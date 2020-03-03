Up front, the headlights are redesigned to look a little less bulbous, while the taillights are slimmer than before and invoke the sleek design of the A-Class small sedan. Mercedes also rotated the grille 180 degrees for a more traditional trapezoidal shape and gave it a new pattern design similar to the one found on other new Mercedes models such as the GLE SUV.

The cabin features the same basic layout, though there is a new touchpad controller. The touchpad coincides with touchscreen functionality and the integration of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. A winner of Edmunds' Tech Driven Awards, MBUX is quite easy to use and features a robust voice recognition system.

We think MBUX is superior to the older COMAND interface, so its inclusion is more than welcome. But we're concerned about the new steering wheel, which features an extraordinarily unusual design. At first glance, it looks like a traditional three-spoke setup, but each spoke is split in two. This is typical for the bottom spoke, but the split sides are downright odd. With buttons on all of these split spokes, the entire wheel looks like a bit of an ergonomic mess. We'll have to drive the refreshed E-Class to find out, but sliding your hands up and down the wheel to access the controls could be distracting.