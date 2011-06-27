Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
2012 E350 Sport
Took delivery of my 2012 MB E350 Sport "Launch Car" a little over a week ago. I must say this is my first Mercedes and I am very impressed with fit and finish and the upgraded engine. I test drove the new Audi A6, Lexus GS and the Infinity offerings. None of those cars had the warm classic feel of the MB. Even the new A6, while it is fast, the interior felt too busy and esoteric all at the same time.
I fell in love with this coupe.
The 2012 E350 is everything a Mercedes coupe should be and what you'd expect it to be. It strikes the perfect balance of sporty agility without compromising luxury or ride ability. It's nimble, without being stiff. The exterior is aggressive and sporty, but once you add the AMG appearance package, it becomes just breath-taking for those that are enthusiasts of the 2 door genre. The engine is completely new from 2011 and pumps out 302 hp, while at the same time also IMPROVING its fuel efficiency. Technologically speaking, the E350 has everything one could want. Make no mistake, you are fully aware the entire time that you are driving a Mercedes... and you'll be very thankful that you are.
Really like my E350 Sport
Having previously leased Lexus GS and BMW 5 series cars, this was my first Mercedes. It is a sporty luxury car rather than a luxury sport car. It drives very good (although not as tight as other sportier cars, it still handles nicely). The cabin is beautiful. The control system is about the same as other similar cars, and does take getting used to. I haven't had problems on the car, and drive daily in city driving. Very happy with this car.
I got a Lemon Mercedes
This is my mercedes car No 5. Leased on 2-27-12. Ondrive home from dealership open hood signal was on It took some effort by 3 people to shut hood. next week A/C was not working, took it to dealership they fixed it. Some leaky valve I was told. on 3-21-12 dead battery.Car was towed to dealership on 3-22-12 new battery installed. Car is still at dealership we are trying to work with them. Road side service is overloaded with calls asking to call back unless it is an emergency. Looks like Lots of lemons on road. One review on cars.com is very alarming.
Best Car Ever
I traded a 2008 E350 Sport for a 2012 E350 Sport primarily to get the more fuel efficient engine and an updated Command System. The Command System is a huge improvement; but I have been somewhat disappointed in the fuel efficiency. The EPA projected a 25% improvement (16/24 vs 20/30), but I have seen just a 10% improvement. Mind you, 19/29 in normal driving is not to be laughed at, but not what I expected. On a 1700 mile road trip which included several hundred miles of mountain driving, I did average 31.7 mpg. I would say that this car is more comfortable than the 2008. This is my fourth E Class and they just keep getting better. I have now owned this car for 3 years and logged 32,000 miles. It is without a doubt the best car I have ever owned. Normally after 3 years I would be looking for another car, but no matter what I drive, it just doesn't measure up to this car. I have maintained it "by the book", and the only surprise I have had is that I had to replace the motor mounts at 50,000 miles and this was covered by my CPO warranty. My favorite "creature features" are Keyless-Go and Bluetooth phone and audio. On my morning commute, I have to merge into heavy high speed traffic. This car has plenty of smooth power. 11/15/19--In the past, I would certainly have had at least one other car by this time. I have driven the new E Class Mercedes, the GLE and GLC and none compares to my 2012 E350. Yes, some of the new passive safety features are desirable, but certainly not worth $35 to $40,000 additional dollars. My 2012 E350 Sport still rides and handles like a dream. I have had about $2000 in unexpected repairs, but this is still the best car I have ever owned.
