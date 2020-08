Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 14,708 on the odometer. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.5 Liter 6 Cylinder engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package will give you the luxury that everyone wants. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package. Compare and see for yourself. From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Merrifield! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: WDDHF5KB9GB286092

Stock: 286092

Certified Pre-Owned: No