  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$828 - $1,778
Used 300-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Big changes for the midsized offering from Mercedes. The 260 is now called the Mercedes 300E 2.6 to indicate that it is indeed a 300-Class and not a 190-Class. The 300CE gains a boost in horsepower by adding two more valves per cylinder. The central locking system will now handily close the windows and sunroof as well as lock the doors. The interior has been made more luxurious by adding more leather and wood to everything. SL Roadster is completely redesigned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.

5(77%)
4(21%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 300D 2.5 Turbo Diesel
aoussoren,04/12/2013
Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse.
Great car, strong performer
mdolan777,01/20/2005
This car had 200K+ miles when we bought it - it still runs as strong as it probably ever did.
Best car I have ever owned - 40 years
stein-dog,02/13/2010
This "S" class w126 sedan is the most reliable, best riding, safest car I have ever owned and has been the least expensive to maintain as well. Bought it w/ 122K miles 4 years ago (I'm 3rd owner); now at 148K, and have had only $2K in "by the book maintenance" costs during that period. I would take it across the country tomorrow without hesitation. Rides great, rock solid on the road, and stately about town. Bullet proof safety. Gas mileage is not great 15/20 but what a ride. Always gets looks at stop lights and parking lots. Key to buying one of these is complete records which mine has since new. I've had 3 BMWs,3 Saabs,1 Cadillac & a Corvette The Benz is hands down the best!
GREAT CAR
ADAM12,02/23/2004
I purchased the 300SL used. Car had been taken car of. If you don't mind the lower power than the 500, this is the car for you. 14 year old car and still got a solid 30MPG on the freeway. Car always had people commenting on it. Is still a good buy.
See all 44 reviews of the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Overview

The Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is offered in the following submodels: 300-Class Sedan, 300-Class Coupe, 300-Class Convertible, 300-Class Wagon, 300-Class Diesel. Available styles include 300TE 4dr Wagon, 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD, 300E 4dr Sedan, 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, 300CE 2dr Coupe, 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan, 300SEL 4dr Sedan, 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD, 300SE 4dr Sedan, and 300SL 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 130050 and130050 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1990 300-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 130050 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,540.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,887.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 300-Class for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,721.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 300-Class lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles