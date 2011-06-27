  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride and handling balance
  • strong V8 engines
  • available V6 diesel
  • meticulous construction
  • extensive safety features
  • spacious sedan interior
  • innovative convertible features.
  • Less sporty than some competitors.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$21,000
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With class-leading luxury, impeccable workmanship and a long list of body styles and features, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is easily a top pick.

Vehicle overview

American historian Will Durant once paraphrased Aristotle in this clever way: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit." We wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes uses this as a motivational poster for its engineers. Year after year, the Mercedes Benz E-Class exemplifies excellence, regularly ranking at the top of our midsize luxury car list. It's a benchmark for refined ride quality, confident handling, meticulous craftsmanship, clever innovation and sophisticated comfort.

With the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, excellence also includes variety. There are sedan, coupe, convertible and wagon body styles, plus engines that range from fuel sippers to outlandish horsepower monsters. The E-Class lineup alone would otherwise represent the full model portfolio from some other luxury brands.

For 2013, the lineup expands with the new Mercedes-Benz E400 Hybrid, which will be available later in the model year. Similar to the S-Class hybrid, the E400 hybrid pairs its 3.5-liter V6 with a small electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The improvement in fuel economy isn't substantial, but the wallop of extra torque from the electric motor should appeal to those with a penchant for acceleration rather than conservation.

It's true that some E-Class rivals offer sportier, more dynamic handling, but we contend that for most buyers in this segment, luxury trumps performance. Among sedans, we rank the 2013 Audi A6, 2013 BMW 5 Series and 2012 Jaguar XF as very close 2nd-place finishers. For coupe, convertible and high-performance variants, Audi's A5, S5 and RS 5 and BMW's M3 and M5 deserve a look. But for consistent excellence, it's hard to beat the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in five-passenger sedan, four-passenger coupe, four-passenger convertible (Cabriolet) and seven-passenger wagon body styles. Each is further broken down into different trims that correspond with its engine. The sedan is available in E350, E350 Bluetec, E400 Hybrid, E550 4Matic and E63 AMG variants. The cabriolet is offered in E350 and E550 (with a coupe-only E350 4Matic) trim levels, while the E-Class wagon is available in E350 4Matic and E63 AMG guises. (4Matic refers to the all-wheel-drive system.)

The E350, E350 Bluetec and E400 Hybrid sedans are similarly equipped with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED running lights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and memory functions, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient lighting, auto-dimming inside and driver-side mirrors, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth, the Mercedes' mbrace telematics system and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The E350 sedan distills further into Luxury and Sport sub-trims, which vary in suspension tuning, styling, interior trim and wheel design.

The E350 wagon gets standard all-wheel drive, a power liftgate, a rearview camera and a rear-facing third-row seat. The E350 coupe gets heated front sport seats, leather upholstery, a 60/40 split-folding backseat and a console-mounted transmission lever with paddle shifters. The E350 Cabriolet gets a power-folding roof, a rear center pass-through and the AirCap pop-up air deflector.

Every E550 adds bigger brakes, 18-inch wheels and leather upholstery (optional on the E350). The E550 4Matic sedan comes with standard all-wheel drive and the Sport sub-trim items, while the coupe gets a sport-tuned suspension and a sport body kit.

The optional Premium 1 package adds a navigation system, a rearview camera, heated seats, a power rear window shade for the sedan and coupe, satellite radio, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and an iPod interface. E550 buyers also get ventilated front seats with this package. The Cabriolet version of this package includes the AirScarf neck-warming system.

The Premium 2 package adds adaptive bi-xenon headlights with washers and automatic high beams, a power trunk lid and keyless ignition/entry. The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot detection and a lane departure warning/keeping system. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and advanced versions of the Lane Tracking items.

Stand-alone options on the sedan and wagon include front and rear parking sensors (also offered on coupe and Cabriolet), split-folding rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats (E350), a panoramic sunroof, enhanced front seats with adjustable bolsters, a heated steering wheel, an infrared night vision warning system and a rear-seat entertainment system. Most sedans and wagons can also upgrade to a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system.

The range-topping E63 AMG includes most of the E550's equipment plus a larger V8, various AMG-engineered and -tuned components (transmission, suspension, steering, brakes, exhaust), headlight washers, a sport steering wheel, sport seats with adjustable bolsters, unique interior and exterior trim, and the premium sound system with satellite radio and an iPod interface. The sedan gets a power rear sunshade and a split-folding rear seat, while the wagon offers a panoramic roof.

