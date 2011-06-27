  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(28)
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,659
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No major changes for this recently overhauled Mercedes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a keeper
vonhippert,09/17/2011
I bought mine 1 year ago and have put 20k on the car with no worries. It had 152k at time of purchase. This is my fifth older mbz and is my favorite one of them all. Fun to drive, great reliability and the interior layout is practical. I have seen the 3.0 liter inline six go 400k plus with just a top end rebuild. Things to be aware of: head gasket and engine harness failure. A small price to pay in overall upkeep, for a car that is safe, has classic lines and can handle high mileage with proper care.
Love My Mercedes
Aleeyah,03/18/2008
i purchased this Mercedes in 2006, and it has 204,000 miles on it and I love the solid feel that you get in driving a Mercedes. I used to own nothing but Japanese cars. The German engineering is impeccable, this car has been very reliable. I see why this car was $53,900. 17 years later, still running strong, I see a lot of them still on the road, they are truely, classy cars and they keep their value, so that should tell you something!
Read Me
Dan Klug,10/14/2003
This vehicle is an excellent choice for anyone wanting a great car for little money. This car sold for 50K when new. It has 225K miles on it and still runs like new. It is tight with no rattles or squeeks found in domestic vehicles less than 2 years old. The fuel economy is 32 MPG HWY and 23 MPG city. This car looks like a 50K car and cost less than a used Honda.
Never buy an early 4matic
doggiemom,01/28/2003
We bought this car with 147K on it. We had it checked out and were told it was in great shape. It came to us with a failed transfer case leaking a qt of hydraulic oil every 100 miles. The repair was nearly $2,000 and the part very difficult to come by. Now the front and rear engine seals are leaking and the engine has to come out. That will be another $2,000+. The water pump and alternator failed within days of each other. There have been numerous hard start problems. This is all within 4 months. The car is fun to drive but I don't trust it to go more than a month without needing some hideously expensive repair.
See all 28 reviews of the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class

Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Overview

The Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is offered in the following submodels: 300-Class Sedan, 300-Class Coupe, 300-Class Convertible, 300-Class Wagon, 300-Class Diesel. Available styles include 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD, 300TE 4dr Wagon, 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan, 300SEL 4dr Sedan, 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300E 4dr Sedan, 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD, 300CE 2dr Coupe, 300SE 4dr Sedan, and 300SL 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL is priced between $8,500 and$8,500 with odometer readings between 71702 and71702 miles.

