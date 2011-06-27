The 2005 E320 CDI is the most fun to drive car that I've ever owned in my short 70 years. This car was made to be driven and driven hard! I've owned four Mercedes vehicles-1 gas and 3 diesels and the 2005 E320 CDI is the fastest and nearly has the most torque of the three. I absolutely love to drive this car. It literally is as solid as a rock. It tracks down the highway like an arrow and when I pass a semi at highway speeds (or a little more) it doesn't waver one single millimeter. I sometimes take it out on the Interstate and drive it just for the fun of it. I LOVE THIS CAR!

