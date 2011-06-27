Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful midsize luxury sedans. For many, it represents the ideal middle ground between what could be seen as the plebian C-Class and the overly visible and expensive S-Class. The current-generation E-Class, introduced for the 2003 model year, has also been a successful one, and we've been impressed with its dignified presence, top-notch refinement and all-around capabilities.

For 2009, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class pretty much stands pat. As before, it's offered as a sedan or a wagon and with four different engine choices. While the Mercedes E350 and E550 have been the most popular models in years past, recent demand for better fuel efficiency just might turn buyers' attention to the E320 Bluetec -- it is, after all, the only midsize luxury sedan in the U.S. powered by a diesel-fueled engine. Shedding the stigma associated with diesel-powered cars, this V6 engine has a special urea additive that makes it run much cleaner than those old Mercedes-Benz diesels. On the other end of the spectrum, the E63 AMG's 507-horsepower V8 offers wicked speed and performance -- it goes from zero to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, quicker than most sports cars.

The E-Class ranks very highly among its competitors even though it's generally the most expensive of the bunch. The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac CTS, Infiniti M35/M45, Jaguar XF and Lexus GS also offer class-worthy power, handling and feature content for less coin. Meanwhile, the E63 AMG has some serious competition in the form of its arch-rival, the BMW M5, as well as Cadillac's new-for-'09 upstart, the 556-hp CTS-V, which is expected to undercut both models by tens of thousands of dollars.

In all honesty, you're not going to go wrong with any of these cars. As a sport-themed luxury sedan, the E-Class probably isn't the best choice. But for a luxury car that blends an intoxicating mix of luxury, brand cachet and performance, the E-Class is worth every penny.