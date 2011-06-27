Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

2012 E350 Sport chunks , 10/31/2011 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Took delivery of my 2012 MB E350 Sport "Launch Car" a little over a week ago. I must say this is my first Mercedes and I am very impressed with fit and finish and the upgraded engine. I test drove the new Audi A6, Lexus GS and the Infinity offerings. None of those cars had the warm classic feel of the MB. Even the new A6, while it is fast, the interior felt too busy and esoteric all at the same time. Report Abuse

I fell in love with this coupe. rocketking , 12/03/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The 2012 E350 is everything a Mercedes coupe should be and what you'd expect it to be. It strikes the perfect balance of sporty agility without compromising luxury or ride ability. It's nimble, without being stiff. The exterior is aggressive and sporty, but once you add the AMG appearance package, it becomes just breath-taking for those that are enthusiasts of the 2 door genre. The engine is completely new from 2011 and pumps out 302 hp, while at the same time also IMPROVING its fuel efficiency. Technologically speaking, the E350 has everything one could want. Make no mistake, you are fully aware the entire time that you are driving a Mercedes... and you'll be very thankful that you are.

Really like my E350 Sport lawcar , 03/29/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Having previously leased Lexus GS and BMW 5 series cars, this was my first Mercedes. It is a sporty luxury car rather than a luxury sport car. It drives very good (although not as tight as other sportier cars, it still handles nicely). The cabin is beautiful. The control system is about the same as other similar cars, and does take getting used to. I haven't had problems on the car, and drive daily in city driving. Very happy with this car.

I got a Lemon Mercedes mercedes16 , 03/26/2012 31 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my mercedes car No 5. Leased on 2-27-12. Ondrive home from dealership open hood signal was on It took some effort by 3 people to shut hood. next week A/C was not working, took it to dealership they fixed it. Some leaky valve I was told. on 3-21-12 dead battery.Car was towed to dealership on 3-22-12 new battery installed. Car is still at dealership we are trying to work with them. Road side service is overloaded with calls asking to call back unless it is an emergency. Looks like Lots of lemons on road. One review on cars.com is very alarming.