Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

- 63,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,998$10,481 Below Market
Eskridge Lexus of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7EB9CA007997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,597$2,718 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is SILVER with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB4CA014972
Stock: W014972BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2019
- 72,451 miles
$19,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS 4dr CLS550 features a 4.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Ash/Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB2CA046060
Stock: 046060FADS7145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 77,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,790
Hyundai Of Silsbee - Silsbee / Texas
Palladium Silver Metallic 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7CA017963
Stock: T07041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 86,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,998$790 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Black Black; Leather Seat Upholstery Burl Walnut Wood Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0CA019456
Stock: CA019456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 41,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,998$1,440 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Porcelain/Black; Premium Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Black Ash Wood Trim Steel Grey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB0CA008781
Stock: CA008781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 77,286 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,992$224 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Launch Edition Porcelain/Black; Premium Leather Seat Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black Ash Wood Trim Steel Grey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB9CA021463
Stock: CA021463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 74,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995$774 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this Loaded 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4-Door Luxury Sedan w/ Sport Package only has 74,710mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. With less than 74,710mi on this Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. If you're looking for world-class speed, acceleration, cornering and handling, don't blink because you'll miss this truly amazing automobile. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. More information about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class: Mercedes-Benz calls the CLS-Class a coupe, but it's actually a 4-door sedan that's considerably more curvaceous than most sedans. It's also part of a growing group of models that are curvier than traditional luxury sedans--including the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera. But while both of those other models come with hatches, the CLS-Class has a trunk. For many shoppers, the relative rarity of the CLS-Class is a selling point; it looks like no other car out there. Performance is another reason to pick the CLS-Class; with new twin-turbo V8s, it performs even better than before with better gas mileage. And there are also a number of tech firsts in the CLS-Class, including the world's first LED headlights. Strengths of this model include class-leading tech and safety features, a sports coupe look in a 4-door package, superb cabin materials, high-speed poise, and Strong turbo V8 engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB8CA023285
Stock: 023285A_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 33,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,499$1,424 Below Market
Kindle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 550 in Silver vehicle highlights include.., CLEAN CAR FAX, LIKE NEW, SUPER LOW MILES, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC, PREMIUM INTERIOR, PREMIUM SOUND, SATELLITE RADIO, POWER SEATS, SPORT SEATS, LEATHER, DUAL A/C, TRACTION CONTROL, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged, 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bucket Seats, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System w/HD & Satellite Radio, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio.Odometer is 44017 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXCA001532
Stock: 191859B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 80,507 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,495$1,128 Below Market
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9CA013655
Stock: LVCW013655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,200 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB9CA010612
Stock: 2000609982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 68,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. If you are looking for a great low mileage CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package, you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.5L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. This Mercedes Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC Automatic AMG-Package comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DBXCA011655
Stock: 011655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,298 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,000
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB3CA050022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,143 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,550$819 Below Market
Victor Auto Group - Batavia / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB8CA028405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,570
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2012 MERCEDES BENZ CLS 550 - LEATHER - SUNROOF - PUSH START - NAVIGATION - BACK CAMERA - FULL OPTIONS - CARFAX CERTIFIED - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - PERFECT INSIDE OUT - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL GRAY COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES - HARD TO FIND - WONT LAST LONG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ7DB7CA009006
Stock: MA009006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,996
Texas Car One - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB2CA043370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995
Bergenfield Automall - Bergenfield / New Jersey
2012 MERCEDES CLS 4 MATIC ///// 2 OWNERS ///// CLEAN AUTO CHECK ///// BLACK ON BLACK ///// RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW ///// VERY WELL MAINTAINED ////// SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTSIDE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB3CA055429
Stock: MC5429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,128 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,947
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2012 MERCEDES BENZ CLS550 SPORT 4MATIC AWD! PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE! LANE TRACKING PACKAGE! SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA! PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST! BLIND SPOT ASSIST! LANE KEEPING ASSIST! KEYLESS GO! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! ACTIVE MULTICONTOUR DRIVER SEAT! WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL! HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! COMFORT BOX! ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS! POWER TRUNK CLOSER! WOOD INTERIOR TRIM! 18 INCH SPORT ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $84,825! NO ACCIDENTS! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDLJ9BB4CA049154
Stock: 6566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
