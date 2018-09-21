Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

The performance of the car, from my expectations, is spot on. In Eco mode, I find myself driving the car with patience and purpose. If I need a little more, it's there. In Sport mode, it's a completely different car. Dr. Jekyll, meet Mr. Hyde. The response never lets me down. In sport mode, the car begs to be driven differently. So I oblige. My only performance related mark that is not "great" is shifting, and that is really only a concern when I want to use the paddle shifters. If I leave it in full auto, it's as responsive as I want it to be, when I want it to respond. When I use the paddle shifters, it doesn't change gears nearly as quickly as I want it to, which is due to not having a dual clutch. The response time using the paddles has the feel of talking on the phone with an echo. It makes you just a little less sure about when to shift, because you need to account for the delay. As far as comfort is concerned, I commute 3-4 hours a day, and I don't mind doing it in this car. My kids have mentioned that the rear seats are not as comfortable as my previous sedan, however. The interior of the vehicle is simple elegance. I drove the Audi and the BMW, and four main factors pushed Mercedes way above those others. First, the interior; the Audi feels stale inside, plastic and simple. The BMW is cluttered with features, which get in the way of what you want to do with the car (drive it). The Mercedes has what you need, with quality and style. Second, the performance; the Audi felt like it was trying too hard, as if pushing it could break it. Getting close to the red line felt like you were about to break the law. The BMW felt bulky (thank the fact that the 5 series is based off the 7 series), like the fenders were in the way. And under lateral load, the weight shift was dramatic. The Mercedes grabs your attention and keeps it. Getting close to the red line feels like your riding a thoroughbred that is itching for the gate to open as it grabs the next gear with enthusiasm and reaching for that line again. The only negative mark for the performance of the Mercedes is that there is a bit of an under-steer. Now, if I could only bolt on that twin turbo for the 3.0 liter to this 3.5... that would be insane. Third, the style; the Audi felt very small, and the Volkswagen influence is obvious. I couldn't get that relationship out of my way. The Audi looks and feels like an upgraded Volkswagen, because it is, and when you know that, it is like a bad smell in the room. You can't away from it. The BMW looks beautiful, and sleek, for sure. But once you get inside, and you see just how big the fenders are from the drivers seat, when you get back outside, the stance of the car changes. It's bigger than it needs to be. Like someone who is wearing a shirt one size too small. The Mercedes removes all of these issues. There is no outside influence for the Mercedes, so forget about having any Volkswagen influences. And the lines of the vehicle are clean, cut and elegant. There is no bulkiness to the Mercedes at all. It doesn't sit too high, or too low. It's not in your way, it is the way. And finally, the cost of ownership. The Audi is overpriced, and the extending the warranty doesn't come close to the timelines that Mercedes offers for the price. The BMW price is fair, but extending the warranty to match what Mercedes offers costs twice as much. Which tells you a lot. If the extended warranty costs a lot, it's because they get a lot of warranty related issues, plain and simple. If the car didn't need a lot of repairs, on average, the cost of the warranty would not be so high. I paid $3200 to extend my Mercedes warranty to 2022 with unlimited miles. BMW wanted $6800 for the same warranty.

