  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(73)
Appraise this car

2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive good looks, lots of standard and optional safety equipment, available all-wheel drive, refined powertrains, rock-solid engineering.
  • Stately rather than sporty, gimmicky COMAND system option, no manual transmissions available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,837 - $4,046
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The E-Class offers state-of-the-art safety and performance technology wrapped in a somber but classy body.

Vehicle overview

The booming economy and generally healthy stock market of the mid-90s sent luxury sedan sales through the roof. Under these promising conditions, the very popular E-Class has proven to be a solid home run since its last redesign five years ago.

Four different models are available this year. The E320 Sedan and Wagon come equipped with a strong 3.2-liter V6 engine making 221 horsepower and capable of propelling these models from a standstill to 60 mph in 7 to 8 seconds, depending on equipment. The E430 Sedan, available with 4matic all-wheel drive, has a 4.3-liter V8 good for 275 horsepower and runs to 60 mph in the low- to mid-6s. The ground-tromping AMG-tuned E55 comes with a massive 349-horsepower 5.5-liter V8. All models have a Touch Shift automanual transmission, which lets the driver select her own gears or leave the slushbox to do the dirty work.

Outside, the E wears a familiar face. The CLK-inspired front end is tapered with a lower hoodline, raked-back dual headlamps and seamlessly integrated bumpers. Along the sides, exterior mirrors have integrated turn signals, and trim is body-colored. The base E320 Sedan can now be ordered with a sport package previously reserved for the more expensive E430 models. This package includes AMG aerodynamic enhancements, specific foglights and 17-inch wheels and tires. If you want more than just AMG looks, snag the E55 and get the more powerful V8 (good for 0-to-60 times of 5.4 seconds), 18-inch wheels and thicker stabilizer bars.

Inside, the multi-function steering wheel, large instrument cluster and central display screen for the optional (but not recommended) Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) system provide the E-Class driver with a wealth of information. Side airbags are available in each of the four doors, and E320 Wagons come with inflatable side curtains for increased head protection. TeleAid is also a standard service and can put you in touch with emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or if you suffer a sudden medical problem.

In addition to TeleAid, E-Class comes with a full roster of standard safety equipment. Antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control and stability control keep the E-Class going safely and securely in the direction in which it's pointed. This year, all E-Class sunroofs feature one-touch opening, giving you even more time to play with COMAND. A BabySmart system automatically deactivates the front passenger airbag when a special dealer-installed child seat is present, but in an E-Class, there's plenty of room in back for the kiddies.

Thanks to a long list of safety and luxury features, the E-Class continues to represent the epitome of luxury, giving its owners a technologically magnificent vehicle in a striking package. The Mercedes E-Class cars make a statement. They say, "I'm rich." Then they add, "But I'm also an intelligent buyer who wants a comfortable and safe car, and that's what I'm paying for." Quite talkative, these cars. But they're correct.

2001 Highlights

E320 sedans can now be ordered with the sport package, which includes AMG aerodynamic enhancements, specific foglights and 17-inch wheels and tires. E-Class sunroofs now feature one-touch opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(65%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
73 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Ever
sharksqueenbee,01/16/2015
E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
We bought this car with 6 yrs old as CPO with 35K miles. I just flipped it to 200K miles last week. We purchased an extended warranty from MB and that was a good decision. We have faithfully maintained the car and without a doubt, I can say this is the BEST car I've ever driven and/or owned. It is a tank. Over the years, I've had it packed. Often times with 6 passengers as the kids loved the rear facing seats. Combined city/hwy mileage averages 23-25, which given the performance is hard to beat. This car is solid, rain (which we have a lot of in the PNW) and snow are not a problem. Looking to replace (just want something newer) and it's going to be a tall order to beat this one.
I'd Buy Another - It's Been Very Good
Don French,11/03/2010
I purchased this off a new-car dealer via eBay; had 78K on it then; now has 125K. This car sure beats the newer Cadillac SRX that I dumped due to horrible reliability. This is my "work truck" for renovating rental homes - back seats are often down with building materials in the back as the car tows my 5x8 utility trailer behind, with 2 dogs on the front seat. The 4-Matic never gets us stuck, as we love to ski in the winter and travel in snowstorms. Slightly-stiff seats utilize excellent- grade leather & show only minimal wear (some leather dye sprayed on annually keeps them nice). Issues: Dash pixels (common), rusted hydraulic line, broken front spring, stuck sunroof and nasty body rust.
Built like a tank 2001E320 4-dr sedan
Nick V.,10/29/2017
E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
Has never let me down, or stranded, always starts, runs smooth looks awesome in black paint finish, gets plenty of looks as she rolls past.. Bose sound system sounds like a concert w/ 8 speakers through out cabin.. great for long road trips or all around driving in comfort luxury. Mine has rear wheel drive w/ good snow tires and a little weight in the trunk for winner time, sand bags gets me through the heaviest blizzards winters in Pennsylvania.. Keep up on the basic maintenance oil change high octane gasoline she will run like a dream replace parts when needed it is like a fine air craft it will go on forever.. I love this car I can never stop staring at it' this car takes me everywhere She is part of the family love my Benz... e
E430 Sport
Mike Fruin,08/30/2004
Purchased this vehicle as a pre-owned replacement for my 1999 E430...much more car than the Audi A6 or BMW 5 series, both of which were considerations at the time. The 8 cylinder engine, sport suspension, and auto-stick transmission is awesome. A few too many electronics possibly, but a dream to drive none the less.
See all 73 reviews of the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E55 AMG, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

    Can't find a used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,700.

    Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,357.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,498.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,278.

    Should I lease or buy a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
    Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

    Related Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Research Similar Vehicles