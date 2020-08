Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York

SUPER CLEAN E 350 4MATIC WITH 99,000 WELL CARED FOR MILES. LOADED UP WITH HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBUF87X48B185749

Stock: 185749

Certified Pre-Owned: No