear View Camera Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 855-328-4749 or Lou.Gordon@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB2HA192933
Stock: S06557A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 29,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,997$5,408 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
Only 29,530 Miles! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! CERTIFIED! PREMIUM 2 PKG, with HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, LED HEADLAMPS, NAVIGATION, and KEYLESS PKG, PARK ASSIST PKG, with SURROUND VIEW, and PARKTRONIC, DRIVER ASSIST PKG, with DISTRONIC PLUS, CMS, BAS PLUS, LANE TRACKING PKG, and SPEED LIMIT ASSIST, WHEEL PKG... With an original MSRP of $87,495 this 14 CLS-Class 4-Door Coupe comes with a CERTIFIED pre-owned warranty, which includes: Additional One Year or Unlimited Mileage beyond the 4 year/50,000 mile Limited Factory Warranty. Special Financing rates are available! Our everyday low ''SONIC PRICE'' on this CLS550 Luxury Coupe, our commitment to you is that the price you see here, is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value, based on year, miles, equipment and availability.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Autobahn Motors, 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 to claim your Mercedes-Benz CLS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB2HA202591
Stock: LHA202591
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 34,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$42,968$7,055 Below Market
Reeves Import Maserati - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB6HA197637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$48,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS Black CLS 550 LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLIND SPOT, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, HEATED SEATS, 1 OWNER, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GOÂ , Mirror Package, Navigation system: COMAND, Power Folding Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Wheel Package. 4D Sedan 4.7L V8 BiTurbo 9-Speed Automatic RWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far! 18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXHA191047
Stock: PHA191047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,695 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES WE HAVE THE BEST DEALS ON USED MERCEDES BENZ!!! *** WON'T LAST LONG**** 1 OWNER*** BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** LIKE NEW *** Ever Dreamed of driving a High Quality Car? THOUSANDS UNDER MARKET PRICE!!! LOW Down Payment, Easy and Fast Approval!!! Like New 2017 Mercedes Benz CLS 550. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Rear wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB5HA192638
Stock: 192638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 17,849 milesGood Deal
$49,435$4,296 Below Market
Keyes European - Van Nuys / California
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 Certified. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 165 Point Inspection3-Spoke AMG® Sport Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, designo Black DINAMICA Headliner, designo Classic Red/Black Leather Package, designo Semi-Aniline Leather Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Trunk Closer, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Full-LED Headlamps, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon® Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Power Bucket Seats, HVAC memory, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO®, Knee airbag, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Leather Upholstery, Mirror Package, Navigation System, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Passenger door bin, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power driver seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power steering, Premium 2 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: Navigation System w/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Smartphone Integration (14U), Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sportline Package, Steering wheel memory, Surround View Camera, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheel Package, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Please call the Internet Sales Department at (818) 461-3977 for more information.Reviews:* Potent engines, even for a high-end luxury car; excellent balance of performance handling and a comfortable ride quality; abundant and well-executed safety features; impeccable interior quality. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB2HA199126
Stock: 00300673
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 19,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$47,995$3,386 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
4MATIC! Very Low Mileage! Extremely Rare designo Color! MSRP $86,300! KEYLESS-GO, LED Intelligent Light System, Surround View Camera System, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Premium 2 Package, Electronic Trunk Closer, Intelligent Highbeam Control, Power Rear-Window Sunshade, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats, Lane Tracking Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Parking Assist Package, PARKTRONIC (with Active Parking Assist), 19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Split-Folding Rear Seats, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, and much, much more! designo Cardinal Red Metallic exterior with a Black Leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB2HA201245
Stock: X2916
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 3,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,886
Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas
This Mercedes-Benz CLS has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.7 L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" AMG MULTI-SPOKE -inc: Tires: 19", WHEEL PACKAGE -inc: Sportline Package, WHEEL LOCKS. Carfax One-Owner. 5 Carfax Service Records. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 An Experience*PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, active parking assist, Surround View Camera, COMFORT BOX, BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Twin-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 9G-TRONIC -inc: driver-adaptive, sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles,.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 5 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Mercedes-Benz CLS come see us at Park Place Motorcars Dallas, 6113 Lemmon Ave., Dallas, TX 75209. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0HA191025
Stock: HA191025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 32,963 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$62,977$4,365 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 BEST PRICE IN THE COUNTRY. DONT MISS THIS ONE. ***AMG BITURBO V8*** WE HAVE THE BEST DEALS ON USED MERCEDES BENZ!!! *** WON'T LAST LONG**** 1 OWNER*** BACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** LIKE NEW *** Ever Dreamed of driving a High Quality Car? THOUSANDS UNDER MARKET PRICE!!! LOW Down Payment, Easy and Fast Approval!!! Like New 2017 Mercedes Benz CLS 63 AMG S. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG® CLS 63 S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7GB1HA195127
