2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride and handling balance
  • potent engines
  • meticulously constructed
  • extensive safety features
  • spacious sedan interior
  • innovative convertible features.
  • Less sporty than some competitors.
List Price Range
$12,809 - $36,000
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive, meticulously built and available in a host of different body styles, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a luxury-car triumph that deserves serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

Few cars offer the variety of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. There are four different body styles, four different engines, two sub trim levels and a multitude of options. Throw in the similar CLS sedan with its coupe-style roof and the family grows even further. Yet throughout this family, there isn't a bad apple in the bunch. Quite the opposite, really, as each E-Class iteration managed to earn the title Edmunds Recommended in our annual buyer's guide. Be it sedan, coupe, convertible or wagon, the E-Class is one of the finest cars on the road.

For 2012, they all get even better. With the exception of the carryover E350 Bluetec and its V6 turbodiesel, every E-Class has received a new engine that's more powerful and more economical. The gasoline-powered E350 now features a direct-injection 3.5-liter V6 that bumps output up to 302 horsepower from its previous 268. The E550's V8 gets a more radical change, switching to a turbocharged, smaller-displacement mill that cranks out 402 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque. This V8 has also been paired with standard all-wheel drive this year in the sedan package, but if tire-blazing action is your thing, the E550 coupe and convertible still send their power rearward.

And let's not forget the maximum-performance E63 AMG. This year it gets a new engine: a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 good for 518 hp (the same as last year) and 516 lb-ft of torque (a lot more than last year). The E63 AMG Wagon also re-emerges for 2012, satisfying the small but wonderfully nutty subset of drivers who demand sports car performance and grocery-getting utility in one high-class package.

Overall, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class remains a top choice against a plethora of competitors, including the 2012 Audi A5, 2012 BMW 5 Series, 2012 Infiniti M37, and 2012 Jaguar XF. It's hard to argue against any of these, but the E-Class provides the unmistakable Mercedes virtues of meticulous engineering and a driving character that strikes a wonderful balance between responsive performance and handling. If your only choice is figuring out which of the many E-Class variants to get, we wouldn't blame you.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in five-passenger sedan, four-passenger coupe, four-passenger convertible (Cabriolet) and seven-passenger wagon body styles. Each is further broken into different trims that correspond with its engine. The sedan is available in E350, E350 Bluetec, E550 4Matic and E63 AMG variants. The coupe and cabriolet are E350 and E550, the E-Class wagon is E350 4Matic and E63 AMG. 4Matic refers to the all-wheel-drive system.

The E350 and E350 Bluetec sedans are similarly equipped with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions, MB Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, interior accent lighting, auto-dimming inside and driver-side mirrors, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD/DVD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The E350 sedan is further broken down into the Luxury and Sport sub-trims, which vary in suspension tuning, styling, interior trim and wheel design.

The E350 wagon gets standard all-wheel drive, a power liftgate, a rearview camera and a rear-facing third-row seat. The E350 coupe gets sport seats, leather upholstery, a 60/40 split-folding backseat and a console-mounted transmission lever with paddle shifters. The E350 Cabriolet gets a power-operated roof, a rear center pass-through, and the AirCap pop-up air deflector.

Every E550 adds bigger brakes, 18-inch wheels and leather upholstery (optional on E350). The E550 4Matic sedan comes with standard all-wheel drive and the Sport sub-trim items. The E550 coupe gets a sport-tuned suspension and a sport body kit.

The Premium 1 package adds a navigation system, a rearview camera, heated seats (E550 adds ventilation), a power rear window shade (sedan and coupe), satellite radio, a premium sound system and an iPod interface. The Cabriolet version of this package includes the AirScarf neck-heating system. The Premium 2 package includes the above items plus adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high beams, a power trunk lid and keyless ignition/entry. The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane departure warning/keeping system. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and more advanced versions of the Lane Tracking items.

Stand-alone options on the sedan and wagon include front and rear parking sensors, split-folding rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats (E350), a panoramic sunroof, enhanced front seats with adjustable bolsters, a heated steering wheel, an infrared night vision warning system and a rear seat entertainment system. The coupe and Cabriolet can also be had with heated front seats and the parking sensors.

