Consumer Rating
(34)
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and dignified design inside and out, pleasing ride quality, variety of powerful and fuel-efficient engines, sophisticated safety features, all-wheel drive available on both sedans and wagons.
  • More expensive than competitors, handling not quite as athletic as engine performance, COMAND interface can be unintuitive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of agreeable driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features, and high style make the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful midsize luxury sedans. For many, it represents the ideal middle ground between what could be seen as the plebian C-Class and the overly visible and expensive S-Class. The current-generation E-Class, introduced for the 2003 model year, has also been a successful one, and we've been impressed with its dignified presence, top-notch refinement and all-around capabilities.

For 2009, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class pretty much stands pat. As before, it's offered as a sedan or a wagon and with four different engine choices. While the Mercedes E350 and E550 have been the most popular models in years past, recent demand for better fuel efficiency just might turn buyers' attention to the E320 Bluetec -- it is, after all, the only midsize luxury sedan in the U.S. powered by a diesel-fueled engine. Shedding the stigma associated with diesel-powered cars, this V6 engine has a special urea additive that makes it run much cleaner than those old Mercedes-Benz diesels. On the other end of the spectrum, the E63 AMG's 507-horsepower V8 offers wicked speed and performance -- it goes from zero to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, quicker than most sports cars.

The E-Class ranks very highly among its competitors even though it's generally the most expensive of the bunch. The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac CTS, Infiniti M35/M45, Jaguar XF and Lexus GS also offer class-worthy power, handling and feature content for less coin. Meanwhile, the E63 AMG has some serious competition in the form of its arch-rival, the BMW M5, as well as Cadillac's new-for-'09 upstart, the 556-hp CTS-V, which is expected to undercut both models by tens of thousands of dollars.

In all honesty, you're not going to go wrong with any of these cars. As a sport-themed luxury sedan, the E-Class probably isn't the best choice. But for a luxury car that blends an intoxicating mix of luxury, brand cachet and performance, the E-Class is worth every penny.

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in both sedan and wagon body styles. Trim levels include the E320 Bluetec (sedan only), E350 (sedan and wagon), E550 (sedan only) and the high-performance E63 AMG (sedan and wagon). The E350 and E550 are available with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The E320 Bluetec comes standard with 16-inch wheels, a sunroof, 10-way power front seats with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, the COMAND interface and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with an in-dash six-CD/DVD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The E350 sedan and wagon are equipped similarly. The E350 sedan can also be equipped with a no-cost Sport Package that includes 18-inch wheels, sport front and rear bumpers, a dual chrome exhaust and a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters. E350 wagons have a power liftgate and a rear-facing two-passenger third-row seat that folds flat. The E550 sedan includes the Sport Package and a semi-active air suspension, leather upholstery and four-zone automatic climate control.

Options for the non-AMG E-Class models are grouped into two packages. The Premium 1 Package adds an iPod interface in the glovebox, heated front seats, satellite radio, HD radio and a new hard-drive-based navigation system that includes 4GB of storage for music. The Premium 2 Package includes all that plus bi-xenon headlights and keyless ignition/entry. Stand-alone options include a panorama sunroof, park assist and, for the sedan, an electronic trunk closer and split-folding rear seats.

The E63 AMG comes equipped similarly to the E550, but adds split-folding rear seats, heated front seats, satellite radio and an array of AMG performance and styling features. An AMG Performance Package exclusive to this model includes distinctive 18-inch alloy wheels, a specially tuned semi-active air suspension, a limited-slip differential and an increased top speed of 186 mph. Heated/ventilated front seats and adaptive cruise control are exclusive optional features for the E63 AMG.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a new audio unit that includes an in-dash memory card reader. The standard single-CD player has been replaced by a six-CD/DVD changer with video playback, and there's a new hard-drive-based navigation system that includes 4GB of storage for music. In addition, all Luxury trim levels (except the E320 Bluetec) can get 4Matic all-wheel drive at no extra cost. Sport sedans can also add the Sport Package at no charge. However, Mercedes has reduced the availability of some features. Notably, the heated/ventilated front seats are now only available on the E63 AMG.

Performance & mpg

The E350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. The sedan is available with either rear-wheel drive or 4Matic AWD. The wagon is AWD only. The E350 is relatively quick considering its hefty weight; the sedan achieves a 0-60 sprint in the mid-6-second range. The E550 is also available in either rear-wheel drive or AWD and uses a 5.5-liter V8 that makes 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. In performance testing, the E550 went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.2 seconds. The E320 Bluetec features a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that makes 210 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets the E320 from zero to 60 in 6.8 seconds. All rear-wheel-drive E-Class models come with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the 4Matic models use a five-speed automatic.

The E63 AMG is a high-performance model powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 507 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to a seven-speed Speedshift transmission, which can change gears 50 percent faster than transmissions in other E-Class models. In performance testing, the E63 went from zero to 60 in an impressive 4.3 seconds.

Fuel economy for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges widely. The EPA estimates that the rear-wheel-drive E350 gets 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving. The V8-powered E550 drops those numbers to 15/22/17 mpg. Topping both of these is the E320 Bluetec with 23 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined ratings. Not surprisingly, the E63 AMG is on the low end of the fuel-economy spectrum with 12/19/15 mpg ratings.

Safety

All 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models come with stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and the TeleAid emergency system. Also standard is PreSafe, which anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants.

In government crash tests, the E-Class sedan earned four stars (out of five) for frontal-impact protection and a perfect five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, the E-Class earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although power and handling are both adequate, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class doesn't seem to have the balance and tossability of the BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF. Its straight-line performance is respectable, but when pushed hard in the corners, the E-Class displays noticeable body roll and the brake pedal's soft feel doesn't inspire confidence. As such, the E-Class is best suited for cruising city streets or taking long road trips. Aside from the powerful E63 AMG, the E320 Bluetec might just be the best bet of the bunch, as it offers acceleration times similar to its gasoline E350 counterpart, but with much better fuel economy and lots of torque, both thanks to the diesel engine.

Interior

The two-tone cabin of the E-Class sedan gives off an elegant, airy feel. Supple seats and coordinating soft-touch surfaces are complemented by tasteful wood inlays, chrome accents and gathered sections of leather on the door panels. The attractive instrumentation is generally easy to read, but Mercedes' COMAND interface can take a while to figure out.

The rear seat, while not overwhelmingly spacious, provides adequate room for two adults. In addition, the wagon has a rear-facing, two-passenger third-row seat. When this seat and the 60/40-split second-row seats are down, it provides a total of 69 cubic feet of cargo room, only a few cubes shy of the M-Class SUV's capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(53%)
4(23%)
3(11%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.2
34 reviews
See all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A very solid car but horrible nav system
Jan,01/23/2010
Bought car because of incentives (with premium I package paid only $39k AND got 2.9% financing for 5.5 years, plus sales tax write-off)! The car feels extremely solid and stable and has a remarkable balance of comfort and sporty driving characteristics that few other cars can match. Interior and exterior design are very nice and materials and assembly are first rate. However, vinyl seats are totally out of place in car with MSRP of 57k. They are extremely uncomfortable (sweat inducing and sticky when less than 40 degrees F). Navigation system is a nightmare, too. Nothing is intuitive or easy and even after studying manual for hours the system is still fury inducing.
Extraordinary Automobile!
Paul,08/21/2010
My 2009 E320 BlueTec is a superb automobile. Subtle yet classy styling (black exterior/interior/wood trimmed steering wheel) that always draws compliments. Extraordinary performance (400 ft-lbs of torque mean effortless acceleration - the power surge is like a locomotive). Unbelievable economy (I'm averaging 33 mpg over 25,000 miles of mixed city/highway driving in the Washington DC area). Comfortably seats four adults - meaning large adults! - and can accommodate five. Huge trunk. Smooth, quick, confidence- inspiring, so solid it literally feels like a single piece of steel. This car is an absolute bargain and I never thought I'd say that about a $50K purchase.
The total package
Mike,10/06/2009
I bought the E320 through USAA buying service through a professionally run dealership-American Service Center- Alexandria, VA. I impressed by the cars looks, engineering, fuel economy, and the torque of the turbo-diesel--it gets up and goes. The quality of the car and its materials are evident. While the controls are well-place and intuitive, this is not the case in the Command/NAV interface. In particular, the voice commands do not measure up to the technology in less expensive Japanese and Korean cars. The USAA buying service combined with Mercedes incentives made the car more affordable- -a once in a life time purchase--maybe not. I love this car.
Bravo Mercedes-Benz!
CGarr,11/20/2008
The Mercedes E 320 Blue Tec is a refined luxury sedan that is coupled with extraordinary fuel economy. The Blue Tec diesel engine provides excellent power and acceleration. The car is very comfortable with a luxury interior and the Mercedes i-Command system is easy to use and conveniently placed in the cockpit. The standard sound system is also great. This is the first diesel vehicle that I ever purchased and it won't be my last. It gets better fuel economy that the comparable Lexus hybrid. Test drive it, you'll buy it.
See all 34 reviews of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
507 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E63 AMG, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), E320 BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A), and E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 is priced between $10,488 and$10,488 with odometer readings between 149581 and149581 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,488 and mileage as low as 149581 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,224.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,688.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

