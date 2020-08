Used 2012 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York

FLORIDA CONDO CAR!!!! 27,431 Original Miles!!!! Extra Clean No Issues No Stores!!!!! NO DEALER FEES!!!!!! Showroom Condition Inside & Out!!!!!! Features Includes Navigation, Blind Spot, Rear Parking Senors, Rear Camera, & So Much More!!!!! We Take Great Measures, To Ensure Your Safety. All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .. Home Delivery Is Available Restrictions May Apply. Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0HB7CLS26585

Stock: U22695

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020