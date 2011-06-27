Close

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. An odometer that reads 42,172 miles speaks for itself. This E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. This Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package has been smoke free since when it was new. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood. The 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package like this at any price! Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this E-Class E350 4MATIC Sedan Automatic AMG Package today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Mc Lean, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDHF8JB8EA988913

Stock: 988913

Certified Pre-Owned: No

