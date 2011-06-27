  1. Home
1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercedes-Benz introduces an all-new E-Class for 1996, sporting a distinctive countenance, larger dimensions, door-mounted side-impact airbags and more standard equipment. First out of the blocks is the E320, equipped with a 217-horsepower, 3.2-liter inline six; and the E300 Diesel. Later in the year, an E420 V8 will be released, putting 275-horsepower to the ground through the rear wheels, and a five-speed automatic transmission will be offered.

Styling follows familiar Mercedes themes, but the front end of the E-Class is quite a departure from previous Benz models. Round headlamps, available with new gas-discharge technology, contain low beams as well as parking lights and turn signals. Smaller inner lights serve as high beams. Fog lamps are integrated into the bumper covers. The result is a crisp retro look that gives the E-Class a large dose of personality and presence.

Occupants are treated to a new automatic climate control system that can be set for driver and passenger comfort, and filters dust, pollen and odors from the air. The usual burl walnut trim covers the instrument panel, and E320 models come with standard leather seating. A three-position memory feature is standard on all models, and it positions the driver's seat, steering wheel, headrests and side-view mirrors for up to three different drivers. Cupholders are provided front and rear.

E-Class is equipped with improved anti-lock brakes, new standard traction control systems, child-safety locks on the rear doors, dual airbags and new inflatable restraints in the doors. E420 models can be ordered with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which helps drivers keep the car under control in hazardous conditions. An infrared remote security system is standard.

The revamped E-Class should compete very well with the new BMW 5-Series and the Lexus LS400. Its understated elegance, newfound personality, and superb engineering will prove to be an irresistible blend of attributes in the luxury car class.

1996 Highlights

All new and sporting a face anybody's mother could love, the E-Class comes in three flavors: E300 Diesel, E320 and E420. A new front suspension and larger wheels and tires provide better handling, while optional gas-discharge headlamps mark new technology. Side-impact airbags are included in the doors of all E-Class models. E420's can be had with ESP, which is a new safety system that makes sure the E420 is under control at all times. The E420 also gets a new five-speed transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Easy to repair.. and you better be good at it.
spammeplez,01/28/2013
Trans went out at 150000 miles. Electrical problems and an emission gremlin that has never gone away. At 200000+ miles. Oil seep that I've just lived with for 6+ years of ownership. Annoying but easy to deal with. Squeaky belt but since none of the components running off the belt has ever been replaced.. guess its not that big of a deal. Fuel pump went out but easy to repair plus it was the original. Again not a big deal.. Lots of little things but parts are easy to find, just as cheap/expensive as any car. But easier to repair than any Japanese car I've ever owned. Just need to figure out the little tricks the engineers designed to make repairs easy. This car will go 300K miles.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
Kevin,08/22/2009
Bought for $22K. Wiring Harness is the only major issue ever ($1,700 to fix). This car regularly travels 800 mi RT to Gulf Shores, 300 mi RT to Spartanburg...and she just is great on the highway. Avg fuel is 28 in the city and 34 on the highway. I've put 120K miles on this car and she now has 223K total miles. Even my mechanic thinks this is an awesome car.
My first MB and most likely the last!
Zenboy,04/22/2006
This car was my first MB and due to the problems and quality most likely my last. At 100K the engine (in-line 6) began leaking oil at the head. I have also had electrical problems with the dash and rear tail-lights. I could live with these issues but the other day while driving down the road my front left spring fell out! The spring pearch had rusted off. If I was going faster someone could have been killed as my spring went bouncing down the road!
Very reliable! 24.5MPG @ 245K Miles
Chriss,01/30/2010
I've had no mayor problems with the car, the biggest job was a transmission service @ 177,000 miles. The car has around 245,000 miles and it runs like new. It smogs fine and it does about 24 MPG. I dive it every day and about once a month i drive to LA from northern californa (about 300 miles) and it feels great. It has some minor issues like a stereo volume knob that is worn due to normal use and like any W210 the original head gasket leaks around the front of the engine (cyl 1) which didn't cause any problems other than the leak itself which if you had warranty it's fine if not its around 150usd for the gasket set.
See all 20 reviews of the 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Diesel
134 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E300D 4dr Sedan, and E320 4dr Sedan.

Research Similar Vehicles