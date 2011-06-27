Well, this is my first MB and I must say that after almost 6 months of driving my used (2000 miles when bought) 2016 E350 Luxury AWD, I am very happy with my experience so far. The car (color black) looks classy all the time, and feels like I have a business suit on every time I drive it. I must say that the interior is acceptable, but not much to write home about, but performance is great and steering is responsive. I came from a 2011 Lexus ES 350, so much of the time I feel myself comparing my MB experience to the Lexus. I feel that the acceleration is about the same between the two cars (excellent), but the MB seems to clunk into downshifting when I punch the gas (Lexus was just as responsive, but smoother downshift). No biggie, but something I noticed during my need for acceleration where the Lexus was much smoother. Electronics on the Lexus were not as advanced, so it is not fair to compare the two cars in this category, although the MB's command system is a bit confusing to me at times and is not as intuitive as it should be. I've driven in combined highway and city and the gas mileage has been pretty much as advertised (requires premium fuel). The ride is very comfortable (something I value, thus my selection of the luxury model over the sport). I did have problems rotating the tires on this car the first time around. I typically do this type of maintenance myself and I couldn't break the factory torqued lug nuts loose for the life of me, but an investment in a breaker bar quickly solved this problem. I love getting into this car for road trips and cranking up my favorite tunes on the stereo. Very classy looking car, quiet comfortable ride, tight response. It's not a sports car, but when I want to get up and go and take corners aggressively, it delivers a satisfying experience. Looking forward to driving in the snow and ice and challenging the AWD. Hopefully I will experience continued satisfaction and high reliability going forward. I've driven the car for over 4000 miles now and I'm very satisfied with my purchase. UPDATE AFTER 9000 miles - I still enjoy driving this great looking car. A stranger commented to me a few days ago, saying "great looking car" as we exited our cars in a parking lot. Ride is still tight and quiet. The one thing I continue to experience (but very willing to tolerate) is the kind of jerky motion as you press the accelerator from a stop. Again, my Lexus ES350 was smoother in this regard, but it does kind of give you a more sporty feel in my MB, and I'm ok with it. Bottom line I still really like the looks and feel of driving this car. I feel like I'm in that car commercial (not a Mercedes commercial) where I'm always looking for a reason to get in my E350 beauty and drive it somewhere special. My excitement for this car has not faded one bit. I've done an oil change, tire rotation and inspected the brakes. So far tire tread wear is minimal and wear is even across the tires and brake pads all still look great. I would definitely recommend this car for someone who is looking to ride in style, with the sports car response and capability sitting there patiently just waiting for the driver's queue to engage. ENJOY !!! Update in Snow/ice: Well, after almost 9,7000 miles I had my first opportunity to ride in about 3 inches of fresh snow (still snowing at the time). WOW, this car dug into the snow like I was riding a snowmobile. On a couple of occasions, on clear stretch of road I was a little aggressive with the accelerator just to see how the AWD would respond and boy was I impressed. The car kept on the straight and narrow, dug in and just lunged forward. I'm real happy with performance in the snow and I'll have full confidence in traction and safety going forward if (when) the need ever arises to drive in messy weather again. Of course you always need to be careful when stopping (even with the best AWD and anti-lock braking), so leave plenty of room between you and the cars around you in such weather. UPDATE after 12,000 miles: Still enjoying -About a month away from the expiration of my factory warranty (although I did purchase an extended warranty). I'm worried as I enter the extended warranty coverage. During the past year I've had the accessory battery (the one in the trunk) go bad on me and a couple of months ago the main battery showed up with a bad cell during yearly inspection at my local AAA (good catch AAA). Both batteries were replaced by Mercedes under the warranty, but makes me a little nervous about what repairs are to come down stream. I'm sure there will be all kinds of caveats (and added cost) associated with my extended warranty but we'll see. Another item that concerned me was that on a very cold night, I parked on an incline and engaged the emergency brake (I rarely use this brake). Could not disengage. The brake finally disengaged after the interior of the car heated up a little. Dealership looked at it and did some lube, but couldn't determine cause.

Read more