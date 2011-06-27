Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful and popular midsize luxury sedans. For many, it represents the ideal middle ground between what could be seen as the plebian C-Class and the overly visible and expensive S-Class. Indeed, the current E-Class, which was last redesigned in 2003, has found about a million buyers worldwide. Such popularity in an increasingly arduous market also makes it one of those rare cars that seems to be valued as much by consumers as by the company profiting from its sale.

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class also happens to come in more flavors than Diet Coke -- literally. With two body styles, four engines and two drivetrains, this midsize luxury car provides buyers with a deep menu of choices. The Mercedes E350 and E550 are the most popular choices, as they provide ample power, an elegantly detailed interior and a suspension so smooth you'd swear its engineering inspiration was a canoe on a glassy lake. The wagon models provide a rear-facing third-row seat as well as interior space that rivals some five-passenger SUVs.

The E320 Bluetec, meanwhile, is the only midsize luxury sedan to come with a diesel-fueled engine. Introduced last year, this V6 engine has a special additive that allows it to run exceptionally clean. And, being a diesel, it boasts superior fuel mileage and plentiful torque. For the ultimate in power, the manic E63, powered by AMG's 507-horsepower V8, can do zero to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds, quicker than most sports cars.

This varied selection of models only adds to the desirability of the car. Of course, the E-Class is not without fault. For one, it's expensive -- not S-Class expensive, but still dear, especially when compared to competitors from Japan. It also suffers from an antiquated control interface that pales in comparison to more modern systems. But overall, the E-Class ranks very highly, even within a segment that includes such luminaries as the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M and Lexus GS. In this ultra-competitive class, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class maintains its tradition of being a very compelling choice.