The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG includes most of the E550's equipment plus a larger V8, various AMG-engineered and tuned components (transmission, suspension, steering, brakes, exhaust), headlight washers, a sport steering wheel, sport seats with adjustable bolsters, special styling elements inside and out, and the premium sound system with satellite radio and iPod interface. The sedan gets a standard power rear sunshade and a split-folding rear seat, while the wagon gets a standard panoramic roof. Options include the Premium 1 and 2 packages, as well as the Lane Tracking and Driver Assistance packages. Many of the same stand-alone items are also available along with a limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and carbon fiber trim. Finally, the AMG Performance package adds additional power, more aggressive suspension tuning (sedan only), a sportier steering wheel, a higher top speed, red brake calipers and a carbon-fiber engine cover.

2012 Highlights

There are a number of significant changes made to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class for 2012. New, more powerful and more efficient engines debut in every model, while the E350 Bluetec turbodiesel carries over from last year. The E550 sedan now comes standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive, while the E63 gets standard stop/start technology for added fuel savings. All E550 and 4Matic-equipped models get electromechanical steering versus the hydraulic setup used last year. Finally, the E63 wagon returns to the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The Mercedes-Benz E350 models come with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard on every E-Class. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all but the wagon. All-wheel drive (4Matic) is standard on the wagon and optional on the sedan. In Edmunds performance testing, an E350 wagon went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is average for the class, and we expect the rear-wheel-drive variants to be a bit quicker still. Mercedes estimates that the E350 sedan will achieve 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway, while the others should get 1 or 2 mpg lower in each driving cycle.

The E350 Bluetec features a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 with clean-burning "Bluetec" technology, a liquid treatment that reduces emissions particulates. It produces a rather modest 210 hp, yet a very robust 400 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard. In Edmunds testing, an E350 Bluetec went from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. This is rather slow for the class, but then a scant few cars in the class can come close to its fuel economy estimates of 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined.

The E550 models get a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that produces 402 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the coupe and Cabriolet, while the sedan gets 4Matic all-wheel drive standard. Mercedes estimates the sedan will hit 60 in a very rapid 5.2 seconds, while the coupe and Cabriolet should hit 5 flat or dip into the 4s. Mercedes-estimated fuel economy stands at 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway regardless of model.

The E63 AMG gets a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 that cranks out 518 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. With the AMG Performance package, this gets bumped up to 550 and 590, respectively. Standard is rear-wheel drive and the AMG seven-speed automated manual transmission. Mercedes expects it to hit 60 mph in about 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy is a Mercedes-estimated 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway for the sedan and 14/21 for the wagon.

Safety

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard are the Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics service, Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness and inattention warning system) and PreSafe (it anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants). The Cabriolet features automatic rollover hoops.

The Lane Tracking package adds a blind-spot warning system and a lane departure warning/keeping system. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and more advanced versions of the Lane Tracking items that can take evasive action should the driver fail to do so. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option.

In Edmunds brake testing, an E350 sedan with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet. An E350 4Matic wagon with summer tires did it in 109 feet. Both distances are average for vehicles with those respective tire types.

Driving

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class strikes a brilliant balance between ride quality and handling ability. Within its segment, the E is by far the most adaptable, rewarding and confident car for the widest variety of surfaces and situations. Although it's not the most athletic pick, it nevertheless offers highly tactile steering, strong engines and a chassis that inspires confidence. Regardless of body style or engine, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a special luxury car to drive.

The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG is even more remarkable. Anything that can seat five people in comfort and go from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds would certainly warrant that descriptor. Its myriad performance upgrades -- suspension, steering, brakes, wheels, tires and transmission -- make for a serious performance machine. However, if you're simply looking for a go-fast Benz without those other, more hard-core upgrades, the E550's new twin-turbo V8 offers the same sort of wicked acceleration that an AMG E-Class managed only a few years ago.

Interior

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a cabin done in a style that is meant to recall solid, dependable Mercedes from the past. Angles are sharp, the materials first-rate and the look is decidedly austere, especially when adorned in monotone color schemes and dark wood trim -- very German, in other words. The general design is the same regardless of body style, except for the available three-spoke sport steering wheel and electric gear selector (column-mounted in the sedan and wagon; console-mounted in the coupe, convertible and AMG).

