2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
- Available semiautonomous driver assistance technology
- Vast array of personalization options
- Desirable high-horsepower AMG models are back
- Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
- Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.6 / 10
Mercedes-Benz redesigned the E-Class sedan and wagon last year but left the coupe and convertible alone. This year, it's the two-door's turn. The 2018 E-Class coupe and convertible are fully redesigned. They ride on a new platform and boast a more richly designed interior and more advanced driver safety aids. Also, Benz has brought back the sedan's E63 AMG model. Now called the AMG E63 S, it packs more power and torque from a new turbocharged V8 that's also more efficient.
On the inside, every variant of the E-Class now has the same fantastic luxury aesthetic. As expected, there's a huge range of features available, including the latest in nearly autonomous driver features. Whether you value comfort, performance or technology in your midsize luxury sedan, coupe, convertible or wagon, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be right at the top of your list.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four different body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E300 (sedan only), E400 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E43 (sedan only) and AMG E63 S (sedan and wagon).
Standard equipment for the E-Class E300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a sunroof, selectable drive modes, an adaptive suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.
Standard technology highlights for the E300 are a 12.3-inch display, a rearview camera, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, voice controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD radio and two USB ports.
The E400 gets all of the E300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (329 hp, 354 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E400 wagon has power liftgate and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector and a rear center pass-through.
Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E300 and E400. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and brakes, and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel choices, upgraded upholstery and a different grille.
For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability. The Premium 1 package adds an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, a wireless phone charger, satellite radio, keyless entry, a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation, rear cross-traffic alert, heated front seats and a Burmester surround-sound system. The Premium 2 package includes all of the Premium 1 package, along with adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams, a perfumed air freshener system and a power rear sunshade (sedan).
The Premium 3 package includes all of the above plus a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control with steering and lane-change assist, a speed-limit sign reader, forward collision and rear cross-traffic warnings and mitigation, evasive steering assist, active blind-spot assistance, a head-up display, and Pre-Safe side and rear impact preparation.
Other notable options include the Warmth and Comfort package (rapid heating for front seats, heated front armrests, upper door panels and steering wheel), tri-zone climate control, rear side airbags, an adaptive air-ride suspension, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an upgraded gauge cluster display, additional sound and solar insolation, active multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a couple of premium Burmester sound systems. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available. The Airscarf neck-warmer is available as an option for the convertible.
For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the AMG E43, which comes with most of the E400's standard equipment, plus a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (396 hp, 384 lb-ft), an AMG sport-tuned suspension and braking, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, AMG-specific interior and exterior pieces, and leather upholstery.
At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E63 S. It gets the E43's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, a limited-slip rear differential, and heated and ventilated front seats. It also comes standard with several of the E400's optional items. Any E63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 Sport Sedan (2.0L turbo inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received some revisions, including the redesign of the coupe and convertible variants as well as some additional standard equipment for the sedan including a rearview camera. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology9.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.6 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|9.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the E-Class models:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
