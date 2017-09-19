  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(34)
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
  • Available semiautonomous driver assistance technology
  • Vast array of personalization options
  • Desirable high-horsepower AMG models are back
  • Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
  • Standard suspension can feel stiff over rough surfaces
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?

Though the standard four-cylinder engine is respectably powerful and efficient, and the AMG engines are highly impressive, we recommend the E400 for the majority of E-Class shoppers. You can get this 329-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine in all four body styles, and there are plenty of options to choose from, including a surround-view camera, an upgraded sound system, and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system. One item we specifically recommend is the optional adaptive air suspension. The increase in ride comfort is worth the cost.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.6 / 10

Mercedes-Benz redesigned the E-Class sedan and wagon last year but left the coupe and convertible alone. This year, it's the two-door's turn. The 2018 E-Class coupe and convertible are fully redesigned. They ride on a new platform and boast a more richly designed interior and more advanced driver safety aids. Also, Benz has brought back the sedan's E63 AMG model. Now called the AMG E63 S, it packs more power and torque from a new turbocharged V8 that's also more efficient.

On the inside, every variant of the E-Class now has the same fantastic luxury aesthetic. As expected, there's a huge range of features available, including the latest in nearly autonomous driver features. Whether you value comfort, performance or technology in your midsize luxury sedan, coupe, convertible or wagon, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be right at the top of your list.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans and Best Midsize Sedans for 2018.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midsize luxury vehicle that comes in four different body styles: a five-passenger sedan, a seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible. The sedan, coupe and convertible all come standard with rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive (dubbed 4Matic) either optional or standard, depending on the engine and body style. The four basic trim levels are tied to different powertrains: E300 (sedan only), E400 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E43 (sedan only) and AMG E63 S (sedan and wagon).

Standard equipment for the E-Class E300 sedan includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a sunroof, selectable drive modes, an adaptive suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory functions and 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Standard technology highlights for the E300 are a 12.3-inch display, a rearview camera, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, voice controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD radio and two USB ports.

The E400 gets all of the E300's equipment plus a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (329 hp, 354 lb-ft). In addition to the above, the E400 wagon has power liftgate and the convertible receives a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector and a rear center pass-through.
Sport and Luxury versions are available for both the E300 and E400. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and brakes, and special styling details. The Luxury gets some additional wheel choices, upgraded upholstery and a different grille.

For the most part, the above variants share optional package availability. The Premium 1 package adds an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, a wireless phone charger, satellite radio, keyless entry, a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation, rear cross-traffic alert, heated front seats and a Burmester surround-sound system. The Premium 2 package includes all of the Premium 1 package, along with adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams, a perfumed air freshener system and a power rear sunshade (sedan).

The Premium 3 package includes all of the above plus a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control with steering and lane-change assist, a speed-limit sign reader, forward collision and rear cross-traffic warnings and mitigation, evasive steering assist, active blind-spot assistance, a head-up display, and Pre-Safe side and rear impact preparation.

Other notable options include the Warmth and Comfort package (rapid heating for front seats, heated front armrests, upper door panels and steering wheel), tri-zone climate control, rear side airbags, an adaptive air-ride suspension, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an upgraded gauge cluster display, additional sound and solar insolation, active multicontour front seats with massage functions, and a couple of premium Burmester sound systems. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available. The Airscarf neck-warmer is available as an option for the convertible.

For more power and some upgraded equipment, there's the AMG E43, which comes with most of the E400's standard equipment, plus a more powerful turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (396 hp, 384 lb-ft), an AMG sport-tuned suspension and braking, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, AMG-specific interior and exterior pieces, and leather upholstery.

At the top of the horsepower heap is the AMG E63 S. It gets the E43's equipment plus a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft), AMG-developed or -tuned powertrain and suspension components, a limited-slip rear differential, and heated and ventilated front seats. It also comes standard with several of the E400's optional items. Any E63 S can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 Sport Sedan (2.0L turbo inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received some revisions, including the redesign of the coupe and convertible variants as well as some additional standard equipment for the sedan including a rearview camera. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Driving

9.0
Not just a pretty face, the E300 delivers plenty of speed, power and exhilaration when it counts: merging, passing, long-distance cruising or short, tight turning and curving. The Benz strikes a deft balance between genteel road manners and aggressive athletic ability.

Acceleration

8.5
A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine spools out plenty of seamless power to a nine-speed automatic transmission with exquisitely timed gear changes. This combo makes the E300 feel faster from the driver's seat than it looks on paper.

Braking

8.5
Firm pedal feel. Quick bite, progressive slowing, and plenty of confidence in stopping where you want and need it. The braking system seems ideally matched to the Benz's power and potential.

Steering

8.0
Two driver-selectable steering modes: Comfort and Sport. Comfort delivers the best balance for in-town driving and fun, winding roads. Sport feels artificially heavy, which introduces more effort and stability but doesn't enhance road feel.