All E-Class models come with the Mercedes COMAND electronics interface, which combines a large display screen, a control knob and dash-mounted buttons. There's a bit of a learning curve involved, but it's generally neither better nor worse than similar systems from Audi or BMW.

Each E-Class model is relatively comfortable and spacious for their respective segments. The seats are firm, but offer impressive comfort and support over the long haul. The two-door and AMG models feature sport seats that offer a closer fit to help keep you in place through turns. The sedan's backseat is quite spacious, matching the BMW 5 Series as the most welcoming rear quarters in the midsize luxury class. With the wagon, you get a generous 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity and a rear-facing third-row seat.

The convertible offers comfortable seating for four, provided rear passengers are about 5-feet-9 or less, and its cabin is one of the most serene of any convertible due to its AirCap system that limits airflow to a trickle even at high speeds. In the coupe, the rear seat's legroom is about the same as in most luxury two-doors, but headroom is limited.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(77%)
4(6%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.5
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 E350 Sport
chunks,10/31/2011
Took delivery of my 2012 MB E350 Sport "Launch Car" a little over a week ago. I must say this is my first Mercedes and I am very impressed with fit and finish and the upgraded engine. I test drove the new Audi A6, Lexus GS and the Infinity offerings. None of those cars had the warm classic feel of the MB. Even the new A6, while it is fast, the interior felt too busy and esoteric all at the same time.
I fell in love with this coupe.
rocketking,12/03/2011
The 2012 E350 is everything a Mercedes coupe should be and what you'd expect it to be. It strikes the perfect balance of sporty agility without compromising luxury or ride ability. It's nimble, without being stiff. The exterior is aggressive and sporty, but once you add the AMG appearance package, it becomes just breath-taking for those that are enthusiasts of the 2 door genre. The engine is completely new from 2011 and pumps out 302 hp, while at the same time also IMPROVING its fuel efficiency. Technologically speaking, the E350 has everything one could want. Make no mistake, you are fully aware the entire time that you are driving a Mercedes... and you'll be very thankful that you are.
Really like my E350 Sport
lawcar,03/29/2012
Having previously leased Lexus GS and BMW 5 series cars, this was my first Mercedes. It is a sporty luxury car rather than a luxury sport car. It drives very good (although not as tight as other sportier cars, it still handles nicely). The cabin is beautiful. The control system is about the same as other similar cars, and does take getting used to. I haven't had problems on the car, and drive daily in city driving. Very happy with this car.
I got a Lemon Mercedes
mercedes16,03/26/2012
This is my mercedes car No 5. Leased on 2-27-12. Ondrive home from dealership open hood signal was on It took some effort by 3 people to shut hood. next week A/C was not working, took it to dealership they fixed it. Some leaky valve I was told. on 3-21-12 dead battery.Car was towed to dealership on 3-22-12 new battery installed. Car is still at dealership we are trying to work with them. Road side service is overloaded with calls asking to call back unless it is an emergency. Looks like Lots of lemons on road. One review on cars.com is very alarming.
See all 30 reviews of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

More about the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
More About This Model

The engine of the new 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG fires with a roar before settling into a smooth idle underpinned by a deep exhaust note. We're at Southern France's Paul Ricard racing circuit, where we hope to get some laps in before some standard driving loops on the highways and two-lanes surrounding the rural track.

For our first laps, we set the shocks to full firm and dial up Sport Plus on the trans, then let the car think and shift for itself from there. A good call because this thing is ungodly fast. There's no lag, lumps or bumps in its lionhearted power curve, and it pulls hard, fast and long, never out of breath. Mercedes claims a 0-60 time in the low 4-second range, which we don't question.

This 4,000-pound luxury sedan loves the track, accelerating without strain, cornering reliably and bleeding off speed with authority when we toe the brake pedal. The first supercharged E55 AMG of a decade ago didn't turn in all that well. Not so this one. It turns in with clarity, quick response, meaty weight in your hands and legit feedback through the steering. Yep, this 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 is still very much a super sedan.

Fixing What Isn't Broken
There was never anything wrong with the previous E63 AMG. It was a world-class performer with a hand-built, normally aspirated 6.2-liter screamer of a V8. Why replace it? "It's all in the name of efficiency," replied several AMG engineers and product types when we posed this question.

