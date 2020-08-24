Used 2012 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    76,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,195 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    54,229 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $2,108 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    119,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,451

    $3,060 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in White
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    98,258 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,595

    $1,939 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i

    70,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,950

    $2,468 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive

    48,899 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $19,990

    $2,017 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    71,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,288

    $1,624 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 550i

    93,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,987

    $3,079 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    90,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,997

    $1,301 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    100,059 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,000

    $693 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    102,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $778 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i

    105,691 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,888

    $781 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    98,096 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $794 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    85,724 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,657

    $1,081 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i

    121,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,591

    $251 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive

    17,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,995

  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    81,545 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,887

    $1,571 Below Market
  • 2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    101,750 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,977

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
3.734 Reviews
Ultimate Driving Machine, Not Ultimate Warranty
tkg12,05/16/2015
535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
My recent dealer experience was good as always. The background experience with BMW Corporate was unacceptable. My 2012 5 Series with EDC emits a crunching, groaning metal-on-metal sound that the dealer did a good job of diagnosing, but BMW would not authorize warranty repair for the reason that it is "characteristic." Exploding airbags that spray shrapnel, deadly ignition system failures, and self-accelerating cars are "characteristic" of other brands, so this does not give me comfort. It seems the ultimate driving machine is not backed up by the ultimate warranty. Since the defect is characteristic, I will find a class-action lawyer, who have their own unfortunate characteristics.
