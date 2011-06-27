  1. Home
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, sporty, and refined, the E-Class cars are some of our favorites.
  • High price, and we don't particularly enjoy this car's transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Mercedes-Benz introduced an all-new E-Class for 1996, sporting a distinctive countenance, larger dimensions, door-mounted side-impact airbags and more standard equipment than ever before. Last year, the cars received their first major update. Inline six cylinder engines were replaced with more powerful, more fuel-efficient V6 engines in the E320 that provide 221 horsepower and 232 foot-pounds of torque. The V6's broad torque curve guarantees fast acceleration. The E300D replaced its diesel engine with a turbo diesel unit that boasts a peak horsepower of 174 and peak torque of 244 foot-pounds. With numbers like that, even Americans may become interested in this eco-friendly auto.

For more power, there's the V8 muscle of the E430, which generates 275 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque. And if you have a serious desire to break all land speed records, the E55 AMG is available. This steroid-infused sedan's 5.5-liter V8 puts out 349 horsepower and 391 foot-pounds of torque, which takes the car from zero to 60 in about five and a half seconds.

But performance isn't the E-Class sedan's selling point. The E-Class is also the car that thinks for you. Loaded with safety equipment and plenty of extra gadgets to choose from, the car seems equipped with its own constantly-alert copilot. First, antilock brakes are standard. The brakes also come with Mercedes' new Brake Assist system, which monitors the brake pedal and can detect an emergency situation. In the event of a real emergency, Brake Assist applies full braking force in a split second.

In addition to Brake Assist, ASR traction control is standard. This system knows if one wheel is spinning faster than the other, and applies the brakes to that wheel, or reduces power to that wheel by cutting off the electronic throttle. On slippery surfaces, this advanced traction control system significantly reduces lateral motion, keeping the car going in a straight line. Understeer and oversteer are controlled effectively.

Another power-stopping feature is the BabySmart recognition system, now standard. When first we heard of this feature, it sounded like Mercedes had somehow devised a way to make children more intelligent. Alas, BabySmart is simply an airbag cutoff. With the BabySmart child seat in place, the front passenger airbag is automatically deactivated.

Finally, we must mention the advancement of the ignition key. Mercedes has developed an infrared key fob that acts in place of the old-fashioned metal contraption used for the last thousand years on various mechanical locks. Dubbed SmartKey, the snub-nosed device sends a unique signal to the car, unlocking the steering column and starting the engine. And after each use, the key reprograms itself with a different code, just in case somebody figures out how to clone the little computer inside. It works like any other ignition system, only SmartKey is more expensively developed. And people wonder why carjacking is becoming more popular these days. Thieves can't take the car unless they have the key.

Interior ergonomics are typical Mercedes: fine except for the illegible hieroglyphics that decorate most of the controls. We appreciate the door-mounted seat adjustments, and the E-Class cars come with such niceties as dual climate zones, telescoping steering column, wood trim and a rocking stereo system complete with eight speakers.Mercedes builds a four-door E-Class for everything. The E-Class series of cars is versatile, and can handle the demands of most families. They're speedy, comfortable, can carry up to seven people, and they're solid as a rock. These cars represent an excellent argument against buying the more trendy, but less efficient, sport-utes.

The E-Class is the epitome of luxury, giving its owners a technically magnificent vehicle in a striking package. This is definitely our choice of cars in the middle-luxury segment. The Mercedes E-Class cars make a statement. They say, "I'm rich." Then they add, "But I'm also an intelligent buyer who wants a comfortable and safe car, and that's what I'm paying for." Very talkative, these cars. And they're very correct.

1999 Highlights

More airbags find room in the E-Class, which now features a full curtain side airbag protection system. The E300 Turbodiesel and E320 wagon are enhanced with leather seat inserts, and all E-Class cars get fiber-optic technology in their sound system/optional telephone unit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

last of the bank vault Benzs
jr17,11/14/2012
I know my MB's trust me on this. The 96-99 E class is by far the best years of the E class. DO NOT buy a 2000 or newer. I have 215k on mine. Paint is starting to fade a bit, a little rattle in the Cat Conv other than that, it drives and runs like new. Chrysler ruined the name from 2000 to like 2007 or roughly around there. They tried to infuse their technology into the E class at this time and failed miserably. A 2000 E class is a K car with a MB star on the hood. The 99 is heavy, solid, and feels German. It's a little underpowered, and don't buy a 4matic if you are worried about gas. If you value your family's safety, want to to stay out of trouble, and want to look cool, buy a 99
It Just Keeps on Ticking!
carolyn baker,10/12/2015
E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
Bought my 99 e320 4matic in 02 with 78K miles. A tree fell on it in a hurricane in year 2 and creased it down the middle. I thought it would be declared as totalled. It was repaired by the insurance company at a cost of $7,000. Had the transmission replaced 2 years ago. This vehicle lgets excellent gas mileage. On the highway I get 470+ miles to a tank of gas which I believe holds 18.5 gallons (about 25 mpg highway). I absolutely love to drive this car. The header is falling down a little in the back from where the tree creased it. Otherwise, it is pretty enough. I am presently at 256,000 miles and look forward to my next road trip
Crossing 275k
riccar1,06/12/2014
Couldn't be a happier owner. Purchased a formerly leased car with 43,000 miles and have just crossed 275,000 miles with zero problems of any significance. Of course have had some things wear out that are normal, but the car remains powerful and absolutely dependable. Much better car than the 1990 Lexus 400 it replaced in 2003.
This Car is Great - If you know what to Buy!
John Sakon,03/11/2016
E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
I purchased my 1999 MB-320 when it was 3 years old with 12,500 miles. I have since driven is 217,000 miles. It is reliable, dependable and I get reasonable gas mileage. Mind you, this is the year when the Germans came to America to fix the MB American plant. The 1998 model was assembled by the Americans and was a total piece of crap. It broke. The 1999 had the same problems up to about April 1999. Then the Germans came in and straightened things out. So if you buy this used, carefully look at the date of manufacture. If it is prior to April, run! If it is after April, you have a good truck. Two problems to watch out for. The check Engine light comes on and the dealer wants $450-$700 to fix. This is a total rip off. The MB Bosch Mass Air Flow Sensor retails for $350. However, a cheap British Car uses the exact same Bosch Mass Air Flow Sensor as the ML and it can be purchased for $150. Twenty minutes with a screw driver and reset the computer and your Check Engine LIght problems are solved. One time I was traveling and the my car dies. Only one occurance. Wait a while and it was fine. Limped to my mechanic (car dies and then drives) and he replaced a $5 ignition part. End of Story. Buying a used ML I would talk to a good MB mechanic and id that part. He will know the culprit off the top of his head. Just replace it immediately. If you treat this car nice, it will treat you nice. Get good tires (Michelin). You can use cheap gas. The computer adjusts. You sacrifice some power, but you will catch everybody at the next light. This care likes to do 80. It hates doing 60. It can do 90 to 100 without any problem. So if you are out west, it is good on those long lonely highways. Take care!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Diesel
174 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More About This Model

Along with greasy food, morally corrupt politicians, and that episode of "Gilligan's Island" when Gilligan and Skipper both go completely bald, Americans have always had a particular fondness for midsized sedans with oversized V8 engines. The formula for developing these cars is simple: take a relatively inexpensive and unassuming sedan, plop the biggest V8 possible underneath the hood, and keep it clandestine. Legends produced with this formula include the Pontiac GTO, the Plymouth Roadrunner, and the Chevrolet 396 Chevelle.

But all of those cars are long dead. The last year an American company produced a car based on this formula was 1996. The car was the Chevrolet Impala SS. With stealthy black paint and a 260-horsepower, 5.7-liter V8, the SS was a cult hit. Too bad the 2000 Impala is but a shadow of that car, hobbled with front-wheel drive and an evergreen V6. The big-engine, midsize sedan still exists, but one has to look to Europe in order to find it. Oh, and it's no longer inexpensive. In fact, it's downright budget busting.

The AMG-modified E55 is the big V8-powered midsize sedan from Mercedes-Benz. It starts life as a regular E-Class, then is handed off to AMG, a former semi-independent, Mercedes performance-tuning company, now fully owned by DaimlerChrysler.

The regular E-Class comes with either a 3.2-liter V6 or a 4.3-liter V8. In the E55's case, AMG shoehorns in a modified version of the 5.0-liter V8 engine from the S-Class sedan. Bored, stroked, and fitted with a variety of high-performance parts, the E55's 5.4-liter V8 is mated to an upgraded five-speed automatic transmission. There might be a bit of sneakiness with the badging (Mercedes vehicles are almost always named after engine size, so why isn't the E55 an E54?), but there is no sneakiness with the resulting power. Mercedes lists it at 349 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, and 391 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. Compared to a '99 Chevrolet Corvette, the E55 produces 4 more horsepower and 41 more foot-pounds of torque. Wow.

Turn the ignition key, and the whole car twists as the V8 fires. You can feel that there is a big, mean lump of an engine in front of you. But you'll never know it from opening the hood. The V8 is covered with vast swathes of black plastic. You won't be able to tell anything by listening to it, either. If you stand outside the car with the hood open, all you hear is an idling engine that just whirs and clacks. It actually sounds more like a diesel engine.

But it sure isn't a diesel when you step on the accelerator. The automatic transmission, flat torque curve, and curb weight (3,765 pounds) all conspire to make the E55 seem slower than it is. Its power delivery is completely linear, like a passenger airliner at takeoff. Only near redline can you hear proper V8 noises. The trick for realizing speed is to watch the speedometer. Based on numbers from Edmunds.com's performance database, the E55 will turn a zero-to-60 time of 5 seconds flat, and a quarter-mile time of 13.6 seconds. Keep going, and the car accelerates right into its 155-mph electronic speed limiter. We'd like to see a stock Pontiac GTO do that.

The five-speed transmission cracks off wonderful shifts. It actually has a computer that reads driver inputs and adjusts its shift points accordingly. We found the computer to be exceptionally intuitive in all driving conditions. It's always a good mark of an automatic transmission when you don't even notice it, and that's the case here. For slippery road conditions, the transmission can be switched to Winter mode, aiding acceleration from a dead stop. It would be nice to have a sequential-shift option for the transmission, but it is by no means necessary. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of car, with an EPA cycle of 16/23 mpg.

As you would expect, 391 foot-pounds of torque being transmitted to the rear wheels causes major traction problems. So Mercedes has fitted the E55 with both stability-control and traction-control systems. Mercedes calls them ESP and ASR, respectively. Hitting the ESP button on the console turns off both of them. Do so, and a stern yellow light takes residence in the gauge cluster. "Are you absolutely sure you want to do this?" the light seems to say (think HAL from "2001: A Space Odyssey," but with a German accent). "If you do something stupid, it is your own fault." It seemed to us that ESP was tuned to be very conservative in terms of how quickly it activated to reign in the car. This makes sense from Mercedes' point of view, given the engine's power and the unknown factor of driver skill. However, more skilled drivers will feel limited by ESP in spirited driving, and turning off ESP places the car at unnecessary risk. Something like the "competition mode," a feature found on the Chevrolet Corvette's stability system (a setting between maximum computer override and turning the whole system off), would be welcome on the E55.

In more normal driving situations, the E55 strikes an excellent balance between comfort and handling performance. AMG has equipped the car with stiffer springs, special Bilstein shocks, thicker antiroll bars, and 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot XGT Z4 245/40ZR18 tires in front and 275/35ZR18s in back. Make no mistake; the E55 does not ride as nice as a regular E-Class. It doesn't soak up broken pavement as well, and the larger tires generate more road noise. But then, an E320 can't pull 0.88 lateral g, either. The E55 has plenty of grip for cornering, and the oversized brakes haul the car down from speed in exceptional and confident fashion. The steering system is light, and allows easy positioning along curvy roads.

Like all other E-Class sedans, the E55 is capable of transporting five adults. Front-passenger, side, and head airbags are standard, as is antilock brakes. AMG has fitted the car with special leather upholstery trim on the seats, doors and steering wheel. The overall level of quality is good, but it's nowhere near a Lexus LS 400. The seats adjust in just about every direction, but there is no adjustable lumbar support.

We'd gladly take some lumbar support and trade in some of the many buttons found in the E55. There are lots of buttons to chose from. It's a virtual cornucopia of buttons, in fact. And without reading the owner's manual, you won't know what half of them do. Frustrated with all these buttons, we counted them up. The total? Eighty-eight of the suckers for the front passengers. And the little pictograms for the buttons are absolutely no help. Maybe that's why there are separate instruction manuals for the phone, radio, service information, and vehicle care. That's in addition to the standard 173-page owner's manual. It seems that Mercedes understands the manuals might be overwhelming, so it also includes a 25-page "Quick Tips" manual. Jeez, what are we driving, a car or a VCR?

Once sorted, the buttons operate a great sound system and an automatic dual-zone climate-control system. Our test car was also equipped with the optional trunk-mounted CD changer and integrated cellular phone. If there's a mechanical problem (or you stuffed your E55 into a canyon wall because you turned off ESP), Mercedes offers 24-hour roadside assistance. One nice touch is a full-size 18-inch spare tire. Mercedes offers a four-year/50,000-mile warranty.

The E55 didn't attract as much attention as we expected. Its looks are very subtle, and the unwashed masses won't know the difference between it and a regular E-Class. The tip-offs are the AMG-derived sport package exterior visuals, rear deck badge, and AMG insignias on the steering wheel, 18-inch wheels, and gauge cluster. Mercedes says this subtlety is on purpose, which kind of makes sense. If you want to be looked at, buy a Viper. Still, for a car of this type, it seemed to be overly staid. Some additional character wouldn't hurt.

There are two factors to consider in the purchase of an E55. The first is whether an E55 is worth the $20,000 premium over an E430. If you are a practical type of person, we'd say no. The E55 pulls feats unattainable by an E430, but those gains aren't worth the 30 percent price increase. However, we would guess most people looking to buy an E55 are doing so because it's simply the fastest Merc available. In this case, the E55 is a spectacular car. But buyers should also look at the other two ultra-performance sedans competing in this market: the Jaguar XJR and the 2000 BMW M5. Pricing for all three is remarkably similar. The M5 is faster; the Jag has more personality. Pick your $70,000 poison.

