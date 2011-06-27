Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- $15,966Great Deal | $5,626 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®48,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 48,868 miles, you can feel confident that this E-Class is in prime condition. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. With amazing deals at Global Auto Outlet, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Ellicott City.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB4EA934072
Stock: 934072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,966Great Deal | $4,570 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®42,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. An odometer that reads 42,172 miles speaks for itself. This E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has been smoke free since when it was new. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. The 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package like this at any price! Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Mc Lean, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8EA988913
Stock: 988913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,385Great Deal | $3,499 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport34,765 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Banc of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Gray 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC Odometer is 40464 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB0EA908484
Stock: 4138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- Price Drop$25,500Great Deal | $4,669 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E35032,837 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
You'll love the way you feel in our 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cabriolet brought to you in Black. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 302hp while a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission adds to the fun. This combination offers up to 30mpg on the open road in our Rear Wheel Drive convertible. If rain showers find you, our 3-layered soft top is quick to do its job. In a mere 20 seconds, this nearly inch-thick layer of rich fabric stows away in the trunk while still providing ample room for your clubs. Admire our photos to see this Cabriolet is the epitome of a luxurious open-air ride! An exclusive design of Mercedes-Benz is the wind-deflecting Aircap. This genius innovation of the wind deflector rising above the windshield almost eliminates drafts while top-down driving and a transparent screen can appear from behind your headrests. Slip inside this E350 Cabriolet and enjoy a wealth of amenities including heated and cooled leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, a rearview camera, incredible audio, and more! Mercedes-Benz has a reputation for quality and reliability with advanced safety features including anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, and advanced airbags. It is always the season for a Cabriolet so... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKK5KF5EF228569
Stock: 228569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- $16,995Great Deal | $3,038 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®63,666 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us about free *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB9EA896080
Stock: 118076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,842Great Deal | $3,143 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®96,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration: active charcoal, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM / HD radio, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 8, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Foot pedal trim: aluminum, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Additional key: removable valet, Ambient lighting, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: 3 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / organizer, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: full time, Auto start/stop, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: lip, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp / news / stocks / weather, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Oil monitor, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB6EA888566
Stock: 15203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- $18,200Great Deal | $2,721 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®68,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *New Arrival*, *Great Service History*, *Sunroof / Moonroof*, *Leather Seats*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Heated Leather Seats*, *Power Package*, *Premium Wheels*, *Sport Package*, *Must See*, E 350 4MATIC , 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC, Diamond Silver Metallic.Diamond Silver Metallic 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC 4D Sedan 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 4MATIC Odometer is 14027 miles below market average!Come see the all new beautiful Andy Mohr Chevrolet showroom in Plainfield, Indiana where you get MOHR FOR YOUR MONEY! Not all customers will qualify for all rebates. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB1EA874171
Stock: PV11057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- Price Drop$17,900Great Deal | $3,058 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®50,738 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
4MATIC®. Gray 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHCAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 7215 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8EA823282
Stock: STK823282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,990Great Deal | $2,091 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®43,430 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Kennedy Subaru - Plymouth Meeting / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Subaru is pleased to offer this stunning-looking 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Palladium Silver Metallic This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 4MATIC .Odometer is 20775 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Here at John Kennedy Subaru, we're committed to providing our Conshohocken, Norristown, Phoenixville, Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Allentown, Concordville, Newtown Square, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Subaru models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Subaru leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy Subaru team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 1201 E. Ridge Pike Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. We're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia. John Kennedy Subaru is located minutes away from the Plymouth Meeting Mall and is easily accessible from the Pa Turnpike, Northeast Extension, or 676. We ship anywhere in the US. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.johnkennedysubaru.com or call us at 866-952-6118.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB5EB022254
Stock: L0972A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $13,713Great Deal
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport100,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trevino's Auto Mart - McAllen / Texas
White 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ***BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE***, ***LEATHER INTERIOR***, ***HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR****, ***TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION***, ***MANAGERS SPECIAL-PRICED TO GO!***, ***WARRANTY AVAILABLE***, ***CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE***, ***BEST PRICE IN THE AREA***, ***BEST VALUE IN THE AREA***.Clean CARFAX.ABOUT US: Proudly serving South Texas for 27 YEARS! We are a TrueCar Certified Dealer, Edmunds Premier Dealer, USAA Car Buying Service Certified Dealer and a CARFAX Advantage Dealer. Free CarFax reports available! Trades Welcome! Come experience quality pre-owned cars without the pressure and hassle. Call or Text 956-686-7522 for vehicle details and availability. Visit us online at: www.TrevinosAutoMart.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KBXEA885389
Stock: T-885389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995Great Deal | $2,301 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®81,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Nice ride this 2014 Mercedes Benz E-350 Sport AWD Sedan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JBXEA921472
Stock: 921472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$19,999Great Deal | $2,769 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport46,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - Calabasas / California
Only 46,908 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" 5-Double Spoke Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Driver-Adaptive 7-Speed Automatic -inc: sport and economy shift modes and steering wheel shift paddles, Tracker System, Tires: P245/40R18 Front & P265/35R18 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas located at 24181 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF5KB1EA882980
Stock: TEA882980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $16,877Great Deal | $2,194 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®69,964 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Sculpted in Black, our 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Luxury Sedan is the epitome of driving perfection! Powered by an advanced 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 302hp while tethered to a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This stellar All Wheel Drive machine boasts agile suspension, a beautiful sunroof, and offers a ride that redefines luxury while scoring near 30mpg on the open road! Our E-Series has been masterfully crafted with a power sunroof, beautiful hand-polished wood trim, and 14-way power-adjustable front heated leather seats with memory. Our technology is easy to use and our COMAND system with a central controller makes operation second nature to manage audio and full-color navigation. E-Class quality runs generations deep and you will appreciate the value when you first settle in! Advanced safety features from Mercedes-Benz help you to avoid and manage challenging driving situations, and our E350 sedan includes innovative safety systems including Attention Assist that detects your personal driving profile then warns you if you become fatigued. You'll also have peace of mind with ABS, stability control, backup camera, and nine airbags. Safe, stylish, and the ultimate in powerful performance, our E350 Sedan is the intelligent choice! Reward yourself with this automotive masterpiece! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB2EA874499
Stock: 1842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- $35,995Great Deal
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model74,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® 4MATIC® S-Model with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF7GB8EA849429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,700Great Deal | $3,549 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®70,430 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDKJ8JBXEF236654
Stock: 6654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,495Great Deal | $2,657 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®126,520 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB8EA917226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,500Great Deal | $1,770 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®65,993 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$67,020 ORIGINAL MSRP**PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE($3,370)**PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE($1,290)**KEYLESS GO PACKAGE($990)**LANE CHANGING PACKAGE($875)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**HANDS FREE ACCESS**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**MOONROOF/SUNROOF**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JBXEB009171
Stock: 16378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $14,988Great Deal | $2,719 below market
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC®100,223 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHF8JB4EB015506
Certified Pre-Owned: No