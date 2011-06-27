Vehicle overview

Say what you want about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but undeniable is that Mercedes has made an extraordinary effort to build an E-Class suitable for your tastes.

Really, whether you want your midsize luxury car to be a fuel-sipping diesel sedan, a turbo V6-powered convertible or a road-burning 577-horsepower wagon, there's bound to be an E-Class much to your liking.

That diesel E-Class earns an EPA estimated 33 mpg combined (that's compact economy car territory) while still being able to sprint to 60 mph in a fairly swift 7.6 seconds. But if outgunning sports cars up the on-ramps is more your thing, you may consider the E 63 AMG S model, which can rip to that same speed in under 4 seconds. And sitting in between those two extremes are no fewer than three additional engine choices.

Since its debut for 2010, this generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of our favorites, thanks to its trifecta of refinement, performance and cutting-edge technology. Last year's number of improvements only made it more so, earning the E-Class sedan a pair of Edmunds "A" ratings, but the nearly prohibitive cost of the E 63 AMG S wagon and its sometimes-harsh ride drew a "B" rating despite being what some consider the ultimate wagon.

Not one to rest on its hood badge laurels, the E-Class comes into 2015 with a new engine option. The new E400 sports a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 329 hp (in the sedan family, it replaces the E550 and its V8 for most E-Class variants) that should provide performance not far off from that V8's along with superior fuel economy.

Throw in a slew of the newest safety technologies borrowed from the latest S-Class, including an available advanced lane keeping system, and you've got one of Mercedes' best all-around automobiles yet. Of course, there are plenty of great cars in the midsize luxury segment, most notably the 2015 Audi A6, 2015 BMW 5 Series and 2015 Lexus GS. All of these, including the Mercedes, earned spots in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide, though none of them can match the sheer variety of body styles and engines in the E-Class lineup. If you're looking for the best all-around midsize luxury sedan (or wagon, coupe or convertible), the 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is an excellent place to start your search.