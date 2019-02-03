2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
What’s new
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
- Available semi-automated driver assistance technology
- Vast array of personalization options
- Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Every year, Mercedes-Benz updates and introduces new features to the venerable E-Class to make it even more attractive to buyers. Following a complete redesign of the sedan and wagon variants in 2017, Mercedes introduced fully reworked versions of the coupe and convertible last year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class moves the ball even farther forward, with more oomph for the V6 model and an all-new six-cylinder mild hybrid powertrain.
The E 450 model supplants last year's E 400 as the V6-powered option for the 2019 E-Class. Aside from gaining an extra 50 in Mercedes' badging department, the turbocharged 3.0-liter gets a boost of 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, for a total of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft.
But the biggest news is one step up the E-Class hierarchy. The new AMG E 53 replaces the AMG E 43 as the entry-level performance model, and you can get it on the coupe and convertible in addition to the sedan. It still uses a turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but this time it's an inline-six paired to a starter-alternator fed by a 48-volt battery. The battery essentially recharges while coasting and braking, while the starter-alternator gives extra boost at low speeds, before the turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the AMG E 53 has slightly more power and better fuel economy than the E 450.
On top of all this, the E-Class continues to provide top-notch technology features and an impeccably crafted cabin. Whether you're after stately luxury, face-flattening performance or both, the E-Class' continuous improvements help make it one of our favorite midsize luxury vehicles.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E 300 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon).
Standard equipment for the E-Class E 300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 hp, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17- or 18-inch wheels (depending on whether you choose the Luxury or Sport exterior styling), an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology highlights for the E 300 are a 12.3-inch central display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two USB ports. Safety features include a rearview camera, a drowsy driver warning system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The E 450 gets all of the E 300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (362 hp, 369 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E 450 wagon has a power liftgate, the coupe has a panoramic sunroof, and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector, the Airscarf neck warmer and a rear center pass-through. The coupe and the convertible also come with leather upholstery.
Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E 300 and E 450. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel and simulated-leather dash covering options and a different grille.
For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability, with one exception. The Convenience package — which includes keyless entry, heated front seats, satellite radio, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring, and a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation — is only available on the E 300. The Premium package is available for both models, adding the contents of the Convenience package plus a wireless charging pad and a 13-speaker Burmester audio system.
For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the new AMG E 53, which comes with most of the E 450's standard equipment, plus a stronger yet slightly more fuel-efficient mild hybrid powertrain. The centerpiece is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine (429 hp, 384 lb-ft). The AMG E 53 also adds all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring and simulated suede upholstery.
At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E 63 S. It gets the E 53's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and the contents of the Parking Assistance package (detailed below). Any E 63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes. The wagon also comes with a panoramic sunroof.
A number of packages are available throughout the model range, and they mostly center on active driving systems and comfort features. These include the Driver Assistance and Parking Assistance packages.
Many of the options from upper models can be ordered on the less expensive trims. Other notable options, whether they are stand-alone features or part of lightly contented packages, include an adaptive air suspension, soft-close doors, tri-zone climate control, an air fragrance system, an upgraded gauge cluster display, a head-up display, additional sound and solar insulation, multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a 23-speaker Burmester sound system. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 is a great luxurious daily driver. The added luxury package adds more classic exterior styling with the traditional Mercedes upright star, that I think creates a much more elegant look than the standard sports styling. The luxury package also improves ride quality by adding more comfort-tuned electronic suspension which allows the car to simply glide over bumpy roads. The luxury package also improves the interior by adding very rich and soft leather seats, and stitching going all around the tops of the doors and the dashboard. The interior is highly elevated by the beautiful standard ambient lighting and the optional dual 12.3-inch displays that make the interior look high end and modern, while the wavy wood trim and interior details, like the analog clock and metal work throughout, keep the interior looking timeless with a well aging design. The handling of the E-Class is good, especially for a luxury sedan and the acceleration, while not extreme, is more than adequate to accelerate from a stop, or overtake from highway speeds. The car is full of great technology, that is easy to get used to, even if it is complex. The driver assistance package takes the stress out of highway driving, and the auto emergency braking for the front and rear especially is very helpful when parking. The park assist package also adds the 360 camera system with a bird's eye view function that is really helpful in parking garages or tight areas. The camera images are all great quality and have an HD resolution that makes backing out of a parking space easy, and the 180 degree rear camera and rear cross traffic assist make it easy to see an oncoming vehicle or person. Reliability has been great as the car has only needed basic required (and free) service. The sales staff were friendly and not pushy like the typical car salesmen, and the service department is always fast and gives a loaner when requested. However, when the car is washed at the dealership it seems as if the interior is wiped down with dirty rags and dirty water, which not only leaves dirt on the seats that I had to clean off myself, but is also the incorrect way to clean real leather because water can damage the material. I would ask to not have your car washed when taking it in for service, but other than that my experience has been great. The only place the E-Class, and most Mercedes, falls short is the depreciation and very low resale value. Even so, I feel that the purchase price of the E-Class was well worth it. When I was researching new cars, I found that the E-Class was more comfortable, better equipped, and was a better value than competitors like the BMW 5-Series and Audi A6. I would definitely recommend the E-Class to anyone looking for a new comfortable luxury car with all the best and newest tech. UPDATE: 10-4-19 I have owned this car for roughly 10 months and am pleased to say I have enjoyed every minute of it. This car has great material quality, technology, design, and customer service. The light-colored leather has held up well to daily wear and dirt (with regular cleaning) and the car has been faultless apart from an incident where a valet locked the keys in the car and the app was not working. I have seen complaints about rattles from the dashboard and door cards, but the roads where I live are horrible and I haven't had a problem yet. COMAND system works well and didn't require much getting used too, as I find it very intuitive. The Drive Pilot system works well and even after almost a year, I am still amazed by it. I still very much recommend this car especially with the luxury package interior and exterior (topstitched MB-TEX trim is a must for feel and look).
In my search for a lux convertible I looked at several models and settled on the E450 Cabriolet. Unlike many in this class, it has a usable back seat, decent trunk space(for a cab), beautiful interior, state of the art tech, excellent performance and is just fun to drive. After 6 years of driving an SUV this car makes every day driving fun again. I considered the AMG but the standard twin turbo has plenty of performance.
Bought my E450 coupé February of this year. It’s a car with many functions. It’s a two door with a functional back seat (I’m 6’4” and I have driven with my 6’1” friend sitting in back seat behind me so that was an unexpected bonus. Those saying that buying a car at this price point that’s not a V8 may have to actually drive the car more than 15 minutes. This car has an awesome burst at the sports mode and sports plus gives you instant response with the 2019 have 50 more horsepower than the E400 from just last year and even more if you go the AMG route.
If you want a Convertible Roadster, the E450 Cabriolet makes the Mark! Let's start with the options I have, and whether they are worth the investment. I have the Drivers' Assistance Package, and I must say the technology has progressed to where it should be. The Active Distance Control when using the Cruise Control is spot on, as is the automatic braking when the car in front hits their brakes, which is more responsive than me. The automatic Lane Keeping control is also spot on and very responsive to curves in the road. The other elements of this Package are a must for safe driving, so I give this Option a "Must Have." I have the Massaging and heated/ventilated front seats. Living in the Deep South, this option package is a must! The Parktronic Package provides a 360 degree view of the car and surroundings from above, and is a necessity if you want to make sure you park exactly between the lines. I don't use the parking assistance portion of the Package, and find this not useful, but you can't get a 360 degree view from above with that element in the Package. This option is not a "must have." The AMG Package is for aesthetics, so even though it sets off the coolness of the car and its lines, its not really a necessity or "mush have." The 19 inch AMG wheels and tires I find a "must have". The tires are staggered sizes front and rear, so no tire rotation available. I went for the 12.2 inch additional Driver's dash projection as well as the HUD. It's great to have and provides a multitude of information options, but again not a "must have." My car's MSRP was slightly over $82,000, but I paid $8,400 less, so effectively, I received many of my options "free of charge." Now for the performance, handling responsiveness, and ride. With a V6 twin turbo engine generating 362 HP, it's fleet under foot! It's responsive and provides acceleration to 60 mph in just under 5 seconds. The gears change almost unnoticeably, and is smooth as silk. 9 forward gears are seamless. The braking capability is typical Benz; it stops on a dime. The E450 barely dips on turns and highway curves, and there are 4 selectable settings for the tranny and the shocks. Economy, Comfort, Sport and Sport +. There is a 5th selection where the driver can design their own combined settings. The ride is a bit stiff, especially considering the High Performance Low Profile run flat tires. So, if you want high tech, great performance, and an impressive Cabriolet, go for it. I urge you to sit in one, take it for a long test drive, and observe all the upgrade options to determine whether they are a "must have" for you.
Features & Specs
|E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$54,150
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5550 rpm
|E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$53,500
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5550 rpm
|E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$56,650
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5550 rpm
|E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$56,000
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5550 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
As a small luxury car, the Mercedes C-Class is one step down from the E-Class in terms of size. As such, the rear seat is not as roomy — the E-Class is a better choice if you frequently travel with more than one passenger. The C-Class has fewer standard and available luxury features, but it's also considerably less expensive than the E-Class. Overall, the C-Class' beautifully detailed cabin and enviable driving experience are worthy of the Mercedes-Benz badge.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series
The BMW 5 Series is one of the Mercedes' primary competitors. Like the E-Class, it offers a full line of powertrains, from the turbocharged four-cylinder of the 530i to the high-performance M5 sport sedan. It's a very solid choice in the midsize sedan category, but the Mercedes outclasses it slightly in most major areas. To learn more about the 5 Series of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6
The redesigned Audi A6 sedan also directly competes with the E-Class, and some might find this high-tech four-door even more enticing. Dual touchscreens, a fully digital instrument panel, semi-automated driving functions — if you can think of it, chances are the A6 has it. There's only one powertrain offered for now, and this model is slightly more expensive than the base E-Class.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class:
- Redesigned steering wheel
- E 450 trim replaces E 400 and adds more power
- New AMG E 53 trim pairs turbo inline-six with a mild-hybrid system
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,500.

Other versions include:
Other versions include:
- E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $54,150
- E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $53,500
- E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $56,650
- E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $56,000
- AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $72,550
- E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $60,450
- E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $56,000
- E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $53,500
- AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $106,350
- E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $59,950
- E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $60,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class AMG E 53, E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, E-Class AMG E 63 S, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 450 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG E 53 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), E 450 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG E 63 S 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 E-Class 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 E-Class.
