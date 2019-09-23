Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
E-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    51,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,967

    $3,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    86,770 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    91,451 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,983

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    107,991 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,895

    $3,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    87,433 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $2,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    103,016 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,991

    $2,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    84,758 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,532

    $3,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    76,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,980

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    91,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,241

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    108,253 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $1,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    107,224 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,490

    $1,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    93,873 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $2,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550

    48,413 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 in Silver
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550

    92,635 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,492

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    68,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $2,763 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    111,859 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,999

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    65,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,189

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC in White
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 BlueTEC

    126,945 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz E-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.263 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 63 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (17%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Love the car but...
prrs,03/11/2017
E350 BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
I purchased a 2011 E350 Bluetec with 80k miles. I did some research before purchasing and liked how the Diesel engines seem to take on lots of miles with out too many issues. I knew, however, that there were some issues and made a budget on how much I wanted to spend for the car and how much I expected to pay in the potential issues. That was probably the best thing I did. The Diesel engine for this year had two main issues that I came across in my initial search. The rear main main seal leaks as well as the seals or gasket on the oil cooler. Unfortunately for me, those were the first two things I had to replace... it was not unexpected but it would have been nice to have left the money in my bank account. The parts were relatively inexpensive but the labor cost was... well let's just say the mechanic I took it to was more than happy to do the work. I ended up spending about $2800 but that is far less than what it would have cost had I taken it to the MB dealership. That issue aside, the car is solid and drives extremely well. It's not a sports car but it is as fast as I need it to be. I drive primarily on the highway so 0 to 60 is not very important. I currently am averaging about 34 mpg. If highway traffic is light, I can get as much as 38 to 39 mpg. Heavy stop and go highway traffic and I am getting about 25 to 27 mpg. My work commute is over an hour so the time I leave from home or work does affect my mpg. Road noise is almost non existent... if traffic is light, I set the cruise control on 75 mph and just zone out to the road ahead. The day Mercedes sells an autonomous driving car will be the day I fall a sleep in the back seat. My wife drives a 2006 Lexus GX470 and it's not as quiet as the Mercedes. That being said, The interior is comfortable but it's not as comfortable as the Lexus GX470. I test drove the 2012 version of this car with the "real" leather seats and I could swear that the seats feel different (i.e. more comfortable) but I chose this one with the "fake" leather because of the price. The layout of the interior is good. My only issue is that the air condition controls feel too low in where it was positioned (a personal preference) and the cruise control seems out of place. I initially thought I would not like the position of the gear shift but after a while it did not bother me at all; I also thought that the knob in the center console would be annoying to use for the phone, radio, navigation but to the contrary I like it more than a touch screen. I really like this car and have been quite satisfied with almost all of it's features. It is not my first luxury car to own (it's my 4th) but is the first Mercedes I have owned. I will add, though, that maintenance is expensive. In fact, unless you can afford a good trustworthy mechanic, I would recommend you become a weekend technician. This means doing your own fluid changes (particularly the oil), minor engine repair and maintenance. My father is a retired Diesel mechanic so there is some advantage for me in owning this car but there are some things I just do not have the time for. Like the repairs I mentioned earlier. I left the car at the shop for 3 days on those two repairs. Funny thing is, I know how to do the job but I am not a certified technician that does stuff like that on a daily basis. If i can't do it myself over a weekend, then I have to go my mechanic... or I should say, my dad's friend who runs his own repair shop. Update: 19Sep2017- Still love the car... but still am going with what I previously stated. It is not cheap to maintain. Even as a DIYer. I change the oil every 6,000 miles rather than 10,000 using full synthetic but after some research on the Mercedes Bluetec engines, I use 10w50 or 10w60 oil in the hotter seasons. 0w40 or 10w30 in the colder season. Texas is generally hot so I primarily use the heavier weight oil. I read a Mercedes technicians blog who indicated the engines run hotter than normal despite what the dealership may say. Using only the recommended oil at the recommended oil interval change may actually cause damage to the engine causing excessive build up of oil sludge. If it's under warranty... dealership will fix... but if there is no warranty, you either have a giant brick or you fix it yourself (or your very happy mechanic). Either way, preventative maintenance goes a long way. Update: 9/23/19 Car still runs well. Stopped switching oil weights and have since stuck with the MB 229.52 recommended motor oils. The reason... soot really accumulated on the heavier oils. I replaced the EGR Valve because of it but in hindsight I may not have needed to. There is a cleaning process I go through on the intake and the DPF to avoid excessive soot and carbon. I do it before I change the oil. I’ve also installed an oil separator (oil catch can), which seems to work alright. I know it’s doing something cause I get better highway mpg (averaging 37 vs 34). Otherwise car runs well... I’m over 172,000 miles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings