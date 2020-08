Used 2012 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey

Introducing our Accident Free, Low Mileage 2012 BMW 535i xDrive AWD Sedan shown in Alpine White. This spectacular BMW is powered by a 3.0 Liter Turbo Charged 6 Cylinder that maximizes performance and results in 300hp on demand while perfectly paired with a sporty 8 Speed Automatic transmission that is ready for all your driving needs. Our steady All Wheel Drive sedan sprints from zero to 60mph in under 7 seconds and scores near 30mpg on the highway. Confident and in control, you'll love how connected you feel to the road while behind the wheel.Slip inside the tranquil interior of this 535i, take in the view from the panoramic sunroof, and enjoy the wealth of amenities that surround you. The sensation of comfortable leather on 10-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control immerse you in complete comfort. You'll appreciate the ease of our iDrive electronics interface as you stay connected via Bluetooth or listen to HD radio on a fantastic sound system.BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stabilitytraction control. Distinguished performance, incomparable style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 535i Sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAFU7C56CDU62541

Stock: C1105

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020