The new engine, known internally as the M157, is a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8. Have no fear; the new engine outguns and outruns the outgoing 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, and shouldn't take any crap from the BMW M5 or Cadillac CTS-V.

AMG's new biturbo V8 packs every tech trick in the book: all-aluminum construction, direct injection, double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder with adjustable cam timing, air/water intercooling, generator management (to reduce parasitic losses when max battery charging is not required) and a stop/start system, much like that on most hybrids.

The result is a bit more of everything. Horsepower is a wash; the old car was rated at 518 horses, as is the new one. Torque leaps from 465 pound-feet to 516, but there's a Performance Pack option that bumps output to 550 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque.

The outgoing naturally aspirated 6.2-liter E63 drew a 13/20 mpg rating from the EPA. The 2012 car's ratings have yet to be finalized, but Mercedes engineers expect something in the 15/22 range for the sedan, and perhaps 14/21 for the wagon — yes: the wagon lives.

Enough Motor Talk
We wish we could tell you that the groovy new power plant was backed by the SLS's slick dual-auto-clutch seven-speed gearbox, but it's not. The cost/benefit ratio of fitting that expensive transaxle into the sedan ruled that move out.

So instead, the only choice offered, or needed, really, is the AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic. It may not be as trick, but it gets the job done just fine. In Comfort mode shifts are optimized for smoothness and fuel economy. Beyond that, there are two Sport modes that deliver more performance-oriented upshifts at higher rpm points, and fairly aggressive downshift programming — including a satisfying throttle blip to match revs. There's also a full manual mode via the steering-wheel-mounted shifter paddles.

The steering setup is of the electrohydraulic speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion variety with a fat AMG-specific wheel at the driver end. The E63 also features driver-adjustable adaptive damping and an adjustable stability program that'll keep you safe and straight. Or it can be completely deactivated for monstrous burnouts or lurid tail-out slides.

It's hard to imagine why you would feel the need to pop the extra $12 grand for the carbon-ceramic brakes. The stock AMG binders will take anything you can give them with no measurable evidence of fade.

On the Road
The 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG exhibits something few brands deliver as well as AMGs do, and that's high-speed stability. Explore the far right side of the speedo and this elegant sledgehammer tracks straight as a string.

This is hardly a compact sedan, yet it's so linear and responsive that out in the real world, it shrinks around you a bit on the relatively small two-lanes. Considering the ultralow-profile tires and sport-minded suspension, the ride quality remains pleasantly comfortable.

If there's anything we miss, it's the outgoing car's exhaust note. It's relatively quiet and well-mannered under all conditions, yet really lights up when you awaken all that horsepower. The new engine has a strong, throaty rumble, not unlike that of a Riva speedboat on the open water. But the old V8 had an intoxicating silken blare that was just so pure. We always thought it would be hard to top and it still hasn't been.

The interior materials are outstanding, and always look and feel luxuriously sporty. Power everything is standard, plus a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, 14-way power-adjustable seats, a central controller function with a high-definition 7-inch screen, buttery leather upholstery and your choice of Black Ash or Burl Walnut wood trim.

The Numbers Game
You may wonder why a Mercedes with a 5.5-liter engine is still badged as an E63. We asked the same question, and got a somewhat psychobabbular answer. "Going forward, don't expect Mercedes model nomenclature to relate directly to the engine displacement like they used to."

Why not? Mercedes perfected that system decades ago, and it made sense for nearly 100 years. AMG executives replied that "since E63 is now established as a brand, we didn't want to be seen as going backward to the E55 label from the car a few generations back."

We doubt anyone will accuse the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG of taking a step backward. It's essentially the same super sedan it's always been, with a touch more efficiency and better handling thrown in for good measure. Might have been cool if Mercedes figured out a way to charge less for it, but it looks as if its roughly $90,000 price will remain. Can't have it all.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Price and Build Your Own 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG at Edmunds.com

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class E63 AMG, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 is priced between $14,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 88861 and88861 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $14,600 and$14,600 with odometer readings between 88540 and88540 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC is priced between $13,777 and$13,777 with odometer readings between 83505 and83505 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG is priced between $36,000 and$36,000 with odometer readings between 46144 and46144 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,809 and mileage as low as 46144 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,692.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,543.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

