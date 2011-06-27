Buying a used Mercedes E-class is likely the most intelligent decision auto buyers can make. It's the most reliable of the Mercedes, and it depreciates VERY fast, so you get a LOT of car for the money. I bought a used 2013 E550 with 48k miles on it. Sticker of almost $77,000 got it for $31,600. P1 and P2 packages, and the V-8 engine. My lord....wonderfully comfortable, incredibly fast. OK, the BMW has tighter steering, but you get less car for more money, particularly if you get the V-8 BMW. Love the auto high beams; they adjust between hi and lo beams per oncoming traffic automatically. Dash is so.....German. Perfectly organized, easy to use instruments. They even have an Off button....so you know how to turn everything off and don't have to hold down a fan button or hit it a million times. Ok, so what's bad? Nav is pretty lame; voice control is pretty lame, and back-up camera is a little disappointing for this level of car....no markings, just a straight back-up camera. Repair costs are HIGH...... BUT, I use my phone for navigation anyway, and voice control is of little importance to me. The camera still serves its purpose. Since it's reliable, the repair costs aren't THAT bad, just take it to a reliable mechanic that won't rob you like Mercedes dealers do. Update: One year in, nothing has changed. This car is awesome. I now have 70k miles on it, but you would never know, runs like new. The V-8 grumbles a little, but it is so worth it. Blew away both Lexus and Infiniti when forced to due to aggressive driving tactics by them. Update. One and a half years into owning this beauty! Have nothing to change or update, it is still the best car I've ever owned! Edmunds Requested Update: 2 years in, nothing has changed. Still a great car, comfortable, FAST, beautiful and reliable. Little nits not previously.mentioned: stereo goes in and out sometimes, sunroof a little noisy. Nothing else. 90k miles, still runs perfectly. Update: Continues to be reliable, fast and comfy. Have had a few "in and out" sound experiences with the stereo, a few annoying noises and some small glitches with things like the trunk needing to be re-lubed so I could close it with my hand, and not only the button. One time the stereo would not turn off even after car was off. But the car figured it out :-) . Just took it in for the 100k service a bit early....no repairs. Will need struts soon, but that's about it. Love it. 108000 miles. Drives like new. I love this car. Plan to drive it to 300k.

