2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,211$16,399$18,831
Clean$12,266$15,228$17,481
Average$10,376$12,887$14,782
Rough$8,486$10,545$12,082
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,273$14,068$16,200
Clean$10,467$13,063$15,039
Average$8,854$11,055$12,716
Rough$7,241$9,046$10,394
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,044$13,781$15,870
Clean$10,254$12,797$14,732
Average$8,674$10,830$12,457
Rough$7,094$8,862$10,182
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,932$16,139$18,584
Clean$12,007$14,987$17,252
Average$10,157$12,682$14,588
Rough$8,307$10,378$11,924
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,387$14,210$16,363
Clean$10,572$13,196$15,190
Average$8,943$11,167$12,845
Rough$7,314$9,138$10,499
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,319$14,125$16,266
Clean$10,509$13,117$15,100
Average$8,890$11,100$12,769
Rough$7,271$9,083$10,437
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,236$27,272$31,117
Clean$20,645$25,325$28,886
Average$17,464$21,431$24,426
Rough$14,283$17,537$19,965
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,780$18,445$21,240
Clean$13,723$17,128$19,717
Average$11,608$14,494$16,673
Rough$9,494$11,861$13,628
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,113$13,868$15,969
Clean$10,318$12,878$14,825
Average$8,728$10,898$12,535
Rough$7,138$8,918$10,246
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,170$15,112$17,356
Clean$11,300$14,033$16,112
Average$9,559$11,876$13,624
Rough$7,818$9,718$11,136
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,628$15,765$18,158
Clean$11,725$14,640$16,857
Average$9,918$12,389$14,254
Rough$8,112$10,138$11,651
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,073$13,818$15,912
Clean$10,281$12,832$14,772
Average$8,697$10,859$12,490
Rough$7,113$8,886$10,209
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,457$14,297$16,464
Clean$10,637$13,276$15,284
Average$8,998$11,235$12,924
Rough$7,359$9,194$10,563
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,041$14,860$17,012
Clean$11,179$13,800$15,793
Average$9,457$11,678$13,354
Rough$7,734$9,556$10,915
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,334$14,208$16,400
Clean$10,524$13,194$15,225
Average$8,902$11,165$12,874
Rough$7,281$9,136$10,522
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,119$33,152$35,492
Clean$27,965$30,785$32,948
Average$23,656$26,052$27,860
Rough$19,347$21,318$22,772
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,194 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,194 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,524 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,194 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $7,281 to $16,400, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.