Handling

9.0
The Benz demonstrates excellent composure, even when whipping it from side to side in quick turns. BMW and Audi have traditionally held an edge in this category, but no longer — the E300 has been dialed in as well as, or better than, its rivals.

Drivability

9.0
Adept at spirited driving or more sedate highway travel and commuting. Remarkable dual personality. Sport+ mode is a little manic, but Sport and Comfort modes hit the sweet spots. Its nine-speed gearbox is one of the few without issues.

Comfort

8.5
High performance meets high-class cabin comfort. Seat comfort is exceptional, and the cushioned ride has just enough firmness to keep things on the sporting side of the ledger. Road and wind noise is nicely suppressed for a serene cabin experience.

Seat comfort

9.0
The seats offer exceptional shape and support. Firm, pliable, ideally suited for long-distance drives (we did more than 500 miles in one stretch with no complaints). Optional active bolstering minimizes body shift during quick, spirited romps.

Ride comfort

8.5
Refined on most road surfaces and barely bothered by more severe bumps and imperfections. Our test car came with the four-corner air suspension — an expensive, worthwhile option — though the standard steel spring suspension is not a compromise.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Exceptionally quiet cabin. Engine noise is piped in from under the hood, and manufactured engine sound also comes through the speakers. A gimmick, yes, but it also gives the turbo four-cylinder a weighty, substantial growl lacking on its own.

Climate control

8.0
Classy presentation. Circular vents with knurled-metal open/close knobs feel substantial — an important detail in this class of a car. There are six vents up front and rear console vents for rear-seat passengers.

Interior

8.5
First-rate interior all around, distinguished by design. While the Audi A6 is modern cool, the Benz is timeless class. While the BMW 5 Series favors space and logic, the Benz is sensual and aesthetic. Upholstery, touch points, surfaces, infotainment system integration — all top-shelf.

Ease of use

9.0
Optional dual high-resolution, tablet-style displays bring all conceivable car information to the driver's line of sight. An intuitive touch-sensitive palm rest and knob array controls most systems. Buttons remain for most common functions.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Easy front-seat entry and exit, with wide door aperture. Coupelike styling means taller passengers might need to stoop slightly to get into the rear seats, but there's plenty of room back there after they do.

Driving position

9.0
Power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and broad range of seat adjustments mean no trouble finding a good position for short, medium or tall drivers.

Roominess

8.5
More than 36 inches of rear legroom means a 6-foot passenger can sit comfortably behind a 6-foot driver. Plenty of shoulder and hiproom. Sloping roofline consumes some rear headroom but not enough to bother most taller passengers.

Visibility

8.0
Sloping roofline and wide rear pillars inhibit some rear corner visibility, but wide, level window lines make this an easy car to see out of. It's easy to quickly assess a blind spot before a lane change or when reversing.

Quality

9.5
High standard of fit and finish — what others strive to emulate. Narrow panel gaps, flush and precise fitments. Buttons, dials and switches all have a solid feel and heft. This car and cabin are built to last.

Utility

8.0
Trunk space for the newest E-Class sedan is slightly below the class average, but a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat is rare and helps maximize cargo versatility.

Small-item storage

9.0
Plenty of in-car storage. The door side pockets feature molded cavities for a 1-liter bottle. The center console/armrest lid is split in two, each lid hinged on the side with soft open/close independent of each other. A nice detail.

Cargo space

7.0
With 13.1 cubic feet of trunk space, the E300 has slightly less volume than its closest competition. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, however, provides a degree of flexibility that most sedans don't have.

Technology

9.0
The E-Class has traditionally served as a canvas for Mercedes-Benz's latest innovations. With a 12-inch high-resolution info display, touch-sensitive steering wheel controls, wireless smartphone charging, and a dozen various driver aids and safety systems, this 10th-gen model is no different.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Exceptional Burmester surround-sound audio system, one of two available, is a bargain for the price (the top-end system features in-roof speakers). Standard navigation also impressive, especially when beamed via 12-inch widescreen display.

Smartphone integration

8.0
No issues with standard Bluetooth connections. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and work as expected. Navigating in and out of CarPlay can get annoying. It's good for power voice-to-texters, but we found it troublesome on occasion.

