Though the fifth-generation E-Class has been on sale since 2017, Mercedes-Benz has done an admirable job making its midsize sedan feel new at every turn. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes these constant updates even further, with a refreshed exterior and a slightly restyled cabin. Overall, some additions will likely elevate the E-Class' standing even further, while one has us scratching our heads in confusion.
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassEstimated Price: Around $56,000
- Refreshed exterior design
- New steering wheel
- MBUX infotainment system replaces COMAND
- E 450 now powered by an inline-six mild hybrid powertrain
- A refreshed version of the fifth-generation E-Class introduced for 2017
The refreshed E-Class has a few new tricks to differentiate it from other illustrious sedans. One neat feature automatically adjusts the seat to an optimal position after the driver's height is entered into MBUX. Other enhancements include traffic integration with the adaptive cruise system, so the car can begin slowing from highway speeds far in advance. When the car is stopped, the blind-spot monitor can now warn passengers if they are about to open the door into traffic coming from behind.
While this E-Class generation has consistently ranked highly since its introduction, newer competitors made it clear there was room for improvement. The addition of MBUX gives the E-Class a more modern, robust infotainment system, and one with excellent voice controls that can help reduce driver distraction. Also new for E 450 models is a turbocharged inline-six engine paired to a mild hybrid system. This mild hybrid system has an electric motor that provides a bit of extra power when leaving from a stop and allows for slightly more fuel-efficient operation compared to the previous V6.
The E-Class' primary competitor has long been the BMW 5 Series. This newest model (also released for the 2017 model year) keeps the pressure on with a wealth of features and a plug-in hybrid variant for those looking for carpool access. The Audi A6, meanwhile, was recently redesigned and counts a high-tech cabin among its many strengths. And buyers looking for something sleek and stylish might want to check out the new Cadillac CT5 sedan.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been our favorite midsize luxury sedan, and the new additions will only extend its lifespan. Now about that steering wheel ...