AMG models can opt for the Premium 1, Premium 2, Lane Tracking and Driver Assistance packages along with most of the stand-alone features, as well as a limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and carbon-fiber trim. Finally, the AMG Performance package adds power, more aggressive suspension tuning (sedan only), a sportier steering wheel, a higher top speed, red brake calipers and a carbon-fiber engine cover.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds two new models: an E350 Coupe 4Matic and the E400 Hybrid. New features include an updated mbrace telematics system, standard heated seats on coupe and cabriolet models and an optional Bang & Olufsen audio system for sedans and wagons.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 models come with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 302 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard on every E-Class, as is rear-wheel drive on all but the wagon. The wagon comes with all-wheel drive (4Matic), which is also available for the sedan.

In Edmunds performance testing, an E350 wagon accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is average for the class. We expect the rear-wheel-drive variants to be quicker still. The EPA estimates fuel economy for a rear-drive E350 sedan at 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving. Other models drop by 1 or 2 mpg lower in each driving cycle.

The E400 Hybrid uses the same 3.5-liter V6 for the E350, along with a seven-speed automatic transmission and an electric motor that adds 27 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes-Benz hasn't yet announced the E400 Hybrid's total combined output. This hybrid is offered as a rear-wheel-drive sedan only, and Mercedes estimates fuel economy at 24/31 mpg.

The E350 Bluetec features a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel that uses a liquid treatment to reduce particulates in its exhaust emissions. It produces a modest 210 hp but a very robust 400 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard. In Edmunds testing, an E350 Bluetec reached 60 mph in 7.7 seconds. Although slow for the class, scant few competitors can claim fuel economy estimates of 21/32/25 mpg.

E550 models get a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that produces 402 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the coupe and Cabriolet, while the sedan gets standard 4Matic. Mercedes says the sedan can dash to 60 mph in a quick 5.2 seconds, while the coupe and Cabriolet can do it in 5 seconds flat or faster. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16/26/20 mpg for the sedan, while the convertible drops about 1 mpg and the coupe does about 1 mpg better.

The E63 AMG gets a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 that cranks out 518 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The AMG Performance package bumps this to 550 and 590, respectively. Rear-wheel drive and the AMG seven-speed automated manual transmission are standard. Mercedes expects it to reach 60 mph in about 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 16/24/19 mpg for the sedan and 15/23/18 mpg for the wagon.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard is the updated Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics service, a drowsy driver alert and pre-collision automatic braking. The Cabriolet features automatic rollover hoops.

The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot detection and a lane departure warning/keeping system. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control and more advanced versions of the Lane Tracking items that can take evasive action should the driver fail to do so. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option.

In Edmunds brake testing, an E350 sedan with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, while an E350 4Matic wagon with summer tires stopped in 109 feet -- both average distances for cars equipped with those tire types.

Driving

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class strikes a brilliant balance between ride quality and handling ability. Within its segment, the E is the most adaptable, rewarding and confident car for the widest variety of surfaces and situations. It's not the most athletic pick, but nevertheless offers highly tactile steering, strong engines and a chassis that inspires confidence. Regardless of body style or engine, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a special luxury car to drive.

The Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG is even more remarkable, able to seat five in comfort and sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds. Myriad upgrades -- suspension, steering, brakes, wheels, tires and transmission -- make for a serious performance machine. If you're simply looking for a go-fast Benz without the more hard-core bits, the E550's twin-turbo V8 offers wicked acceleration like the AMG E-Class models of only a few years ago.

Interior

The cabin of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is meant to evoke classic themes from past models, combining angular architecture, first-rate materials and a decidedly austere look, especially when adorned in monotone color schemes and dark wood trim. The general design is the same regardless of body style, except for the available three-spoke sport steering wheel and electric gear selector (column-mounted in the sedan and wagon; console-mounted in the coupe, convertible and AMG).

All E-Class models come with the COMAND electronics interface, which combines a large display screen, a control knob and dash-mounted buttons. Although it requires a bit of a learning curve, we generally prefer it to rival systems from Audi or BMW. Also included is the updated mbrace telematics system, offering smartphone integration and Web-based apps that include remote controls, driver monitoring and emergency services.

Every E-Class is relatively comfortable and spacious for their respective segments. The seats are firm, but offer impressive comfort and support for the long haul. The two-door and AMG models feature snug sport seats that keep you in place through quick, sharp turns. The sedan's backseat is quite spacious, matching the BMW 5 Series as the most welcoming rear quarters in the midsize luxury class. With the wagon, you get a generous 57 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity and a rear-facing third-row seat.

