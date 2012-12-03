Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for Sale Near Me

354 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CLS-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 354 listings
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS63 AMG®

    63,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,998

    $10,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    90,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,597

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    72,451 miles

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    77,318 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,790

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    86,384 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,998

    $790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Gray
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    41,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,998

    $1,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    77,286 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,992

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    74,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    33,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,499

    $1,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    80,507 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,495

    $1,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    79,200 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in White
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    68,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,966

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    114,298 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,000

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    81,143 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,550

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 in Gray
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550

    68,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,570

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    58,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,996

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    93,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS550 4MATIC®

    62,128 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,947

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 354 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
  4. Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.813 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Best Car I have Ever Owned
travisesq,03/12/2012
I purchased this car two days ago, in palladium silver and black interior. So the only disclaimer for this review is that I have driven the car a total of 150 miles. Having owned several different models of Mercedes (including a 2011 E350, that I traded for this car), as well as BMWs and Porsches, I can honestly say that this is the finest vehicle I have ever driven. Power is more than abundant. Steering and handling are perfection. Exterior and interior build quality and styling give me goose bumps. Buy this car if you can.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
CLS-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.