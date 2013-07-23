Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC in Light Blue
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    21,477 miles

    $16,900

    $4,822 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport

    94,201 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $3,368 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in White
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    36,156 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $20,999

    $3,439 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    98,566 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,842

    $2,757 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    74,189 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,499

    $2,314 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury in Silver
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury

    100,076 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,585

    $2,998 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury

    95,424 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    $2,920 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Gray
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    54,043 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,990

    $1,386 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    104,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,000

    $1,745 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Light Blue
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    67,135 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    $2,327 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    97,713 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,999

    $2,178 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    90,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,884

    $1,757 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    94,591 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury

    137,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $1,817 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®

    70,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,500

    $1,954 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport in White
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport

    87,781 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,498

  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury

    57,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,894

    $830 Below Market
  • 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport in Black
    2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport

    84,178 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    $693 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.434 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Balance shaft - MBZ does not stand behind
mbzpain,07/23/2013
Great car, comfortable and great value. BUT be careful, as Mercedes does not stands behind their products. I have a MBZ E350, and at 63K, I got a check engine problem that required a balance shaft to be changed at the cost of $6K, because of a shaft that was not properly tempered. MBZ clearly built a product that was flawed, as about 20% of the cars that has the E350 engine had the problem. BUT they leaved us poor users to deal with it, and didn't stand behind their poor craftmaship product.