Stock: 195127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 24,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$49,952$1,709 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Local Trade, One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, 3-Spoke AMG® Sport Steering Wheel, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO®, Leather Upholstery, Mirror Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Rear Trunklid Spoiler, Sportline Package, Wheel Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke. Certified. Black 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 RWD 9-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 BiTurboOdometer is 3504 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPGMercedes-Benz Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Roadside AssistanceReviews:* Potent engines, even for a high-end luxury car; excellent balance of performance handling and a comfortable ride quality; abundant and well-executed safety features; impeccable interior quality. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0HA197309
Stock: 34850
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 9,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$49,950$592 Below Market
Nohr's Auto Brokers - Walnut Creek / California
ONLY 9K MILES ON THIS 1-OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, DIAMOND WHITE WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS, DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, AMG SPORT STYLING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ALERT, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE, KEYLESS-GO, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, LOADED!**This Mercedes CLS 550 was $86,500. NEW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9HA195378
Stock: 4072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$47,992$828 Below Market
Elmhurst BMW - Elmhurst / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 4MATIC® Selenite Gray Metallic Odometer is 8575 miles below market average! Clean Experian AutoCheck vehicle history, 4MATIC®, 14 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front dual zone A/C, Full-LED Headlamps, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO Package Code, KEYLESS GO®, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package, Mirror Package, Parking Assist Package, Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 2 Package, Surround View Camera, Wheels: 19" 5-Twin-Spoke.As the oldest BMW dealership in the Chicago Metro area, our family-owned and operated dealership has been serving customers since 1961!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BBXHA192164
Stock: B3935P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 24,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$48,998$1,014 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $93,175 $2,026.81 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, B-SERVICE, 2 NEW TIRES, REAR BRAKE PADS, BRAKE FLUSH, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! VERY RARE, ONE OF A KIND BUILD, CALL AHEAD TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY! PREMIUM PACKAGE DESIGNO EDITION WHEEL PACKAGE NIGHT PACKAGE PARKING PACKAGE DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE SPLIT FOLDING SEATS ACTIVE DRIVER SEAT 18' AMG WHEELS SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES DESIGNO CLASSIC RED/BLACK LEATHER PACKAGE 3-Spoke AMG Sport Steering Wheel, designo Black DINAMICA Headliner, PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE Power Rear-Window Sunshade, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full-LED Headlamps, Mirror Package, Heated Active Ventilated Front Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, KEYLESS-GO Package Code, KEYLESS-GO, Intelligent Highbeam Assist, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, PRE-SAFE brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake, BAS PLUS w/Cross Traffic Assist, CMS Lane, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Driver Assist Package Code, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Parking Assist Package Control Code, PARKTRONIC, active parking assist, Surround View Camera, ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR DRIVER SEAT massage feature, WHEELS: 18' AMG 5-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay. Leather Seats, MP3 Player CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9HA200660
Stock: F11135
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 20,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$50,950$238 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS550 4MATIC AWD W/NAV SEDAN 4 DR 4.6L V8 F DOHC 32V GASOLINE ALL WHEEL DRIVE Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission: 9-Speed A/T Exterior: Black Interior: Black Leather w/ Topstitching Black , One owner, clean title, clean car fax, only 20K, Low miles, Remaining manufacture Bumper to bumper warranty for another 9 months or 29,753 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, Active Multicontour Driver Seat massage feature, Illuminated Star , Comfort Box , Premium Package: Active Ventilated Front Seats, Power Folding Wheel Package: Manual Mode For Transmission, Sport Pedals Night Package: Black Front Wing, Black Lamella (W/ Chrome Lane Tracking Package: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist Parking Assist Package: Parktronic With Active Parking Assist, Wheel Locking Bolts , Split Folding Rear Seats , 19' Amg Twin 7 Spoke Wheels W/ Black Accents, Full-Time All-Wheel, 2.47 Axle Ratio, 180 Amp Alternator, 100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, Automatic w/Driver Control Height, Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Wheels: 18' 5-Twin-Spoke, Steel Spare Wheel, Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Clearcoat Paint, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Door Handles Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels, Chrome Grille, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Cornering Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low, Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling, Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Door Auto-Latch, 610w Premium Amplifier, Automatic Equalizer, Audio Theft Deterrent, Digital Signal Processor, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, 8-Way Driver Seat, 8-Way Passenger Seat, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Front Cigar Lighter, Ashtray, Valet Function, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Garage Door Transmitter, Cruise Control, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat, Recirculation and Console Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Leather Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look, Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard, Full Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, Rear Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Cargo Space Lights, Tracker System, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage, Delayed Accessory Power, Systems Monitor Redundant Digital Speedometer, Outside Temp Gauge, Analog Display, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints Perimeter Alarm, 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration Side Impact Beams, Collision Prevention Assist Plus, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupanc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9HA198618
Stock: 198618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
