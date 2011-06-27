Vehicle overview

Thanks to a booming economy and strong stock market, sales of luxury sedans have never been stronger. The very popular E-Class has proven to be a solid home run since its last redesign four years ago, but Mercedes is no longer content to rest on its laurels between design cycles. The days of yore when a Benz had a shelf life of a decade or more are over. As such, the engineers in Stuttgart have given the 2000 E-Class a substantial freshening to keep it competitive in a hot market.

Four different models are available this year. The E320 Sedan and Wagon come equipped with a strong 3.2-liter V6 engine making 221 horsepower and capable of propelling these models from a standstill to 60 mph in 7 to 8 seconds, depending on equipment. The E430 Sedan, available with 4matic all-wheel drive for the first time this year, has a 4.3-liter V8 good for 275 horsepower and runs to 60 mph in the low- to mid-sixes. The ground-tromping E55, discussed on our website, comes with a massive 349-horsepower 5.5-liter V8. All models have a Touch Shift automanual transmission for 2000, which lets the driver select his own gears or leave the slushbox to do the dirty work. Last year's turbodiesel E300 has been dropped for 2000, because its inline cylinder configuration couldn't be stuffed under the E's revised front bodywork.

Outside, the E gets a new, but familiar, face. The CLK-inspired front end is more tapered than before, with a lower hoodline, raked-back headlamps and seamlessly integrated bumpers. In back, a new bumper and revised taillights update traditional Benz styling. Along the sides exterior mirrors have integrated turn signals and trim is body-colored.

Inside, enhancements to the quality of the wood and leather aren't so obvious. The new-for-2000 multi-function steering wheel, revised instrument cluster and display screen for the optional (but not recommended) Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) are more apparent. Side airbags are available in each of the four doors, and E320 Wagons come with inflatable side curtains for the first time. TeleAid is a standard service, and it can put you in touch with emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or if you suffer a sudden medical problem.

In addition to TeleAid, E-Class comes with a full roster of standard safety equipment. Antilock brakes with Brake Assist, traction control and stability control keep the E-Class going safely and securely in the direction it's been pointed. A BabySmart system automatically deactivates the front passenger airbag when a special dealer-installed child seat is present, but in an E-Class, there's plenty of room in back for the kiddies.

Thanks to a long list of improvements for 2000, the E-Class continues to represent the epitome of luxury, giving its owners a technologically magnificent vehicle in a striking package. The Mercedes E-Class cars make a statement. They say, "I'm rich." Then they add, "But I'm also an intelligent buyer who wants a comfortable and safe car, and that's what I'm paying for." Quite talkative, these cars. But they're correct.