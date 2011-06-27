Vehicle overview

A lot has changed on the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, from body style availability to interior design and quality. But nothing is more significant than this tidbit: The new, redesigned Mercedes costs less than the vehicle it replaces. And not by a little, either. There's a $5,400 difference between a 2010 Mercedes E550 sedan and the outgoing '09 edition. After years of rising prices and diminishing quality, Mercedes has dramatically reversed that trend with a cheaper car that's better in every way than its predecessor. Oh, and there's also a new E-Class coupe that's cheaper than the CLK-Class it replaces. Truly, there's good news all around.

When an automaker reduces the price of a redesigned model, there's the concern that quality has been sacrificed to achieve the price break. But those concerns seem unfounded in the new E-Class. The car feels solid and over-engineered in nearly every detail. The ride is remarkably buttoned-down and just as comfortable as before, but the new E is now a commendable handler with a taut chassis and communicative steering to boot. Inside, the interior benefits from a new look that in many ways apes the more expensive S-Class. Added up, these changes make the 2010 E-Class feel like the world-class automobile that the Mercedes three-pointed star is supposed to represent.

New for 2010 is the E-Class coupe, replacing the old CLK-Class in the Benz lineup. Although it's technically an engineering mishmash of the C-Class and E-Class platforms, the coupe shares the sedan's 3.5-liter V6 and 5.5-liter V8 engines that were carried over from '09. The wagon body style is gone for now, but returning to the E-Class lineup is the high-performance E63 AMG. This model can keep up with most exotic sport cars in a straight line and even bests smaller sport sedans when the road gets curvy.

There are too many improvements and updates to sufficiently describe in this space, but suffice to say, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is a thoroughly better car than the one it replaces. Some competing cars are sportier (BMW 5 Series), some are more stylish (Jaguar XF) and others are cheaper (Infiniti M Series), but none offer the same level of all-around excellence. The new E-Class is a big leap forward, with its lower price being icing on the cake.