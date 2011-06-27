  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(183)
Appraise this car

2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and dignified design inside and out, pleasing blend of ride and handling, sophisticated safety features, all-wheel drive available on both sedan and wagon models.
  • More expensive than competitors, confusing control layout, electronically controlled brakes lack progressive feel.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,264 - $4,611
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of excellent driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features and high style make the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

The E-Class has long been a staple of Mercedes-Benz lineup. Although the current car traces its lineage back to 1953 when the Pontoon model was introduced, the term "E-Class" essentially debuted along with the new-for-1986 300E (prior to that, the "E" in various Benz models stood for "Einspritzung," German for "fuel injection").

That somber sedan, propelled by either a gasoline or turbodiesel inline six, quickly developed a reputation for athletic performance and impeccable solidity. Initially, buyers could choose between a sedan and wagon, later on a coupe and convertible were added to the mix. Eventually, a V8 version of the sedan came on line in an attempt to fend off the onslaught of premium-quality and aggressively priced Lexus and Infiniti models. Catering to all needs and wants, an all-wheel-drive version, called the "4Matic," became available, as did the "wolf-in-sheep's-clothing" 500E sedan.

In 1994, Mercedes moved the letters to the front of the numbers to indicate the model series; hence the 300E became the E320. The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted for 1996 with its eyes wide open. The big, oval headlights took some getting used to, but evidently, luxury car buyers quickly warmed up to the new E, as it was the top-selling car for the company. Once again, six, eight and turbodiesel versions were offered, though the oil burner was discontinued for 2000. Fortunately, the fully redesigned 2003 E-Class sedan didn't stray too far from the previous iteration. Exterior styling isn't dramatically different; the headlamps, though, are sleeker and blend into the body more elegantly than in the past. Overall, the car gives off a sportier image than the sedate outgoing model without losing its elegant demeanor.

For 2004, the E-Class wagons got a fresh start as well, picking up the sleeker bodywork and all of the engineering refinements. Noting increased consumer interest in luxury wagons, Mercedes is offering both V6 and V8 versions this time around. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is available as well, and those living in cold climates, should take note that they can now get it on the sedan as well. For 2005 the diesel Benz returned in the E320 CDI model. CDI stands for Common-rail Direct Injection, and this turbodiesel six is notable for its strong performance, excellent fuel mileage and exceptionally quiet and refined operation.

For 2006, the E320 is replaced with the E350, which features a larger V6 with 20-percent more horsepower. One thing that hasn't changed is the high price of admission, as the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedans and wagons remain some of the most expensive midsize luxury cars on the market. That said, these are also some of the most capable, most luxurious and safest cars on the road. If you have plenty of money and you're shopping for a luxury car, your local Mercedes-Benz dealership would be a good place to start.

2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in both sedan and wagon form in one of three trim levels -- E350, E320 CDI and E500. The E350 and E500 can be had in either body style; the E320 CDI is a sedan only. Standard features on the E350 and E320 CDI include leather upholstery, wood interior trim, 10-way power seats and dual-zone climate control. E500 models add 17-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, four-zone climate control and an upgraded Bose sound system. A number of high-tech options are available, including the Keyless Go system, self-adjusting active ventilated seats and adaptive cruise control.

2006 Highlights

The base E320 is replaced with the E350 for 2006. The new model name indicates a new engine -- a 3.5-liter V6 with 268 hp, a 20-percent increase from the previous E320.

Performance & mpg

The E350 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The diesel engine in the E320 CDI is a 3.2-liter with 201 hp, an impressive 369 lb-ft of torque and a 27 city/37 highway EPA rating. The E500 and its 5.0-liter V8 pump out 302 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automanual transmission is fitted to each, except the rear-drive E350 and E500, which feature a seven-speed unit. The 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is optional.

Safety

In addition to expected features like stability control and head- and torso-protecting side airbags, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts electronic braking. This system provides a more precise interface between the brakes and other active safety systems. Stopping distances are convincingly short, but the brakes can't match the progressive feel of conventional setups. In government crash tests, the E-Class earned four stars (out of five) for frontal impacts and a perfect five stars for side impacts. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the midsize Benz was named a "Best Pick" in its class.

Driving

The new V6 is a refined unit with plenty of power for most any situation. The 45 state-certified E320 CDI offers outstanding fuel economy with no sacrifice in acceleration compared to the E350. Money no object, the smooth and silent 5.0-liter V8 is also a great choice. All E-Class cars demonstrate exemplary road manners with a comfortable, controlled ride. Although the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class isn't as athletic as BMW's 5 Series, those who like to take the back roads will not be disappointed by the car's grip and response around turns.

Interior

The well-appointed cabin features a two-tone dash with wood accents, top-grade materials and nicely dampened controls. One of the most extravagant options is the Drive Dynamic front seats, which not only adapt for comfort but automatically provide additional lateral support during cornering. Two adults can easily fit in the backseat, but larger occupants may find thigh support and foot room in short supply.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(79%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
183 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 183 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
srsmartin,08/26/2010
This car's average mileage for its first 51,000 miles is 30,6. On the highway I get 41+ at 70 mph. Add Mercedes legendary comfort and handling and this is a great car. I bought it used in 2009 from a dealer with a full MB warranty for $28 k. I'll never buy a new one again! It is my fourth Benz/first diesel, and I am now a diesel convert. Why drive anything else?
Oil pump problems
Hans,08/20/2010
Listen in the morning at start up for a whining noise. it is the oil Pump because very few mechanics change the front of the trans oil, there are two oil plug for the transmission. Mercedes will replace the oil pump even the vehicle is out of warranty because they know there is a problem . 06 and 07 E350 .
Great car
eebenz,04/12/2012
So far zero problems with this car. I bought it transferred from Houston to Phoenix with 45k mi, and have 60k mi now. Everything is perfect. Fuel mileage summer 24/36 winter 29/38 city/highway. My typical city driving is 6 mile each way with 15 lights. hwy hilly and 75 to 80mph. Note ac use is the mpg killer in Phoenix.
+600k Miles and Still Going STRONG
Christian Hans Koerner,12/07/2018
E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
Diesel Mercedes ARE the Cheapest Cars on the ROAD ! Period. I've retained all receipts, fuel ( +$60,000 in 10 years, average 70,000 per yr) Maintenance, etc. Cost per mile is lowest of any car I've driven, from VW Jetta Diesel, Jeep GC, Tahoe's, Camry, etc. Recently replaced ORIGINAL Turbo and Starter. Engine, knock on wood, has never been opened, Tranny rebuilt at 400,000 because I drive like a German. The only thing I would change is the TAXES on Diesel. Since I burn LESS FUEL, Why does the Federal Govt and State charge me more, don't they want us Commoners to use LESS FUEL ?!?!?!
See all 183 reviews of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E55 AMG, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), E500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A), E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), E500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), E350 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and E500 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI is priced between $3,900 and$7,981 with odometer readings between 188307 and277088 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 188307 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,616.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,562.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,951.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles