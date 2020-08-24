Used 2012 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 76,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,995$2,195 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C59CDU56958
Stock: U56958A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,229 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,900$2,108 Below Market
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Introducing our Accident Free, Low Mileage 2012 BMW 535i xDrive AWD Sedan shown in Alpine White. This spectacular BMW is powered by a 3.0 Liter Turbo Charged 6 Cylinder that maximizes performance and results in 300hp on demand while perfectly paired with a sporty 8 Speed Automatic transmission that is ready for all your driving needs. Our steady All Wheel Drive sedan sprints from zero to 60mph in under 7 seconds and scores near 30mpg on the highway. Confident and in control, you'll love how connected you feel to the road while behind the wheel.Slip inside the tranquil interior of this 535i, take in the view from the panoramic sunroof, and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. The sensation of comfortable leather on 10-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control immerse you in complete comfort. You'll appreciate the ease of our iDrive electronics interface as you stay connected via Bluetooth or listen to HD radio on a fantastic sound system.BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stabilitytraction control. Distinguished performance, incomparable style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 535i Sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C56CDU62541
Stock: C1105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 119,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,451$3,060 Below Market
EcoCars - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXH5C53CDW05863
Stock: 5863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,258 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,595$1,939 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXH5C57CDW04327
Stock: W04327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,950$2,468 Below Market
All In Auto Sales - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFR7C59CC814504
Stock: 814504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,899 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$19,990$2,017 Below Market
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU9C58CDY70194
Stock: 2000658439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 71,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,288$1,624 Below Market
Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado
**PREMIUM PACKAGE**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**VERY CLEAN**2OWNER VEHICLE**FULLY INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C50CDU60770
Stock: N9568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 93,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,987$3,079 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFR9C54CDV58472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,997$1,301 Below Market
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. Take a look at our debonair 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive AWD shown in Deep Sea Blue Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp while perfectly paired with a sporty 8 Speed Automatic transmission that is ready for all your driving needs. Our steady All Wheel Drive Sedan sprints from zero to 60mph in under 7 seconds and scores near 30mpg on the highway. Confident and in control, you'll love how connected you feel to the road while behind the wheel. Slip inside the tranquil interior of this 535i xDrive, take in the view from the panoramic sunroof, and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. The sensation of comfortable heated leather on 10-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control immerse you in complete comfort. You'll appreciate the ease of our iDrive electronics interface as you stay connected via full-color navigation, Bluetooth, or listen to available HD radio on a fantastic sound system. BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications, a rearview camera, and stability/traction control. Distinguished performance, incomparable style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 5 Series 535i xDrive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C52CDU63671
Stock: 5231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 100,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,000$693 Below Market
BMW of Charlottesville - Charlottesville / Virginia
Value priced below the market average! This 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive, has a great Cashmere Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! This model has many valuable options -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -iPod Adapter -Heated Front Seats -Heated Rear Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Technology Package -Automatic Headlights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Rear Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Windows -Seat Memory -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Save money at the pump, knowing this BMW 5 Series gets 32.0/22.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1295 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXH5C51CDW08793
Stock: CDW08793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 102,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,999$778 Below Market
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Want a car with low miles? This BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 102,000. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 2.0L 4 cyl engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger's 2.0L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger. The best thing about this BMW 528 XI AWD Navigation System Turbo Charger is that its features have features. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. At Best Auto of Manassas INC, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Ashburn! Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Well maintained. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXH5C5XCDW07948
Stock: 11765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,691 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,888$781 Below Market
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFR7C50CC816111
Stock: CC816111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 98,096 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,995$794 Below Market
Hudson Honda - West New York / New Jersey
