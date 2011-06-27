  1. Home
2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and dignified design inside and out, pleasing blend of ride and handling, sophisticated safety features, all-wheel drive available on both sedans and wagons.
  • More expensive than competitors, confusing control layout, electronically controlled brakes lack progressive feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of excellent driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features and high style make the E-Class one of our favorites.

2005 Highlights

Diesel fans, rejoice! After years of waiting, a Mercedes-Benz diesel is once again available in the States, as the E320 CDI joins the lineup. For now, this model is only 45-state certified, meaning that it's unavailable in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New York or Vermont. Beginning in March 2005, the base E320 becomes the E350 with the addition of a 3.5-liter V6 with 51 more horsepower. At the same time, a sport package will be added, which features upgraded suspension tuning and wheels, as well as steering wheel-mounted shift buttons. Complimentary scheduled maintenance program has been dropped for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(84%)
4(9%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
182 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 182 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most Fun to Drive (Still is.)
ccelpjack,09/21/2015
E320 Rwd CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
The 2005 E320 CDI is the most fun to drive car that I've ever owned in my short 70 years. This car was made to be driven and driven hard! I've owned four Mercedes vehicles-1 gas and 3 diesels and the 2005 E320 CDI is the fastest and nearly has the most torque of the three. I absolutely love to drive this car. It literally is as solid as a rock. It tracks down the highway like an arrow and when I pass a semi at highway speeds (or a little more) it doesn't waver one single millimeter. I sometimes take it out on the Interstate and drive it just for the fun of it. I LOVE THIS CAR!
Still fast and a headturner after 4 yrs.
Ernest C,11/17/2008
After leasing my 2005 E500, I decided to keep it. And I don't regret it. I love this car! It's black with chrome wheels and gets a lot of attention. I have not had any major problems. Other than the scheduled maintenance, I took it in for an AC glitch. I love the luxury equipments that came standard. From the GPS and satellite to the pulsating seats and xenon headlamps. And this bad boy gets excellent gas mileage. I averaged 29.6 mpg on the highway last month, on a trip to San Francisco. City epa averages around 18- 20 mpg. I'll be keeping this till the next E Class comes out.
A Great Ride So Far
benz_man,04/10/2013
We bought our 05 CDI with 48K on it 1 year ago tomorrow so I thought this would be a good time to right a review since I came here to read a bunch before I bought it. This car is a joy to drive and has been nothing but great for us. We downsized from an 07 Suburban because we really didn't need the room anymore and the Suburban is hard to give up if you've ever driven one. Great mileage, pretty much 28 in town and 35-37ish highway. This car feels safe, drives great, is quiet and has been bulletproof. I had one service issue, a door lock problem. The extended warranty covered it for 100 bucks. Drive one and put your foot into it. The diesel torque will put a smile on your face, I promise.
Outstanding automobile
Four door sedan,10/23/2006
This is my third MB. It is the best auto I have ever owned or driven. My wife and all who have driven it, rate it as the best drive and ride they have experienced. Mileage is fantastic. A 1000 mi. trip, with 900 miles of turnpike driving resulted in 35.9 mpg as measured with fill to cap to start and fill to cap at finish
See all 182 reviews of the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E55 AMG, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E500 Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A), E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A), E320 Rwd CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A), E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A), E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and E500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (5.0L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG is priced between $21,511 and$21,511 with odometer readings between 73592 and73592 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,511 and mileage as low as 73592 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,664.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,904.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

