We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.

