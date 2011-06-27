  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive good looks, lots of standard safety equipment, available all-wheel drive, refined powertrains, rock-solid engineering.
  • Stately rather than sporty, gimmicky COMAND system option, no manual transmissions available.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,888 - $4,197
Used E-Class for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Even though it's now in its seventh year and due for a change in '03, the 2002 E-Class offers state-of-the-art safety and performance technology wrapped in a somber but classy body.

Vehicle overview

The booming economy and generally healthy stock market of the mid-'90s sent luxury sedan sales through the roof. Under these promising conditions, the very popular E-Class has proven to be a solid home run since its last redesign in 1996.

Four different models are available. The E320 Sedan and Wagon (available with 4matic all-wheel drive) come equipped with a strong 3.2-liter V6 engine making 221 horsepower that is capable of propelling these models from a standstill to 60 mph in 7 to 8 seconds, depending on equipment. The E430 Sedan (also available with 4matic all-wheel drive) has a 4.3-liter V8 good for 275 horsepower and runs to 60 mph in the low- to mid-6s. The pavement-searing AMG-tuned E55 comes with a massive 349-horsepower 5.5-liter V8, which will catapult this "E" to 60 in just 5.4 seconds. All models have a TouchShift automanual transmission, which lets the driver select his own gears or leave the slushbox to do the dirty work.

Outside, the E wears a familiar face, as the basic design dates back to 1996. The E320 and E430 Sedans are available with a Sport package, which includes AMG aerodynamic enhancements, specific foglights and 17-inch wheels and tires. If you want more than just AMG looks, snag the E55 and get the more powerful V8, 18-inch wheels and thicker stabilizer bars.

Inside, the multi-function steering wheel, large instrument cluster and central display screen for the optional (but not recommended, as it is somewhat frustrating to use) Cockpit Management and Data (COMAND) system provide the E-Class driver with a wealth of information. Side airbags are standard in each of the four doors, as are inflatable side curtains for increased head protection. TeleAid is also a standard service and can put you in touch with emergency personnel if your airbags deploy or if you suffer a sudden medical problem.

In addition to the airbags and TeleAid, the E-Class comes with other standard safety equipment, including antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control and stability control, that keeps the E-Class going in the direction in which it's pointed. A BabySmart system automatically deactivates the front passenger airbag when a special dealer-installed child seat is present, but in an E-Class, there's plenty of room in back for the kiddie seats.

Thanks to a long list of safety and luxury features, the E-Class continues to represent the epitome of luxury, giving its owners a technologically magnificent vehicle in a striking package. These cars make a statement -- they say, "I'm rich." But they add, "I'm also an intelligent buyer who wants a comfortable and safe car, and that's what I'm paying for."

2002 Highlights

The 2002 E-Class soldiers on unchanged, awaiting a redesign that will take place next year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(77%)
4(16%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing like it!
Kevin DiBacco,10/21/2010
I test drove the BMW, Saab, Audi, caddy. The e320 blows them away. Benz is the top dog!
2002 Mercedes E 320 w/Elegance Package
Pete,11/24/2007
My first ever Mercedes. I am more than pleased with the car. I would caution buyers who are looking at buying a higher mileage car to take the car in for a transmission oil and filter change. Mercedes says it isn't needed, but mine did. Be sure to only use Mercedes-Benz transmission fluid. Older Mercedes cars are good cars for do-it-yourselfers who are willing to do the research to learn how to work on them. Internet makes this easy. Dealership service is expensive, but seldom needed. This is the best engineered car I've ever driven or owned. The fit and finish is perfect. I was astonished that such an aparently heavy car gets such good gas mileage (22 city / 29 hwy).
unidentify noise
wjp1,06/04/2012
I bought a 02 E 430 SPt SEDAN NEW. I have no problem in over 10 years. Only minor repairs. The vehicle performance magnificent,strong unbelievable aggressive acceleration and amazing handling , with the MECHANICALLY RELIABLE POWERFULL 4.3L V 8 engine AS APPRX. 160,000 MILES I want to keep this car for a while longer. I AM EXPERIENCING ONE RECENT PROBLEM, I JUST PUT A NEW A/C SYSTEM IN THE VEHICLE, BUT AROUND APPROX. 1000-1200 RPM I GET A DRAGGING PANORAMIC SOUND THAT GO AWAY OVER 1200 RPM. WHEN THE A/C SYSTEM IS ON ONLY. WE REPLACED THE UNIT BUT THE NOISE IS STILL THERE. THE LOCAL M-BENZ DEALERSHIP NEVER EXPERIENCE NOTHING LIKE THIS. I still have the noise and need help.
A Gentleman Never Tells, but this Car is a Beast
IDontProofRead,04/30/2018
E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A)
I have owned a 2002 E55 for 6 years and I absolutely love it. Sure it's an older car in 2018, but the thing can move! The naturally aspirated 5.4L V8 roars to life when you turn the key and is reduced to a low rumble once the engine warms up. It holds a corner with ease and fires off the line like a rocket when asked. Steering is tight around town and the cabin is quiet when driving in the city or on the highway. I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the front or back of the car, and there is plenty of room in the truck for luggage and golf clubs. This car is an incredible bargain on the market today even compared to newer cars. Yes, you will have maintenance expenses but I do not think you can find a better value on the market. This car is a perfect blend of class, performance, and style. I could not be happier, and If you want to enjoy your time in the car then you need to find one.
See all 70 reviews of the 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
221 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E55 AMG, E-Class Wagon. Available styles include E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A), and E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 is priced between $7,494 and$7,494 with odometer readings between 79837 and79837 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,494 and mileage as low as 79837 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Can't find a used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,221.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,508.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,864.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz E-Class lease specials

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles