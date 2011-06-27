2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
- Sleek and dignified design inside and out, pleasing blend of ride and handling, sophisticated safety features, all-wheel drive available on both sedans and wagons.
- More expensive than competitors, confusing control layout, electronically controlled brakes lack progressive feel.
List Price Estimate
$2,061 - $4,337
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of excellent driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features and high style make the E-Class one of our favorites.
2005 Highlights
Diesel fans, rejoice! After years of waiting, a Mercedes-Benz diesel is once again available in the States, as the E320 CDI joins the lineup. For now, this model is only 45-state certified, meaning that it's unavailable in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New York or Vermont. Beginning in March 2005, the base E320 becomes the E350 with the addition of a 3.5-liter V6 with 51 more horsepower. At the same time, a sport package will be added, which features upgraded suspension tuning and wheels, as well as steering wheel-mounted shift buttons. Complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ccelpjack,09/21/2015
E320 Rwd CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
The 2005 E320 CDI is the most fun to drive car that I've ever owned in my short 70 years. This car was made to be driven and driven hard! I've owned four Mercedes vehicles-1 gas and 3 diesels and the 2005 E320 CDI is the fastest and nearly has the most torque of the three. I absolutely love to drive this car. It literally is as solid as a rock. It tracks down the highway like an arrow and when I pass a semi at highway speeds (or a little more) it doesn't waver one single millimeter. I sometimes take it out on the Interstate and drive it just for the fun of it. I LOVE THIS CAR!
Ernest C,11/17/2008
After leasing my 2005 E500, I decided to keep it. And I don't regret it. I love this car! It's black with chrome wheels and gets a lot of attention. I have not had any major problems. Other than the scheduled maintenance, I took it in for an AC glitch. I love the luxury equipments that came standard. From the GPS and satellite to the pulsating seats and xenon headlamps. And this bad boy gets excellent gas mileage. I averaged 29.6 mpg on the highway last month, on a trip to San Francisco. City epa averages around 18- 20 mpg. I'll be keeping this till the next E Class comes out.
benz_man,04/10/2013
We bought our 05 CDI with 48K on it 1 year ago tomorrow so I thought this would be a good time to right a review since I came here to read a bunch before I bought it. This car is a joy to drive and has been nothing but great for us. We downsized from an 07 Suburban because we really didn't need the room anymore and the Suburban is hard to give up if you've ever driven one. Great mileage, pretty much 28 in town and 35-37ish highway. This car feels safe, drives great, is quiet and has been bulletproof. I had one service issue, a door lock problem. The extended warranty covered it for 100 bucks. Drive one and put your foot into it. The diesel torque will put a smile on your face, I promise.
Four door sedan,10/23/2006
This is my third MB. It is the best auto I have ever owned or driven. My wife and all who have driven it, rate it as the best drive and ride they have experienced. Mileage is fantastic. A 1000 mi. trip, with 900 miles of turnpike driving resulted in 35.9 mpg as measured with fill to cap to start and fill to cap at finish
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info