SMART WAY TO PRE-OWNED Ever wonder exactly what youre getting when purchasing a used vehicle? Its difficult to know what you're truly getting into when taking on the wheel of a pre-owned vehicle. Luckily, each of our pre-owned vehicles are put through a vigorous 150-point inspection. With the smart way to pre-owned, we include a vehicle history report as well as a title check on every pre-owned vehicle in stock. This way, you know that the vehicle you are purchasing has not been affected by circumstances such as natural disasters (i.e. Hurricane Sandy/Hurricane Katrina), Odometer rollback, Factory Lemon-Law Buyback, Salvage/Rebuilds, Washed Title and road accidents. With the smart way to pre-owned, you and your passengers can feel safe in the seats of your newly-bought, pre-owned vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C58CDU58197
Stock: HHCDU58197U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 85,724 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,657$1,081 Below Market
Schomp Honda - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, COLD WEATHER PKG, 18-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE MULTI-CONTOUR. 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS. TECHNOLOGY PKG, PREMIUM SOUND PKG, PREMIUM PKG.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP HONDA?Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory daily at fair market value. At Schomp Honda, you deal with one person from the second you walk into the dealership until the moment you leave in your new car - less than 60 minutes from closing the deal, in most cases. That's why we call it the Schomp Honda Ultimate Buying Experience.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG pwr trunk lid open/close, integrated 3-button universal garage door opener, front & rear park distance control, Comfort Access keyless entry w/multi-function remote control, TECHNOLOGY PKG rear-view camera, navigation system, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, split fold-down rear seat, heated front seats, heated rear seats, retractable headlight washers, 18-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT BUCKET SEATS 4-way lumbar support, articulated upper backrests, driver & passenger-seat memory, adjustable thigh support, PREMIUM SOUND PKG SIRIUS satellite radio, 16-speaker multichannel enhanced high-fidelity sound system w/digital sound processing (DSP), 9-channel 600-watt amplifier, (1) subwoofer under each front seat, 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION sport & manual shift modes, adaptive transmission control (ATC) (STD).Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C57CDU65769
Stock: 2H00334B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 121,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,591$251 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Titanium Silver Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION, SET UP A TEST DRIVE AT BMW OF VISTA. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFR7C59CC813661
Stock: CC813661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 17,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,995
Future Auto Sales - Glendale / California
Reward yourself with our 2012 BMW 550i xDrive AWD Sedan displayed in Brown. Powered by a TurboCharged 4.4 Liter V8 generates 400hp while perfectly paired with an engaging 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive sedan sprints from zero to 60mph in 6 seconds and scores near 25mpg on the highway. Confident and in control, you'll love how connected you feel to the road while behind the wheel. Slip inside the tranquil interior of this 550i and take in the view from the sunroof. You'll enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you as you are pampered by the comfort of comfortable leather on 14-way multi-contour power front heated seats. Keep in touch via Bluetooth, listen to available HD radio on a fantastic sound system, or find your way with premium full-color navigation. Our iDrive electronics interface allows you to stay connected to your digital world as you turn heads in this sedan. BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as parking sensors, backup camera, emergency communications, and stability/traction control. Distinguished performance, incomparable style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 550i. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU9C53CC786905
Stock: 19092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 81,545 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,887$1,571 Below Market
Royal Motors INC. - Voorhees / New Jersey
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this BMW purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: 18-Way Power-Adjustable Multi-Contour Front Bucket Seats, Bmw Apps, Cold Weather, Driver Assistance, Imperial Blue Metallic, Power Rear Sunshade with Rear Manual Side Window Shades, Premium, Premium Sound, Technology. This BMW 5 Series also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Satellite Radio, Wide Tires, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sport Seats, Xenon, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Distronic, Adaptive headlights, Heads Up Display, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Luxury Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio, USB Port, Power Brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic High Beams, Rain Sensing Wipers. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Distronic, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact Michael Manashil at 856-346-2121 or royalman01@juno.com for more information. - BANK FINANCING STARTING AT 2.67% -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFU7C58CDU59267
Stock: 59267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 101,750 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,977
Mercedes-Benz of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
This vehicle is being offered for sale under our Express Value Vehicles program so that we can allow our customers access to vehicles before they go to auction. All of our Express Value Vehicles have passed a state inspection, have been cleaned, and are delivered with a full tank of gas. We welcome you to have the vehicle inspected prior to delivery as these vehicles are sold "as-is" without warranty unless the vehicle is currently under the manufacturer warranty. Many of these units may need some reconditioning and/or maintenance. We have already discounted all of our Express Value Vehicles to provide a hassle free experience for our clients.For the fastest personal response, please contact the Motorcars Grapevine Pre-Owned Internet Department directly through this website.We take great care to keep our listings up to date, but our inventory changes daily and not all vehicles are online. If you don't see what you're looking for, don't hesitate to ask!We look forward to providing you with the excellent customer service a Park Place client expects.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAXH5C5XCDW11126
Stock: MC29213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
