Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,211
|$16,399
|$18,831
|Clean
|$12,266
|$15,228
|$17,481
|Average
|$10,376
|$12,887
|$14,782
|Rough
|$8,486
|$10,545
|$12,082
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,273
|$14,068
|$16,200
|Clean
|$10,467
|$13,063
|$15,039
|Average
|$8,854
|$11,055
|$12,716
|Rough
|$7,241
|$9,046
|$10,394
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,044
|$13,781
|$15,870
|Clean
|$10,254
|$12,797
|$14,732
|Average
|$8,674
|$10,830
|$12,457
|Rough
|$7,094
|$8,862
|$10,182
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,932
|$16,139
|$18,584
|Clean
|$12,007
|$14,987
|$17,252
|Average
|$10,157
|$12,682
|$14,588
|Rough
|$8,307
|$10,378
|$11,924
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,387
|$14,210
|$16,363
|Clean
|$10,572
|$13,196
|$15,190
|Average
|$8,943
|$11,167
|$12,845
|Rough
|$7,314
|$9,138
|$10,499
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,319
|$14,125
|$16,266
|Clean
|$10,509
|$13,117
|$15,100
|Average
|$8,890
|$11,100
|$12,769
|Rough
|$7,271
|$9,083
|$10,437
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,236
|$27,272
|$31,117
|Clean
|$20,645
|$25,325
|$28,886
|Average
|$17,464
|$21,431
|$24,426
|Rough
|$14,283
|$17,537
|$19,965
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,780
|$18,445
|$21,240
|Clean
|$13,723
|$17,128
|$19,717
|Average
|$11,608
|$14,494
|$16,673
|Rough
|$9,494
|$11,861
|$13,628
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,113
|$13,868
|$15,969
|Clean
|$10,318
|$12,878
|$14,825
|Average
|$8,728
|$10,898
|$12,535
|Rough
|$7,138
|$8,918
|$10,246
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,170
|$15,112
|$17,356
|Clean
|$11,300
|$14,033
|$16,112
|Average
|$9,559
|$11,876
|$13,624
|Rough
|$7,818
|$9,718
|$11,136
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,628
|$15,765
|$18,158
|Clean
|$11,725
|$14,640
|$16,857
|Average
|$9,918
|$12,389
|$14,254
|Rough
|$8,112
|$10,138
|$11,651
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,073
|$13,818
|$15,912
|Clean
|$10,281
|$12,832
|$14,772
|Average
|$8,697
|$10,859
|$12,490
|Rough
|$7,113
|$8,886
|$10,209
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,457
|$14,297
|$16,464
|Clean
|$10,637
|$13,276
|$15,284
|Average
|$8,998
|$11,235
|$12,924
|Rough
|$7,359
|$9,194
|$10,563
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,041
|$14,860
|$17,012
|Clean
|$11,179
|$13,800
|$15,793
|Average
|$9,457
|$11,678
|$13,354
|Rough
|$7,734
|$9,556
|$10,915
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,334
|$14,208
|$16,400
|Clean
|$10,524
|$13,194
|$15,225
|Average
|$8,902
|$11,165
|$12,874
|Rough
|$7,281
|$9,136
|$10,522
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,119
|$33,152
|$35,492
|Clean
|$27,965
|$30,785
|$32,948
|Average
|$23,656
|$26,052
|$27,860
|Rough
|$19,347
|$21,318
|$22,772