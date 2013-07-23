Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey

Sculpted in Black, our Low Mileage 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 350 4MATIC Sedan is synonymous with driving perfection! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that supplies 302hp through an innovative 7 Speed Automatic transmission for quick and easy passing power. This All Wheel Drive combination serves up brilliant handling, brisk acceleration, and near 30mpg on the highway while showing off attractive wheels and sculpted lines. This E 350 offers a heat-shielding power sunroof, beautiful hand-polished wood trim, and power heated leather seats make you feel at home within minutes. This technology is easy to use and our COMAND electronics interface makes operation second nature with full-color navigation. If you are seeking an extra touch of luxury, you have chosen well! E-Class quality runs generations deep and you will appreciate the value when you first settle in.Mercedes-Benz has long been known for its safety features and the E-Class will only add to that reputation. In addition to ABS and stability control, this machine has nine airbags for occupant safety and advanced safety systems including Attention Assist. Boasting impeccable craftsmanship, refined style, and excellent performance, this sedan is a superb choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDHF8JB0DA723756

Stock: C1098

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020