Consumer Rating
(119)
Appraise this car

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride and handling balance, potent engines, extensive array of luxury- and safety-oriented features, first-class cabin appointments, spacious interior.
  • COMAND interface is occasionally fussy to use, controversial exterior styling.
List Price Range
$8,999 - $20,495
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Restyled, higher in quality and more enjoyable to drive, the redesigned 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a luxury-car triumph. Shoppers in this segment will want to give it serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

A lot has changed on the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, from body style availability to interior design and quality. But nothing is more significant than this tidbit: The new, redesigned Mercedes costs less than the vehicle it replaces. And not by a little, either. There's a $5,400 difference between a 2010 Mercedes E550 sedan and the outgoing '09 edition. After years of rising prices and diminishing quality, Mercedes has dramatically reversed that trend with a cheaper car that's better in every way than its predecessor. Oh, and there's also a new E-Class coupe that's cheaper than the CLK-Class it replaces. Truly, there's good news all around.

When an automaker reduces the price of a redesigned model, there's the concern that quality has been sacrificed to achieve the price break. But those concerns seem unfounded in the new E-Class. The car feels solid and over-engineered in nearly every detail. The ride is remarkably buttoned-down and just as comfortable as before, but the new E is now a commendable handler with a taut chassis and communicative steering to boot. Inside, the interior benefits from a new look that in many ways apes the more expensive S-Class. Added up, these changes make the 2010 E-Class feel like the world-class automobile that the Mercedes three-pointed star is supposed to represent.

New for 2010 is the E-Class coupe, replacing the old CLK-Class in the Benz lineup. Although it's technically an engineering mishmash of the C-Class and E-Class platforms, the coupe shares the sedan's 3.5-liter V6 and 5.5-liter V8 engines that were carried over from '09. The wagon body style is gone for now, but returning to the E-Class lineup is the high-performance E63 AMG. This model can keep up with most exotic sport cars in a straight line and even bests smaller sport sedans when the road gets curvy.

There are too many improvements and updates to sufficiently describe in this space, but suffice to say, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is a thoroughly better car than the one it replaces. Some competing cars are sportier (BMW 5 Series), some are more stylish (Jaguar XF) and others are cheaper (Infiniti M Series), but none offer the same level of all-around excellence. The new E-Class is a big leap forward, with its lower price being icing on the cake.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in sedan and coupe body styles. The sedan is available in E350, E550 and E63 AMG variants, with the numbers indicating different engine choices. The E-Class Coupe comes in E350 and E550 trim levels only.

The E350 comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats with memory functions, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, the COMAND electronic interface system, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack. The E350 Coupe is similar but has a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, sport seats and a single-CD player.

Compared to the regular E350 sedan, the E550 adds a V8 engine, an air suspension, an upgraded braking system, leather upholstery and heated seats. The E550 coupe adds 18-inch wheels, a sport body kit, a sport suspension and shift paddles, but deletes the heated seats.

Both the E350 and E550 sedans are available with Sport packages that add 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, sport steering wheel and different interior trim. The Premium 1 Package available on all E350 and E550 models includes a hard-drive-based navigation system, voice commands, a rearview camera, heated front seats (E350 sedan, all coupes), ventilated front seats (all sedans), a power rear sunshade and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with digital music storage, HD radio, satellite radio and an iPod/MP3 player interface. The Premium 2 package adds all the Premium 1 items, plus adaptive bi-xenon headlights, adaptive high-beam assist, LED daytime running lamps, a power trunk closer (sedan only), keyless ignition/entry and ventilated seats (coupes). The sedan's Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot warning system, adaptive cruise control and a lane-departure warning system.

Stand-alone options on the sedan include parking sensors, infrared night-vision display, a panoramic sunroof, split-folding rear seats, a rear-seat entertainment system, expanded leather upholstery and a multicontour driver seat with massage.

The E63 AMG includes all the E550 equipment plus a larger V8, sport transmission, adjustable drive settings, adaptive sport suspension, high-performance brakes and sport steering wheel. The E63's Premium 1 package includes only the navigation system, rearview camera and voice commands, as the rest of the equipment is standard on the AMG. The Premium 2 package and most of the stand-alone options are also available. The AMG Performance package adds 19-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential, even sportier suspension tuning and a leather/Alcantara steering wheel.

2010 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup sees several changes for 2010. The E-Class sedan has been redesigned -- highlights include revised styling, a higher-quality interior and a lower base price. Also, a new coupe body style (it replaces the previous CLK-Class) joins the roster. Lastly, the previously available wagon body style and diesel-fueled V6 engine option have been discontinued, but they are expected to return to the lineup at a later date.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan and coupe are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission is standard and sends power to the rear wheels. EPA estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city and 26 mpg highway for the sedan, while the coupe gets 17/26.

The E550s are powered by a 5.5-liter V8 good for 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. The seven-speed auto is again standard. In performance testing, the E550 sedan went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.3 seconds. EPA estimated fuel economy is 16/24 for the sedan and 15/23 for the coupe. Both the E350 and E550 sedans are also available with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The E63 AMG has a 6.2-liter V8 that pumps out 518 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. It's coupled to a sport-tuned seven-speed automatic with a paddle-shift manual mode. According to Mercedes, the E63 will go from zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds, which is stunning for a large, four-door vehicle.

Safety

The E-Class comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also standard is Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness and alerting monitor) and PreSafe (it anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants). The sedan's Driver Assistance package adds a blind-spot warning system, a lane departure warning system and PreSafe braking. Rear side airbags are optional on both the sedan and coupe, while an infrared night vision system is optional on the sedan.

Driving

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class strikes a brilliant balance between ride quality and handling ability. Within its segment, the E is by far the most adaptable, rewarding and confident car for the widest variety of surfaces and situations. Although it's not the most athletic car to drive, it nevertheless offers highly tactile steering, strong engines and a chassis that inspires confidence. Regardless of body style or engine, the 2010 E-Class is a remarkable luxury car to drive.

The E63 AMG is even more remarkable. Anything that can seat five people in comfort and go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds would certainly warrant that descriptor. Its myriad performance upgrades -- suspension, steering, brakes, wheels, tires and transmission -- make for a car that's more than just a straight-line wonder. This is a serious performance machine.

Interior

The 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a cabin indicative of Mercedes' blocky, bulletproof designs of yore. Angles are sharp, the materials first-rate and when adorned in monotone color schemes and dark wood trim, the look is decidedly somber -- in other words, very German. The general design is the same regardless of body style, except for the available three-spoke sport steering wheel and electric gear selector (column-mounted on the sedan; console-mounted in the coupe and AMG).

All E-Class models come with Mercedes' COMAND electronics interface, which combines a large display screen, a control knob and dash-mounted buttons. There's a bit of a learning curve involved, but it's generally neither better nor worse than Audi or BMW's similar systems.

In terms of space and comfort, the E-Class sedan is excellent. The seats are firm, but offer endless comfort and support over the long haul. The coupe and AMG's sport seats offer a closer fit, designed to keep you in place through turns. The sedan's backseat is incredibly spacious, matching the BMW 5 Series as the most welcoming rear quarters in the midsize luxury class. The coupe seats only two people, but overall rear seat comfort is better than that in most luxury coupes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(86%)
4(7%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
119 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

