1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,659
Used 300-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No major changes for this recently overhauled Mercedes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
vonhippert,09/17/2011
I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care.
Aleeyah,03/18/2008
i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something!
Dan Klug,10/14/2003
This vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a great car for little money. This car sold for 50K when new. It has 225K miles on it and still runs like new. It is tight with no rattles or squeeks found in domestic vehicles less than 2 years old. The fuel economy is 32 MPG HWY and 23 MPG city. This car looks like a 50K car and cost less than a used Honda.
doggiemom,01/28/2003
We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 300-Class
Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019