Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. If you are looking for a great low mileage CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. This car and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Waldorf. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDLJ7DBXCA011655

Stock: 011655

Certified Pre-Owned: No