The convertible offers comfortable seating for four, although rear passengers nearing 6 feet tall may feel a bit hemmed in. The Cabriolet is also one of the most serene convertibles around thanks to the AirCap system, which minimizes air turbulence to a trickle even at high speed. The coupe's rear-seat legroom, meanwhile, rates about the same as in most luxury two-doors, but headroom is limited.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(62%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Balance shaft - MBZ does not stand behind
mbzpain,07/23/2013
Great car, comfortable and great value. BUT be careful, as Mercedes does not stands behind their products. I have a MBZ E350, and at 63K, I got a check engine problem that required a balance shaft to be changed at the cost of $6K, because of a shaft that was not properly tempered. MBZ clearly built a product that was flawed, as about 20% of the cars that has the E350 engine had the problem. BUT they leaved us poor users to deal with it, and didn't stand behind their poor craftmaship product.
Good but could be great if they could FIX MY CAR
dvpriem,12/05/2012
Nice car but I recommend road testing on the freeway before buying. Mine makes a whine between 70 - 80 MPH. Dealer replaced rear end twice in 2500 miles. Still whines. They opened a "factory Case File" on my car. MB representative promptly called me and told me the sound was a "Characteristic" and they would do no more fixes, even though no other E350 does what mine does. I am stuck with a car that makes a whine on the freeway, and I have to drive a lot on the freeway due to where I live. Hard to believe that for this price point MB won't stand behind their cars. They used the "characteristic" line to avoid the car being labeled a lemon. Very Dishonest.
2013 E550 - Best car I have ever owned
Scott Kolb,02/22/2017
E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Buying a used Mercedes E-class is likely the most intelligent decision auto buyers can make. It's the most reliable of the Mercedes, and it depreciates VERY fast, so you get a LOT of car for the money. I bought a used 2013 E550 with 48k miles on it. Sticker of almost $77,000 got it for $31,600. P1 and P2 packages, and the V-8 engine. My lord....wonderfully comfortable, incredibly fast. OK, the BMW has tighter steering, but you get less car for more money, particularly if you get the V-8 BMW. Love the auto high beams; they adjust between hi and lo beams per oncoming traffic automatically. Dash is so.....German. Perfectly organized, easy to use instruments. They even have an Off button....so you know how to turn everything off and don't have to hold down a fan button or hit it a million times. Ok, so what's bad? Nav is pretty lame; voice control is pretty lame, and back-up camera is a little disappointing for this level of car....no markings, just a straight back-up camera. Repair costs are HIGH...... BUT, I use my phone for navigation anyway, and voice control is of little importance to me. The camera still serves its purpose. Since it's reliable, the repair costs aren't THAT bad, just take it to a reliable mechanic that won't rob you like Mercedes dealers do. Update: One year in, nothing has changed. This car is awesome. I now have 70k miles on it, but you would never know, runs like new. The V-8 grumbles a little, but it is so worth it. Blew away both Lexus and Infiniti when forced to due to aggressive driving tactics by them. Update. One and a half years into owning this beauty! Have nothing to change or update, it is still the best car I've ever owned! Edmunds Requested Update: 2 years in, nothing has changed. Still a great car, comfortable, FAST, beautiful and reliable. Little nits not previously.mentioned: stereo goes in and out sometimes, sunroof a little noisy. Nothing else. 90k miles, still runs perfectly. Update: Continues to be reliable, fast and comfy. Have had a few "in and out" sound experiences with the stereo, a few annoying noises and some small glitches with things like the trunk needing to be re-lubed so I could close it with my hand, and not only the button. One time the stereo would not turn off even after car was off. But the car figured it out :-) . Just took it in for the 100k service a bit early....no repairs. Will need struts soon, but that's about it. Love it. 108000 miles. Drives like new. I love this car. Plan to drive it to 300k.
Still love my 2013 E350
Mike Shanok,03/25/2016
E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
76,500 miles since previous review with no service needs other than routine maintenance. Because I drive more than 35,000 miles a year on business and typically buy a 3-year old car and turn it in at 300,000 miles, durability, reliability, comfort and safety count much more than the cache of a luxury auto. My previous auto, a 2007 E350, was great, but the added technology in the 2013 model - better fuel economy more safety features and better storage - is a remarkable improvement.
See all 34 reviews of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
402 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Hybrid, E-Class E63 AMG, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E400 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $11,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 30665 and127715 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC is priced between $18,995 and$20,518 with odometer readings between 36662 and68633 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $13,884 and$14,966 with odometer readings between 90282 and90282 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 is priced between $21,000 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 52610 and52610 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2013 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 30665 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,236.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,052.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles