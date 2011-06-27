  1. Home
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite cabin that sets new standards for design and comfort
  • Available semi-autonomous driver assistance technology
  • Vast array of personalization options
  • Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
  • Carryover coupe and convertible don't benefit from the latest design and high-tech features
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There's something old, something new, something borrowed and nothing blue when it comes to this year's Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The big news is the fully redesigned E-Class sedan and wagon. These new models borrow heavily from the opulent S-Class flagship with stunning results. In addition to the graceful interior design and impeccable materials, the new E-Class also benefits from all the latest advanced safety features that keep Mercedes on the cutting edge.

The redesign of the E-Class raises the bar for the midsize luxury sedan segment. The Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series represent the most direct competition and were last redesigned five and six years ago, respectively. We anticipate the next generation of these rivals in coming years, but until then, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will enjoy its position at the top.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Mercedes E-Class models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, a driver drowsiness monitor, front-seat side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, and the Pre-Safe system that cinches down seat belts, adjusts the front passenger seat and closes windows when a collision is imminent. Also included is Mbrace telematics system, offering smartphone integration and web-based apps that include remote controls, driver monitoring and emergency services. The convertible additionally features automatically deploying rollover hoops.

Mercedes-Benz also has some unique features for the redesigned E-Class, such as a new communication system that networks with other Mercedes vehicles to alert nearby drivers of possible hazards. A Pre-Safe Sound system is also included and reduces hearing damage by emitting a specific noise before a collision that triggers a muscle reflex in the inner ear to reduce hearing damage. An optional Pre-Safe Impulse Side system detects impending side impacts and inflates a chamber in the front outboard seat bolsters to move the occupant farther from the door.

Safety options include a rearview or surround-view camera, rear-seat side airbags, forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, active or passive blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated parking systems. The Pre-Safe Plus option protects passengers in a similar fashion as the standard Pre-Safe system but is activated by impeding rear collisions. It also applies the brakes to prevent secondary collisions.

In Edmunds brake testing, an E400 Cabriolet with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 106 feet. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2016 E-Class coupe earned the highest score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and the side-impact tests. It also rated Good for roof strength and head restraints (whiplash protection).

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup consists of a redesigned five-passenger midsize luxury sedan, a redesigned seven-passenger (thanks to a fold-down, rear-facing third row) wagon, and a four-passenger coupe and convertible that carry over from the previous generation.

For the new E-Class E300 sedan and E400 wagon, standard feature highlights include LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated power-folding mirrors, a sunroof, selectable drive modes, an adaptive suspension, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with driver memory functions, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a power liftgate (wagon), a 12.3-inch display, Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system with a touchpad controller, voice controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HD radio and two USB ports. Sport and Luxury versions are available for both. The Sport has bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and brakes, and special styling details.

If want more pizzazz, the AMG E43 sedan is available. It comes with a more powerful engine, an AMG sport-tuned suspension and braking, 19-inch wheels, AMG-specific interior and exterior pieces, and leather upholstery.

For the most part, the above variants share optional Premium Package designations and content. The Premium 1 package adds a rearview camera, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system, a wireless phone charger, satellite radio, keyless entry, a power trunklid (sedan) with hands-free activation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, heated front seats and a 14-speaker Burmester surround-sound system. The Premium 2 package includes all of the Premium 1 package, along with adaptive headlights with automatic high-beams, active multicontour front seats with massage functions, a perfumed air freshener system and a power rear sunshade (sedan). The Premium 3 package includes all of the above plus a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control with steering and lane-change assist, a speed-limit sign reader, front-collision and cross-traffic warnings and mitigation, evasive steering assist, active blind-spot assistance, a head-up display, and Pre-Safe side and rear impact preparation.

Other notable options include the Warmth and Comfort package (rapid heating for front seats, heated front armrests, upper door panels and steering wheel), the Rear Safety package (rear side airbags and seat-belt airbags), an adaptive air-ride suspension, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an upgraded gauge cluster display, additional sound and solar insulation, and a couple of premium Burmester sound systems. Numerous upholstery and trim options are also available.

The four-passenger E400 and E550 coupe and convertible are largely unchanged from the previous year and come with most of the sedan's features, albeit without the latest style and technology. Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive suspension and leather upholstery. The COMAND touchpad controller is not available, and items such as navigation and smartphone integration are optional. The convertible models receive a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Aircap wind deflector and a rear center pass-through. The Airscarf neck-warmer is available as an option.

The only available engine for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 sedan is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels on standard models, while 4Matic models feature all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an E300 sedan accelerated to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, which is slightly slower than average among competing midsize luxury sedans. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway) for the rear-drive model and 24 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway) for the 4Matic. These figures also trail the competition by a few mpg.

The E400 wagon and AMG E43 sedan both have a turbocharged V6 engine and standard all-wheel drive. In the wagon, the engine produces 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The E43 upgrades to 396 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. As with the four-cylinder, gear changing is handled by a nine-speed automatic.

The E400 coupe and convertible are powered by the wagon's 3.0-liter V6 engine (329 hp and 354 lb-ft) but have a  seven-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. 4Matic is available as an option for the coupe only.

Finally, the E550 coupe and convertible get a turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 that makes 402 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes estimates it will reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Driving

Although it might seem odd that the new 2017 E-Class sedan offers a four-cylinder engine, you're unlikely to find it bothersome from behind the wheel. The new engine delivers surprisingly strong performance while remaining quiet and smooth at nearly any speed. A sophisticated suspension, powerful brakes, and precise but lightweight steering further contribute to the E300's ultra-refined feel. Should you want more speed and handling, or maybe just an aggressive style, the E43 AMG provides the AMG experience without the V8 price tag.

If you stick with one of the two-door E-Class models, you'll definitely enjoy the deep reserve of power offered by the standard turbocharged V6. It has all the power you need unless you crave serious tire-spinning grunt. For that, the V8-powered E550 model is what you want. It not only pushes the E-Class into high-performance territory, it sounds great doing it. Neither the sedan nor the coupes are particularly agile, but if you're more interested in long-range comfort coupled with confident handling, any E-Class model will satisfy.

Interior

The redesigned 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan and wagon adopt a similar interior design as the flagship S-Class with a bold horizontal layout stretching from door to door. The central infotainment screen extends from the instrument panel, which can be optioned with virtual instead of analog gauges. As in the S-Class, the E-Class' interior utilizes excellent materials throughout and exhibits impeccable craftsmanship.

Passenger space is similar to most other competitors in the class when it comes to headroom, shoulder room and legroom. Seat comfort is outstanding, especially with the optional multicontour seats.

By comparison, the E-Class coupes and convertibles continue with the previous-generation interiors. The blocky shapes and abundance of buttons definitely date the appearance, but all controls and systems work flawlessly. The E400 Cabrio earns high marks for its innovative wind blockers that nearly eliminate top-down buffeting and its bigger-than-average trunk. It misses getting an A in this category because of its small backseat, big doors and some interior plastics that don't meet luxury standards.

Mercedes' COMAND infotainment system is standard on all E-Class models, but only the redesigned sedan and wagon receive the latest interface that includes a touchpad hovering above the central dial. The touchpad allows users to use smartphone-like gestures (swipes and pinch to zoom) to control the system, as well as alphanumeric input by tracing with your fingertip. It's not as easy to use while on the go, but the dial is just as intuitive as it was before.

Cargo capacity for the sedan tops out at 13.1 cubic feet, which is small for the class. For more space, the wagon can’t be beat: It can hold between 22.6 to 64.2 cubic feet, depending on how you set up the rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(42%)
4(22%)
3(14%)
2(15%)
1(7%)
3.8
59 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Up your technology game...
Dave,09/06/2016
E300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I have to disagree with the other reviewer regarding the technology and specifically, the navigation unit. If you are used to Mercedes legacy systems, this new one is far more robust which will require a definitely learning curve and require time to familiarize yourself with the locations and the procedures for creating your own customized shortcuts to make navigating the system even more user-friendly. I have not had my unit freeze up, however, I don't doubt that it can happen being that it is software. I am used to V8 engines so this will be an adjustment however, I did test drive the vehicle climbing steep hills and it had no problem. I'm returning to Mercedes after leaving them since 2003 due to electrical problems of my E class back then and stayed away to due the dated technology (which I love) and found that Mercedes decided it was time to catch up with this car. Good job! The seats are comfortable (I have package 2, sport package, and sport wheels). Be aware that the 19" wheels come with run flats...something I neglected to check before purchasing the car. These tires typically cost more to replace. If you can swing it, definitely go for the panoramic roof. Definitely "opens" up the cabin to make it feel more spacious to your back seat drivers and lets in a considerable more amount of light in the vehicle while driving. The ambient lighting is a nice touch if you are impressed by that sort of thing...makes for a nice interior at night while driving and adjusts to the brightness and color that you also like. I opted for the illuminated star in the front which makes the front end stand out....just another aesthetic if you enjoy that sort of thing. I have a iPhone 6s and have found that the system works well with the phone and with Siri (holding down the talk button on the steering wheel accesses Siri's commands). Played with Apple CarPlay as well...initial thoughts is that I won't have much use for it based on the system being able to handle calls, reminders, and texts through Siri using the steering wheel. Also tried the MercedesMe remote function through their app and was able to lock, unlock, start and even send a destination to the car prior to entering it from inside the house. I found that convenient to use the app rather than having to use the car nav system to just send the address to the car. The app also has some more useful elements of setting a valet perimeter for when your car is handed off to a valet to ensure they don't exceed what ever diameter you set (you get a text). Overall, great value in this car for comparable pricing that I did with the 5 series BMW. I decided against Jaguar XF and XE due to the technology has not been advanced despite the new screen in the XE and other Jaguar parts/reliability issues I've experienced, Audi because I didn't thing the ride was a s quiet or smooth, and Lexus because their cabins too have now become a bit more noisy than I like with their louder engines you hear coming through the front of the car in the cabin. I hope this review helps others. Worth noting, this car is very new so their may be future issues/recalls that I am unaware of as I write this review. The most recent is to have the homelink programmed if your garage door does not hold your garage door opener code...it's a simple software update and it works fine now.
Buyer Beware - Please read
Stephen L.,08/29/2016
E300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I've been a Mercedes owner for 10 years now, and loved my cars. I started with a C class and then three E classes after that. I just picked the 2017 E300. I've never been so disappointed... First, let me say that I'm a very experienced technology consultant. The COMMAND system is way too techie. Many features take multiple actions, sometimes 6+ if everything goes right, and it frequently doesn't because of the swipe action. This makes it incredibly distracting to the driver, I hate to say it, but I feel unsafe changing the song in my car while driving. There are way too many inconsistencies in the rest of the electronics to spell them all out, but I highly encourage any potential buyer to take the car for a minimum of a couple of hours and really test it out, especially the COMMAND system. A few small things to note. There is no CD player. The engine is a turbo charged 2.0, I was told 3.0. Voice control is fair at best, I'd call it poor myself. On three separate occasions, the COMMAND system went blank, froze, and was completely blank. The dashboard clock continued to work and the COMMAND clock stayed at the same time. Remote features via MB mbrace, a whole slew of problems, again, too many to list. The dealership told me that it's not uncommon to have some problems with a new car, but I strongly disagree. I bought a Mercedes Benz. There is an expectation that I have as a customer that they are providing a superior product, in this case, my expectations were not meet; not even close. I've never any problems with my other cars, not even close to this. Last, but not least, my check engine light came on with less than 100 miles on the car. I would say buyer beware for sure, and trust me, I hate to have to say that.
E300 was not ready for production.
Steve K,09/27/2016
E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Bought a 2017 e300 with P3 package, complaint. It is awful. It's been in the shop 4 times. Transmission issues, back up camera problems, climate control, HD radio does not work. Doors had to be slammed shut. Home Link did not work. There is still not a fix for the HD radio. It was in the shop for 2 weeks, with no resolve. It is back in the shop now for rear view camera intermittently working, climate control turning off and again to look at the HD radio. The transmission was fixed, and the body shop reset the doors on the third try. I've asked the dealer to buy it back and they won't. 12/2016. Mercedes finally agreed to buy back the car due to its inherent suspension problem. Strangely the service records say no problem found.
E300 fit for taxis in Europe not a luxury vehicle
Francois,10/13/2016
E300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Styling and interior design is great. Smaller version of S class, however the 4 cylinder engine sounds tinny and the interior materials are getting cheaper. The MBTex doesn't even wrap around the entire front seats, with no audio on, the engine noise is loud and reminds me of a smaller import, seems like MB has put in cheaper materials and lighter materials to save costs and fuel efficiency. I drove this car for a week as a loaner while they were fixing my 2014 E350. Which is much more luxurious then this newer version. I would say in Europe they use smaller engine MBs as taxis and this reminds me of one. I would not purchase this newer model and will look to others when I replace my car
See all 59 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), E 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG E 43 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), E 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), E 400 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), E 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 400 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), E 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and E 550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $27,995 and$39,995 with odometer readings between 14386 and54150 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $22,966 and$41,881 with odometer readings between 5980 and45037 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC is priced between $25,888 and$36,765 with odometer readings between 21978 and66232 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $37,250 and$54,999 with odometer readings between 8963 and55234 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport is priced between $34,990 and$37,677 with odometer readings between 13157 and27018 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC is priced between $44,995 and$48,995 with odometer readings between 20116 and49061 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 is priced between $45,995 and$45,995 with odometer readings between 47959 and47959 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $36,500 and$36,500 with odometer readings between 51616 and51616 miles.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 143 used and CPO 2017 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,966 and mileage as low as 5980 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

