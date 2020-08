Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

Park Place Motorcars a Dallas Mercedes-Benz Dealer - Dallas / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBUF70J75A632141

Stock: 5A632141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020