HappyCamper
P S,06/05/2010
This car is a rock star to me, they got everything right, even the little details from the LED running lights to the engine growl. I had a S500 that pampered me, but this one is just flat out fun to get into and drive. I have had it almost 9 months and haven't had a thing wrong with it. I don't use the navigation much but when I do I can tell there is a bit of a learning curve. It is fun to have a car that generates second glances and let's you know you have more than enough power on the road. The 550 engine was well worth it.
#2 a real Upgrade Xlnt
A real Upgrade..xlnt,10/05/2010
Just a quick update to tell u more about my E550 sport. I have put over 4500 miles since my purchase in March. Just returned from a trip to Vegas. I live in the LA metro area and drove instead of flying. At about 2000 rpm on the tachometer my car averages 82- 85mph. I held constant at that speed and my car got 27.7 mpg. The last climb to elevation over 5000 feet above sea level brought me just below 28mpg. For a V8 near 400 horsepower and torque this is truly amazing. If you drive it mellow, Wow. It pulled every hill without a downshift because of the ample torque. It frustrated others on its ability to make that climb at that pace. The EPA rates it only 23-24 on highway! Great Car!
Very Nice & Affordable Luxury Car
Austin,08/27/2018
E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
I bought my car a year and a half ago with 121,000 miles on it. It's been an absolute pleasure to own! I've been a loyal Mercedes customer for years now - my very first car was a 1990 Mercedes 300E. I owned that car for almost 10 years - until it was 27 years old - with very little trouble. When I drove the 2010 Mercedes E350 4Matic, I knew that it would be my next car. The quality of this car is very impressive! It has a very well-designed interior with quality materials. The styling of this car is quite attractive, even to this day. In the winter, the all wheel drive system works beautifully in the snow. I've never gotten anywhere close to stuck, however, my car has AMG style bumpers which hang somewhat low - not great for the snow. In the summer, the A/C works wonderfully. It has a button called "Max Air" which is heavenly on a hot day. This car isn't quite as plush as my 1990, but as a tradeoff, has MUCH better handling. Overall, the ride is still quite nice and the road noise is much more subdued than the average car. The command system is great once you've figured out how to operate it - the different technological features of this car are pretty handy. I haven't had any mechanical failures so far, only basic maintenance such as an oil change, an alignment, new batteries (this car has two batteries), and new engine mounts. If you've never owned a Mercedes, know that maintenance is going to be more expensive than normal - especially the engine mounts, which will need to be changed every 50 or 60 thousand miles. If you're prepared to spend money taking care of this car, you'll love it. That being said, if you pick a used Mercedes that's been loved, it should be a very reliable vehicle. Just keep up with the maintenance! You can't afford to neglect a Mercedes like you can with a Honda or Toyota.
Best Car We Have Ever Puchased
Bob Salvatore,09/27/2010
My wife and I looked at BMW,Lexus, Audi, Jaguar and Cadillac. We test drove each car twice, on separate occasions. We recommend you doing this. It does talk a lot of time but if you are spending $50,000 plus, we think it is worth the effort. We consider the exterior design, the comfort of the ride, the interior design, the trunk capacity, and the interior noise level. The Mercedes E350 we test drove was our final choice and we are very happy we chose to purchase this vehicle. It is elegant, quiet and very responsive We thought the BMW was a nice car but the ride was not comfortable and the steering stiff. The Lexus was nice, but it did not have the luxury interior we wanted.
See all 119 reviews of the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
382 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
More About This Model

Looming bluffs, the salty brine of ocean air, a winding road and the luscious sound of a buttery V8. A convertible may be the first thought for use in this auto paradise, but sunburns are bad news. So a better choice might be a classic hardtop like the 2010 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe — a regal piece of luxury engineering notable as much for what it lacks (B-pillars) as what it possesses. Power down the windows, slide back the sunshade of the tinted panoramic sunroof and experience motoring as it was meant to be enjoyed.

If all of this seems a tad romantic, that's because the E-Class coupe is just the sort of automobile you'd fall in love with and keep for 25 years. It certainly feels like it's built to last that long, with the same sort of impenetrable thunk when opening the door handle as the tanklike S-Class sedan or tank-literal G-Class SUV.

Cruising over choppy pavement reveals a peerless ride usually associated with a vehicle that weighs 6,000 pounds, yet it takes corners like the lighter thoroughbred luxury coupe it is. As its name would indicate, the E550 coupe is a new two-door version of Mercedes' venerable E-Class. It's meant to replace the now discontinued CLK-Class — in presence, in prestige, in luxury — yet it costs about $2,000 less than the CLK550.

Based on a mechanical soup of the E-Class sedan and some C-Class bits, the E-Class coupe features the engines and sheer presence of the former, while sharing the more nimble road manners of the latter. The Audi S5 and BMW M3 are right in the price neighborhood, but each represents an escalating degree of sport tuning that along with the E550 provides coupe buyers with distinct flavors of driving — Lux, Sport and Macho. The BMW 6 Series and Jaguar XK may compete in size, luxury and prestige, but cost about $20,000 more.

So you won't find an apples-to-apples rival for the 2010 Mercedes E550 Coupe, but when the sun is shining through the glass roof and the wind is whisking through the open windows, you'll be perfectly content that rivals were absent.

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class E63 AMG. Available styles include E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), E550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A), E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A), and E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC is priced between $8,999 and$18,290 with odometer readings between 28419 and169841 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 is priced between $10,995 and$13,657 with odometer readings between 62398 and98034 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG is priced between $20,495 and$20,495 with odometer readings between 109896 and109896 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2010 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,999 and mileage as low as 28419 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,192.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,841.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,429.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

