Consumer Rating
(86)
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive good looks, lots of standard and optional safety equipment, free maintenance for duration of warranty, available all-wheel drive, refined powertrains, rock-solid engineering.
  • Stately rather than sporty, gimmicky COMAND system option.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The E-Class offers state-of-the-art safety and performance technology wrapped in a somber but classy body.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to a booming economy and strong stock market, sales of luxury sedans have never been stronger. The very popular E-Class has proven to be a solid home run since its last redesign four years ago, but Mercedes is no longer content to rest on its laurels between design cycles. The days of yore when a Benz had a shelf life of a decade or more are over. As such, the engineers in Stuttgart have given the 2000 E-Class a substantial freshening to keep it competitive in a hot market.

Four different models are available this year. The E320 Sedan and Wagon come equipped with a strong 3.2-liter V6 engine making 221 horsepower and capable of propelling these models from a standstill to 60 mph in 7 to 8 seconds, depending on equipment. The E430 Sedan, available with 4matic all-wheel drive for the first time this year, has a 4.3-liter V8 good for 275 horsepower and runs to 60 mph in the low- to mid-sixes. The ground-tromping E55, discussed on our website, comes with a massive 349-horsepower 5.5-liter V8. All models have a Touch Shift automanual transmission for 2000, which lets the driver select his own gears or leave the slushbox to do the dirty work. Last year's turbodiesel E300 has been dropped for 2000, because its inline cylinder configuration couldn't be stuffed under the E's revised front bodywork.

Outside, the E gets a new, but familiar, face. The CLK-inspired front end is more tapered than before, with a lower hoodline, raked-back headlamps and seamlessly integrated bumpers. In back, a new bumper and revised taillights update traditional Benz styling. Along the sides exterior mirrors have integrated turn signals and trim is body-colored.

Inside, enhancements to the quality of the wood and leather aren't so obvious. The new-for-2000 multi-function steering wheel, revised instrument cluster and display screen for the optional (but not recommended) Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) are more apparent. Side airbags are available in each of the four doors, and E320 Wagons come with inflatable side curtains for the first time. TeleAid is a standard service, and it can put you in touch with emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or if you suffer a sudden medical problem.

In addition to TeleAid, E-Class comes with a full roster of standard safety equipment. Antilock brakes with Brake Assist, traction control and stability control keep the E-Class going safely and securely in the direction it's been pointed. A BabySmart system automatically deactivates the front passenger airbag when a special dealer-installed child seat is present, but in an E-Class, there's plenty of room in back for the kiddies.

Thanks to a long list of improvements for 2000, the E-Class continues to represent the epitome of luxury, giving its owners a technologically magnificent vehicle in a striking package. The Mercedes E-Class cars make a statement. They say, "I'm rich." Then they add, "But I'm also an intelligent buyer who wants a comfortable and safe car, and that's what I'm paying for." Quite talkative, these cars. But they're correct.

2000 Highlights

Though it might not look different, the E-Class receives a substantial freshening for 2000, with an entirely new front end and a revised interior. Stability control, a Touch Shift automanual transmission, and side airbags for all outboard seating positions are now standard. A multifunction steering wheel debuts, and E430 models can be equipped with 4matic all-wheel drive. TeleAid, a cellular emergency service, is standard and the confounding COMAND system is optional. For 2000, free maintenance is provided for the duration of the warranty period. The E300 turbodiesel model has been dropped. Other changes are limited to minor cosmetic and functional upgrades.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(58%)
4(31%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

E 320 from my experience
Harrison Anderson,04/06/2015
E320 4dr Sedan
I purchased a 2002 E320 over 2 years ago. I have owned a lot of cars in my 60 years. This is my first Mercedes. Purchased with 161k miles. Now over 202k. This is the best car I have ever owned. I love driving it. I love the body style. the reliability. the comfort. Some repairs but nothing major. so impressed I found 2 more. a 2001 for my wife and by accident came across a 2000. My wife loves hers. the 2000 will be for my daughter when she gets her license.
Whale Tail...
idrury,10/07/2013
I bought this vehicle with 132K miles on it from a mechanic that had owned it for 5 years. I had it in my possession for a little over a year. The main reason I bought the car was for transporting my road bike. In terms of functionality, it performs admirably, the wagon bodystyle is very good at hauling around the road bike and makes Costco trips a breeze. Performance - The engine power is adequate and the transmission shifts smoothly. Fuel Economy - On the highway you can achieve near 30MPG with cruise control; however, city mileage is near not so pleasant, 12 or 14 MPG. Handling/Ride Quality - Handling is okay and ride quality was a bit floaty.
Excellent Vehicle
Ralph W. Cutter,09/26/2008
Quality, all the way around. No complaints. However, I do have a problem with the CD changer in the trunk. The radio shows there is no CD in the changer when there is. Can't get it to work. Mercedes say's it will be hefty charge to fix! Other than that the car is unbeatable. I have only had oil changes and routine mait. done in 6 years. Mercedes knows how to build a quality automobile without question. This is my 4th Mercedes and without question not my last!
Excellent car!
Robert,12/20/2005
I bought this Mercedes used. It has a moonroof, leather, 12 power seats, heated seats, all one touch windows, and shiftronic. It does everything right. Its been on one long trip so far and has excellent comfort and features. I love the car and plan to keep it for many years to come
See all 86 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E430 4dr Sedan, E320 4dr Wagon, E430 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD, E320 4dr Sedan, E320 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD, and E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD.

