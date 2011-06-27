  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$923 - $1,982
Used E-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

In an effort at simplification, Mercedes renames its 300-Class, now calling it the E-Class. Like the new C-Class, the numeral after the E indicates the engine's size. Coupe, convertible, sedan and wagon body styles are still offered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Spruce Green E320
Michael,04/27/2010
On a recent drive from New Orleans to Atlanta I was able to go very fast in this 16 year old magnificient vehicle. No rattles, shaking or vibrations. This truly is what a car should be. Of course the car has been well maintained and I have no regrets about purchasing this outstanding automobile. It has 121,000 miles and I am looking forward to 1,000,000. I paid $6000 for an automobile that is priceless. I get so many compliments on the car. True elegance and class. The quality is simply outstanding.
If you can find one, buy it
alex,06/21/2009
This is my fourth classic mercedes. It is a remarkable vehicle. A 280 hp V8 engine delivers seemingly endless power. Extremely quick from 40-100 mph. An excellent vehicle which is quickly becoming scarce. Build quality is typical MB of this era. Spare no expense teutonic quality. Buy one without ASR traction control if you can.
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
Chris,06/30/2009
I absolutely love this car. It's a tank, it seats seven, and gets respectable mileage for such a huge vehicle. I averaged 22-25 mpg. I put it through hell, a Fargo Winter, two Kansas City summers, and many miles of highway driving. Ulrich von Nerdwagen is on life support; a bead clutch in the transmission is toast and reverse is nearly shot. Couple that with either a headgasket or a broken water pump, and I would have to put more than the car is worth into it to keep it running. If they break.. man does it stink. I adore this vehicle, and would stick to W124 chassis exclusively if I had more money to deal with my terrible luck. I'd recommend to anyone. I like having no cupholders...
Rides like a new car with 200K on the clock
tenmark262,09/23/2011
Picked up one with 158K on the cheap to be used to make long road trips to pick up my daughter. After about a year, it's about to turn 200K with minimal maintenance and two oil changes. It's head was done at 65K and I'm not sure about the harness. The airbag may have been serviced before my ownership. With these in just about every junk yard, parts are cheap and easy to find. Needed a $60 worth of small interior bits and I swapped out the aging leather with the indestructible MB Tex for $100 and carry all manner of spares in the trunk but I'm not so sure I'll need them. Alternator = $20. Extra hoses, dollar each. MAF sensor $20. Sunvisor clips, $1. Etc. Cheap.
See all 29 reviews of the 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E420 4dr Sedan, E320 4dr Sedan, E320 4dr Wagon, E320 2dr Convertible, E500 4dr Sedan, and E320 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,654.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,469.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,280.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

Related Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles