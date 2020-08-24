Used 2012 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Want a car with low miles? This BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 102,000. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger's 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger. The best thing about this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger is that its features have features. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Ashburn! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Well maintained. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAXH5C5XCDW07948

Stock: 11765

Certified Pre-Owned: No

