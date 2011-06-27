1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Review
Other years
Used 300-Class for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Big changes for the midsized offering from Mercedes. The 260 is now called the Mercedes 300E 2.6 to indicate that it is indeed a 300-Class and not a 190-Class. The 300CE gains a boost in horsepower by adding two more valves per cylinder. The central locking system will now handily close the windows and sunroof as well as lock the doors. The interior has been made more luxurious by adding more leather and wood to everything. SL Roadster is completely redesigned.
aoussoren,04/12/2013
Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse.
mdolan777,01/20/2005
This car had 200K+ miles when we bought it - it still runs as strong as it probably ever did.
stein-dog,02/13/2010
This "S" class w126 sedan is the most reliable, best riding, safest car I have ever owned and has been the least expensive to maintain as well. Bought it w/ 122K miles 4 years ago (I'm 3rd owner); now at 148K, and have had only $2K in "by the book maintenance" costs during that period. I would take it across the country tomorrow without hesitation. Rides great, rock solid on the road, and stately about town. Bullet proof safety. Gas mileage is not great 15/20 but what a ride. Always gets looks at stop lights and parking lots. Key to buying one of these is complete records which mine has since new. I've had 3 BMWs,3 Saabs,1 Cadillac & a Corvette The Benz is hands down the best!
ADAM12,02/23/2004
I purchased the 300SL used. Car had been taken car of. If you don't mind the lower power than the 500, this is the car for you. 14 year old car and still got a solid 30MPG on the freeway. Car always had people commenting on it. Is still a good buy.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
217 hp @ 6400 rpm
