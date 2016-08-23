Used 2012 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 61,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900$628 Below Market
- 106,028 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,354$229 Below Market
- 91,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988$1,483 Below Market
- 78,848 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 97,925 miles
$13,500
- 79,145 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,594
- 106,897 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
- 100,688 miles
$12,995
- 77,092 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
- 97,226 miles
$11,490
- 116,742 miles
$13,900
- 33,266 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,749
- 83,656 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 88,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$3,178 Below Market
- 104,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,568 Below Market
- 59,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$2,118 Below Market
- 94,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,750 Below Market
- 76,307 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$1,983 Below Market
There are cars you ride in and cars you drive. This is a driver. Skip the FWD car with the CVT transmission. You want the quattro version with the magnificent ZF 8HP transmission. Car feels solid like a block of granite, with little wind noise. Over MPH in winter time is around 22-25 on premium fuel. Turbo motor feels like a v6 or larger car, with no turbo lag. Interior is nice and heated seats are a must in cold climates, as is the back up camera, as the only thing you see out the back is the sky. B&O stereo is very nice but don't pass on the standard Audi stereo as that too sounds good Update 8/23/16 Still love the A5 but one has to wonder if the people who design these cars actually drive them. For instance the window drops down when you open the car. Know what happens in the winter when at work when it sleets out. The window freezes up and will not drop down so you can't open the door, or if you can open the door you can't close it. Of course remote start would help but Audi will not offer one even though VW does. Another thing, eighteen inch low profile tires. I'm on the third set in 20,000 miles. Hitting a pot hole rattles the fillings, and then you can expect side wall damage or an outright blowout. Does not matter what brand of tire either. Water pump failure at 30K would cost over $1000 if not under warranty. Crank case ventilation valve bad at 35K have to replace the entire valve cover, really? Yep. Warped brake rotors a 35K miles. I do love this car but, but when we went shopping for an SUV instead of buying an Q5 we purchased a Venza.
