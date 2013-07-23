Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 21,477 miles
$16,900$4,822 Below Market
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Sculpted in Black, our Low Mileage 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 350 4MATIC Sedan is synonymous with driving perfection! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that supplies 302hp through an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission for quick and easy passing power. This All Wheel Drive combination serves up brilliant handling, brisk acceleration, and near 30mpg on the highway while showing off attractive wheels and sculpted lines. This E 350 offers a heat-shielding power sunroof, beautiful hand-polished wood trim, and power heated leather seats make you feel at home within minutes. This technology is easy to use and our COMAND electronics interface makes operation second nature with full-color navigation. If you are seeking an extra touch of luxury, you have chosen well! E-Class quality runs generations deep and you will appreciate the value when you first settle in.Mercedes-Benz has long been known for its safety features and the E-Class will only add to that reputation. In addition to ABS and stability control, this machine has nine airbags for occupant safety and advanced safety systems including Attention Assist. Boasting impeccable craftsmanship, refined style, and excellent performance, this sedan is a superb choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB0DA723756
Stock: C1098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 94,201 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$3,368 Below Market
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB7DA687500
Stock: LVCE687500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,156 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,999$3,439 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKK5KF9DF194148
Stock: C307245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 98,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,842$2,757 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power steering wheel, Memorized settings: 3 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / organizer, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: full time, Auto start/stop, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp / news / stocks / weather, Video system: DVD player, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Oil monitor, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant / tire fill alert, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lig
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB7DA731577
Stock: 15379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 74,189 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,499$2,314 Below Market
MINI of Bedford - Bedford / New Hampshire
PRICE DROP FROM $15,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Leather Interior, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, KEYLESS-GO AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: PARKTRONIC W/PARKING GUIDANCE, KEYLESS-GO, WOOD & LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS. Mercedes-Benz E 350 Sport with Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $15,999. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB2DA677816
Stock: CB2912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 100,076 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,585$2,998 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Asheville - Asheville / North Carolina
V6 Engine **Bluetooth **Navigation** Backup Camera **Aux Audio Jack **Cruise Control** Lthr / Wood Accent Cabin** Alloy Wheels **Alarm **Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror**Moonroof ** Power Heated Front Seats** Power Heated Signal Mirrors** Homelink** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Body Sills** Ambient Lighting **Memory Functions **Keyless Entry **20 City/ 30 Hwy **WWW.ASHEVILLEMERCEDESBENZ.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB0DA722457
Stock: MLF821609B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 95,424 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998$2,920 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Premium 2 Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Comfort Box Wheel Locks Bluetooth Connection Black Black; Mb-Tex Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB5DA669464
Stock: DA669464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 54,043 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,990$1,386 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 14243 miles below market average! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SYNC, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, NONSmoker, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, COMAND System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, Power Rear-Window Shade, Premium 1 Package, Premium Sound System, Rear Side Window Sunshades, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Steel Gray MetallicAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ5KB3DF203958
Stock: DF203958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 104,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,000$1,745 Below Market
Lindsay Cadillac of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC, 17' 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, Brake assist, Four wheel independent suspension, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Power Adjustable Front Seats, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB5DA697848
Stock: CX5480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 67,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$2,327 Below Market
Luxury Unlimited Auto Sales - Feasterville Trevose / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB6DA672196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,713 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,999$2,178 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Step into the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 7 passenger wagon has not yet reached the hundred thousand mile mark! Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: front dual-zone air conditioning, a roof rack, and a blind spot monitoring system. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB2DA740424
Stock: TDA740424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 90,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,884$1,757 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, PREMIUM SOUND, DUAL POWER SEATS, MBRACE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, VEHICLE PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED.- Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home- Video Walkaround available for all cars- COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 150 miles- Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, MB TEX Interior Surface, Power Adjustable Front Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, Comfort Suspension, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Premium audio system: COMAND, Power 4-way driver lumbar support, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8DA769920
Stock: UM21070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 94,591 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8DA752213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,500$1,817 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Florence - Florence / South Carolina
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Panorama Sunroof/Moonroof, Great Color Combination. Make sure your next pre-owned vehicle is a Five Star Vehicle!! Five Star Florence happily serves Florence, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charlotte, Charleston, Summerville, Grand Strand, Fayetteville, Orangeburg, Darlington, Conway, Dillon, Lugoff, Marion, Manning, and all surrounding areas. We are proud to offer sales and services for all makes and models including Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover Range Rover, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and many more!! Don't want to come to the dealership to make a purchase? Don't worry, we will deliver to you with complimentary delivery within 200 miles! Call us today to schedule your VIP appointment or if you have any questions at all. We look forward to earning your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB6DA660501
Stock: 203082C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 70,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,500$1,954 Below Market
Schaumburg Toyota - Schaumburg / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Automatic Emergency Braking, ** Backup Camera, ** Blind Spot Monitor, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Roof Rack, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, 4MATIC?.Odometer is 8534 miles below market average! Steel Gray Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4D Sedan E 350 4MATIC? 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC?Schaumburg Toyota - WHATEVER IT TAKES! - Come See For Yourself Why Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB3DA687089
Stock: Q8522A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,781 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,498
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB5DA664510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,894$830 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Premium 1 Pkg Lane Tracking Pkg Active Multi-Contour Driver Seat Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Comfort Box Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Black Black; Mb-Tex Seat Trim Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim Luxury Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB1DA680364
Stock: DA680364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 84,178 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995$693 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Local Home Delivery Available!, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, COMAND System w/Hard-Drive Navigation, Corner-Illuminating Lamps, Electronic Trunk Closer, Headlamp Cleaning System, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, KEYLESS-GO (DISC), Navigation System, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Premium Sound System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Obsidian Black Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Premium RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB5DA746091
Stock: SR-O05091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