Driver aids

10.0
World-class-level semiautonomous driving. Various connected systems steer, accelerate, brake, and even park for you. The driver needs only to touch the steering wheel at regular intervals. System trips up at higher speeds on curvier roads, but for urban highway and commuting, it's ideal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(53%)
4(14%)
3(6%)
2(12%)
1(15%)
3.8
34 reviews
See all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4th E - the Best
Vic,02/04/2018
E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Our 4th E-class (04, 10,14). Held out for the V-6 and it's worth the extra cost: smooth, great sound, awesome power, unbelievably responsive for a turbo yet fairly economical. Returned nearly 30 mpg on a recent trip and the engine is still learning to work with itself - breaking-in and loosening-up. The car reeks class and comfort. Like all E's, it feels like it's been carved out of a single block of metal. Infotainment takes a little getting used to, but the logic makes sense once you learn it.
The best convertible in its class
GB,03/10/2018
E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I custom ordered for my wife and it took 3 months, definitely worth the wait. Got it fully loaded with Premium 3 package, AMG package, soft close doors, massage seats and Dynamic air suspension which are a must in this car. It’s been a month and she loves it. This car can be whatever you want it to be. With the top us, it’s as quiet as a sedan . With the top down and air cap on, the wind just barely touches you in the front seats. 19” staggered tire awesome to look at and stick to the road when driving. Just so much tech packages in he car is just mind boggling. 0-60 in almost 5 seconds is not bad at all . I only worry about is maintenance and hence 7/75k package gives me peace of mind for now. Metallic paint is a must (we have got white with blue top). With 4 wheel drive 4matic ,it’s definitely a car for all seasons.
The Worst or Nothing
Judelbug,01/19/2020
AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
Mercedes-Benz USA calls itself “The Best or Nothing.” If you read my review, you make the decision: Best? or Nothing? My wife and I live in Southern Pines, NC. We saved and used a stack of our hard-earned scratch to purchase a new 2018 Mercedes-Benz e63s, an AMG (performance division) Mercedes-Benz. It was to be the car of our dreams, one we would keep forever and ever. At 2K miles, it lost power at 35 mph. We thought it was probably a computer glitch and would clear up by itself. It did -- until 3,600 miles rolled up – then it happened again. The M-B dealer said it was a cam shaft problem. It took almost three weeks to repair and return the car to us. At 4k miles, while we were travelling, we had similar trouble and checked the car into a M-B dealership. This time, the work order said one of the car’s cylinders had been working improperly. At 4,727 miles, back went the car – a charcoal canister had a hose disconnected. At 10,780 miles, my wife and I were in the car, again away from home. The car began running raggedly, as if it were shuddering, trembling, freezing to death; plus, a warning message said, “Brake Assist Malfunctioning.” The car limped us back to our home. The dealership said two of the cylinders were not working properly. We reported these problems to M-B’s customer “service,” but the most we’ve gotten in response is a call from an “executive” to commiserate with us and say he certainly hoped nothing more happened. Barely a day passed before something more happened. At about 10,900 miles, the car began flashing successive warning messages: “Brake Assist Malfunctioning”; “Blind-spot Assist Inoperable”; “Distance Assist Inoperable”; plus, the cruise control simply dropped dead, stopped working, completely. Thankfully, we were only about 20 miles from home; we said various prayers that nothing more happened while returning to our home, like maybe the steering going haywire or whatever. We contacted a M-B dealership numerous times, both my email and phone and finally a lady called to say they could come get the car in about two weeks. So the car is now our garage queen, waiting on M-B to decide that we just might need more than empathy. One thing is for sure, to us, this is not a big concern with M-B and we feel they have had zero regard for our safety or the safety of other motorists that might have been confronted by our malfunctioning vehicle. Our $120k car of our dreams is a rolling safety hazard and the lemon of our nightmares. But you be the judge: “The Best”? or “Nothing”?
Two strikes, you're out
Mike McLaughlin,03/13/2018
AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
In less than 1,800 miles, this car died on the road. Twice. Once on a 70 mph freeway, needed a 50 mile tow. Quite scary as I could barely coast to the shoulder. Second time in the middle of a busy intersection. The first dealer definitely says it was fixed. The second dealer is equally sure that it's fixed. But both blamed the ECM. Well, twice is too many times for me. I've been a member of AAA for over 30 years, never needed a tow. Until twice last month, and that's enough for me. Maybe this car is a lemon. Or maybe it's not! I wrote and called Mercedes Benz USA head office ... but no compensation ... apparently they don't think the problem is all that bad. It drives great ... whenever it's not actually waiting for a tow truck. One nitpick ... the exhaust note is really loud. So anyway I'm trading it in. Losing some money on this but it's too risky to keep. No doubt this car will be popular with some set of buyers. Not me though.
See all 34 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the E-Class models:

Driver Drowsiness Monitor
Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
Evasive Steering Assist
Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
Pre-Safe Sound
Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC, E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E 300 AMG Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 AMG Line 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 63 S 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC is priced between $49,999 and$61,999 with odometer readings between 12932 and47715 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $37,194 and$59,990 with odometer readings between 161 and29123 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC is priced between $56,994 and$64,995 with odometer readings between 21990 and32212 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $38,937 and$51,993 with odometer readings between 13198 and47236 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 63 S 4MATIC is priced between $87,495 and$96,883 with odometer readings between 7941 and8233 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $37,500 and$41,000 with odometer readings between 29129 and43277 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 is priced between $48,990 and$51,999 with odometer readings between 10622 and39823 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG Line 4MATIC is priced between $42,989 and$42,989 with odometer readings between 11259 and11259 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport is priced between $36,999 and$36,999 with odometer readings between 14266 and14266 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 44 used and CPO 2018 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,286 and mileage as low as 161 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,328.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,195.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,583.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

