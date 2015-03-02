Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 51,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,888
Herb Chambers Volvo Cars Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz E500 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES GLASS SUNROOF, ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, COMAND SYSTEM W/DVD NAVIGATION, PARKTRONIC AUDIO PARKING ASSISTANT, harman/kardon LOGIC 7 DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PWR TRUNK CLOSER, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4MATIC all wheel drive, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Mercedes-Benz 5.0L with 040 exterior and 838 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com says - a combination of agreeable driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features, and high style make the Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF83J84X118635
Stock: VD16029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 160,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia
Call 804-479-0497 2004 Mercedes E320 Wagon Runs & Drives Great!! We are selling this nice 2004 Mercedes E320 wagon for a friend of ours who has maintained it thoroughly ! This E320 wagon hits the road very nicely, drives and runs great and all systems work as they should. Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions. Thanks The Car Guys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH65J54A376755
Stock: 4A376755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 61,797 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,987
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
SELECT OFFERS A 3 DAY/300 MILE EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE PROGRAM!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE! 22 SERVICE RECORDS, LEATHER INTERIOR, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, ROOF RACK, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS.Only 61,797 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch).*This Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking,, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening tailgate, opening/closeing windows, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control-inc: soft stop, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming, Retractable/removable vertical partition net & horizontal luggage cover, Rear variable intensity lighting, Rear pneumatic springs w/automatic level control, gas-pressurized shock absorbers.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 can get you a tried-and-true E-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH82J24X116486
Stock: 9935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ E55 AMG , Clean Title , 93,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , AMG Sport Appearance Package , BRABUS EXHAUST , Premium Package , Sunroof , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF76J54A568350
Stock: 12589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,432 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Check out this 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L while we still have it in stock!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch), Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking,, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, opening/closing windows, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control-inc: soft stop, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Arlington Toyota located at 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 can get you a dependable E-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF82J74X120653
Stock: 56277B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 103,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,377 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class features the following options: Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat tether anchors (LATCH), Rear outboard passengers-inc: side-impact airbags, side-impact airbag curtains, and Rear courtesy light. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J73A142251
Stock: 26591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 148,209 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$900 Below Market
Kempthorn Mercedes-Benz - Canton / Ohio
Silver 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC.Please call prior to your arrival to ensure availability.Please contact any of our Kempthorn Pre-Owned Sales Team members @ 1-800-451-3877 or 1-330-452-6511. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Kempthorn Motors is not responsible for pricing errors or misprints on vehicle listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J73A085272
Stock: OS28480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 84,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,952
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L only has 84,163mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J53A185421
Stock: 3A185421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 108,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,395$849 Below Market
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
Clean Auto Check, Brilliant Silver Metallic 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 Base RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium 2 Package, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, Charcoal w/Leather Seat Trim, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon Sound System, Head restraints memory, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Option Package E2, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Security system. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J93A205413
Stock: G9426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 120,941 miles
$5,998
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J93A349952
Stock: 3A349952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 98,950 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,500
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27983 miles below market average! 2003 4D Sedan Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 Black 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift RWD 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 10 Speakers, 16 x 8.0J Dual Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette/CD, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Inserts, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.19/27 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J43A120515
Stock: P19940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 105,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Clock, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J43A315611
Stock: 9965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2018
- 96,393 miles
$5,888
Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas
Express Value / "As-Is" VehiclesThis vehicle is being offered for sale under our Express Value / "As-Is" Program, which enables Park Place to give our customers access to vehicles before they go to auction. All of our Express Value / "As-Is" vehicles have passed a state inspection, have been cleaned, and are delivered with a full tank of gas. We welcome you to have the vehicle inspected by a third party prior to delivery as these vehicles are sold "as-is." Express Value / "As-Is" vehicles may have extended service options, which would be addressed in separate documentation. Express Value / "As-Is" vehicles are not subject to manufacturer's certification standards for pre-owned vehicles. Express Value / "As-Is" Vehicles may need some reconditioning and/or maintenance. Park Place has already discounted all of our Express Value / "As-Is" vehicles to reflect that the vehicle is being provided pursuant to the Express Value / "As-Is" Program and to provide a hassle free experience for our clients. By signing below, I agree that I have read the previous statements and understand that Park Place is not responsible for any repairs the vehicle may need. Contact our Pre-Own Internet Department at 214-443-8201 for availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J75A632141
Stock: 5A632141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 189,445 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Rare Find Super Clean Loaded 2 keys Hid Headlamps Adaptive Seats Rear Shades Alloy Wheels Runs Looks and Drives Amazing 38 mpg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF26J55A555280
Stock: 5280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,444 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Reina International Auto - Brookfield / Wisconsin
2005 Mercedes Benz E320 4Matic Wagon, Granite Grey on Ash Leather Interior,Clean Carfax,$59K New,3 Row Seating,Entertainment Package,Harmon Kardon Sound System with Dolby 5.1,6Disc Changer,Sunroof Package,Glass Sunroof,DVD Command Navigation,Heated Front Seats and a Power Liftgate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH82J35X176441
Stock: 6441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 109,985 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Gold 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES**. Odometer is 15444 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J73X099172
Stock: 1333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,266 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,777
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner E-Class and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats.REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this E-Class purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats. One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, ; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH82J05X170497
Stock: C794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,990
Crown Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF76J05A788853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 5(74%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(9%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(2%)
