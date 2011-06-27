  1. Home
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb ride
  • wide variety of body styles
  • strong V8 engines
  • smooth and efficient four-cylinder diesel
  • extensive safety features.
  • Less involving to drive than many rivals despite potent engine lineup.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class epitomizes the modern midsize luxury car with its elegant furnishings, exacting workmanship and huge selection of engines and features. If you're shopping in this class, it's not to be missed.

Vehicle overview

Although the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has received only a midcycle refresh, the list of updates is dizzying. Compared to last year's model, the 2014 E-Class is a lot sleeker and a little safer, while two of its specialty variants -- the diesel E250 Bluetec (formerly the E350 Bluetec) and the E63 AMG -- have undergone major mechanical surgery.

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of our favorites since it debuted back in 2010. This car impresses us time and again with its trifecta of refinement, performance and cutting-edge technology. But the 2014 version's improvements are quite compelling, starting with that sleek new shape, which ditches the previous E's blocky front end in favor of a streamlined flow from nose to tail. The sedan and wagon have also lost their prominent rear fender flares, leaving the coupe and convertible to carry this torch.

The evolution continues under the skin, particularly in the turbodiesel E250 Bluetec, which swaps in a four-cylinder engine for the outgoing E350 Bluetec's V6. Fuel economy gains are substantial, yet the smaller diesel's robust 369 pound-feet of torque ensures that there's still adequate get-up-and-go. Most other E-Class models are mechanically unchanged apart from a new electric power steering system, which actually doesn't feel much different from the previous steering system. However, the outrageous E63 AMG gets a bump in horsepower (now rated 550 on the base version), standard all-wheel drive, electronically adjustable shock absorbers with rear air springs, and an optional S package that increases output to a more tolerable 577 hp.

Throw in a slew of new safety technologies borrowed from the latest S-Class, including an available advanced lane-keeping system that involves an object-sensing stereoscopic camera, and you've got a recipe for one of Mercedes' best all-around automobiles yet. Of course, there are plenty of good cars in the midsize luxury class, most notably the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Lexus GS, though none of them can match the sheer variety of body styles and engines in the E-Class lineup. If you're looking for the best all-around luxury sedan (or wagon, coupe or convertible), the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good place to start your search.

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available as a midsize sedan, coupe, convertible (Cabriolet) or wagon. Each body style offers various trim levels: turbodiesel E250 Bluetec (sedan only), V6-powered E350 (all body styles), gas-electric E400 Hybrid (sedan only), V8-powered E550 (all except the wagon) and V8-powered E63 AMG (sedan and wagon only).

A simplified options structure splits the E250 and E350 four-doors into two basic types: Luxury and Sport. Luxury models come with 17-inch alloy wheels and a traditional grille with a separate hood ornament, while Sport models switch to 18-inch wheels, a two-bar grille with an integrated three-pointed star, and a sport-tuned suspension. Inside, the Sport boasts subtle white-faced gauges and a three-spoke steering wheel in place of the Luxury's four-spoke design. As an option, you can get the three-spoke wheel with a flat bottom, which comes packaged with 18-inch AMG alloys.

Both Luxury and Sport offer standard niceties such as automatic LED headlights, LED taillight accents, adaptive suspension dampers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a center-mounted analog clock, a choice of three wood trims, 14-way power front seats with memory functions, MB-Tex synthetic upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming mirrors, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer and an iPod/USB audio interface. The E350 wagon also includes a power liftgate, a rearview camera and a rear-facing third-row seat.

The E400 Hybrid is essentially a Sport model by default (though its wheels are 17-inchers), as is the E550 sedan, which gets the flat-bottomed, three-spoke steering wheel and 18-inch AMG wheels as standard. The E550 sedan also features leather upholstery (optional on lesser four-door models).

The E-Class coupe and convertible come standard with most of the sedan's Sport accoutrements, including 18-inch alloys, and they add heated leather sport seats to the mix. The E550 coupes and convertibles also have an adaptive suspension to go with their standard 18-inch AMG wheels. All convertibles receive a power-folding soft top, a rear center pass-through and a pop-up air deflector.

A few packages are optional on the E250, E350, E550 and E400 models. The Premium 1 package adds a rearview camera (standard on the wagon), COMAND with navigation and digital music storage, satellite radio, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and a power rear window sunshade (except on the convertible, which gets the AirScarf neck-warming system instead), as well as active ventilated front seats for the E550 sedan and heated front seats for the other sedans.

The Lighting package contributes adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control, while the Parking Assist package adds a surround-view camera system with front and rear parking sensors along with an automated parallel-parking system. Finally, the Keyless Go package tacks on keyless entry and ignition, a power trunk lid (sedan only; wagon has a standard power liftgate) and, for the sedan and wagon, a hands-free feature that both opens and closes the trunk or liftgate when you wave your foot under the rear bumper.

Note that the Coupe and Cabriolet are additionally eligible for a Sport package that throws in 18-inch AMG wheels, painted front brake calipers (standard on E550), the flat-bottomed steering wheel (also standard on E550), multicontour front seats and aluminum pedals.

The speed-freak E63 AMG sedan boasts numerous AMG-developed components (engine, transmission, adjustable suspension, steering, brakes, exhaust, exterior and interior trim), 19-inch wheels and sport seats with adjustable bolsters and driver massage functions. It also comes standard with the contents of the Premium 1, Lighting, Keyless Go and Parking Assist packages (except for the surround-view camera, which costs extra), along with heated rear seats (optional on wagon) and leather upholstery. The AMG S-Model package (optional on sedan, standard on wagon) adds a limited-slip rear differential, different 19-inch wheels, even more power and red brake calipers. Any E63 can be outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes.

The E63 AMG's driver-seat massage functionality is available on other E-Class models as an option. Other notable options, depending on trim and body style, include an air suspension, an illuminated grille star, a panoramic sunroof (standard on the E63 AMG S-Model wagon), a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, split-folding rear seats, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, and twin iPad docks behind the front headrests.

2014 Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class receives numerous styling changes, including a streamlined front end. There are also interior tweaks, a new suite of safety technologies and an auto stop-start system. On the diesel front, the four-cylinder E250 Bluetec sedan replaces last year's V6-powered E350 Bluetec. Finally, a more powerful E63 AMG now features standard all-wheel drive and an available S-Model package with more power still.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class rides on a rear-wheel-drive platform, but 4Matic AWD is widely available. The E400 Hybrid, E550 coupe and both convertibles are the only E-Class models that don't offer it, while both wagons (E350 and E63 AMG) as well as the E550 and E63 AMG sedans come standard with 4Matic. Note that the AMG version of 4Matic sends more power to the rear wheels -- 67 percent versus the usual 55 percent -- to facilitate performance driving.

Every E-Class, except for the E63, employs a seven-speed automatic transmission, and for 2014, every E-Class features shift paddles on the steering wheel. The E63's automatic has seven speeds as well, but it uses a multiplate clutch pack instead of a torque converter for enhanced response and control. Both transmissions come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops to save fuel.

Under the hood, the E250 Bluetec relies on a turbocharged 2.1-liter diesel-fueled four-cylinder engine rated at 195 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The E350 has a more traditional 3.5-liter V6 that generates 302 hp and 273 lb-ft. This engine also powers the E400 Hybrid, but there is an additional lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that contribute 27 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The E400, by the way, can travel up to half a mile, and reach speeds up to 22 mph, on electric power alone.

The E550 goes big with a twin-turbocharged 4.7-liter V8 that's good for 402 hp and 443 lb-ft. These numbers would be even more impressive were it not for the E63 AMG's twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8, which lays down 550 hp and 531 lb-ft -- or 577 hp and 590 lb-ft with the S-Model package.

In terms of acceleration to 60 mph, Edmunds testing demonstrated that the E-Class runs the gamut from the E250's respectable 7.6-second effort to the E63 S sedan's 3.7-second sprint (4.0 for the E63 S wagon), with the E350 sedan nearly splitting the difference at 6.0 seconds in all-wheel-drive form (expect rear-wheel-drive variants to be a few tenths quicker). The best bang for the buck here comes from the understated E550, a seriously fast car that will rip off 5-second 0-60 bursts for tens of thousands less than the AMG.

On the fuel economy front, the E250 Bluetec predictably leads the way, with an EPA estimated 33 mpg combined (28 mpg city/42 mpg highway). The E350 sedan drops to 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway) with 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/27 mpg highway) on the 4Matic. The E400 is also respectable at 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/30 mpg highway), while the E550 4Matic sedan nets 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway), with the rear-drive coupe and Cabriolet in the same ballpark. The AMG sedan earns a 19 mpg combined figure (16 mpg city/23 mpg highway) with the wagon rating 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway).

Safety

The E-Class comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and front-side airbags, front pelvic airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Rear airbags are a stand-alone option.

The 2014 E-Class also introduces the next generation of Mercedes safety technologies, including a revised driver-drowsiness monitor, front and rear collision-mitigation systems and an updated Driver Assistance package with adaptive cruise control and a "Steering Assist" feature that uses a stereoscopic camera to help keep you in your lane.

Also included is the mbrace telematics system, offering smartphone integration and Web-based apps that include remote controls, driver monitoring and emergency services. The Cabriolet additionally features automatic rollover hoops. All models are available with both a surround-view camera and an automated parking system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an E350 sedan with all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, an average performance. When tested with summer performance tires, the E350 sedan stopped in just 110 feet, while an E350 4Matic wagon with summer tires stopped in 109 feet -- pretty impressive for a weighty family hauler. As one would expect, the E63 sedan's 105-foot stop is the shortest of the bunch (107 feet for the E63 wagon), and that was without the optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

In government crash tests the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class earned a rating of four stars overall with four stars for frontal crash and five stars for side crash and rollover tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the 2014 Mercedes E-Class earned an overall rating of "Good" for the coupe and sedan.

Driving

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class stakes out a sublime middle ground between comfort and sport. There are both cushier cars and more athletic cars in the midsize luxury segment, but none marries these traits as harmoniously as the Benz. Regardless of body style or engine, the E-Class also provides that unique sense of solidity that has long set Mercedes vehicles apart. It's a special car to drive.

If there's a downside here, it involves the growing collection of electronic driver aids, which certainly mean well but have the potential to interfere with driving enjoyment. Fortunately, some can be turned off if you find them overly intrusive.

You'll be hard-pressed to distinguish the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Bluetec from its six-cylinder E350 Bluetec predecessor, as the diesel four-cylinder engine pulls with vigor from very low rpm. Its soundtrack doesn't stir the soul, but neither is it loud nor immediately identifiable as a diesel. For environmentally minded E-Class buyers, the E250 is a good way to go.

As for the E63 AMG, the addition of standard all-wheel drive this year means the subtraction of smoky burnouts from the car's repertoire, but in every other way, AWD is big plus. Gone are those frequent moments in the old car when you asked for power and got a blinking traction control light instead; now, you simply put your foot down and prepare for takeoff. The extra power doesn't hurt, either, although the E-Class AMG cars were already stupendously powerful a decade ago.

Interior

The cabin of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class looks almost identical to its predecessor at first glance, but there are meaningful changes here. A revised "three-tube" gauge cluster adds visual interest, while the gear selector on two-door models has been moved from the center console to the steering column, leaving the E63 AMG as the only trim level with a shifter between the seats. A new Mercedes-brand analog clock adds a touch of class to every E-Class dashboard. The three available wood veneers range from warm to austere -- a nice no-cost opportunity to personalize your Benz.

All E-Class models come with the COMAND electronics interface, which combines a large display screen, a control knob and dash-mounted buttons. As with every knob-based infotainment system, there's a learning curve, but we generally prefer COMAND to rival systems due to its relatively simple menu structure. Its voice command functionality is also first-rate.

Each E-Class is relatively comfortable and spacious by segment standards. The seats are firm, but offer impressive comfort and support for the long haul -- especially the optional multicontour driver seat. The two-door and AMG models feature snug front sport seats that capably hold you in place during aggressive driving. The backseat in four-door models is pleasantly spacious, matching the BMW 5 Series for most hospitable in the midsize luxury class. Two-door E-Classes lose a lot of rear passenger space, but you can still squeeze two adults back there without too much hassle.

The sedan's trunk measures an average-plus 15.9 cubic feet, while the wagon offers up to 57.4 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume in addition to its trademark rear-facing (and strictly-for-kids) third-row seat that gives it seven-passenger capacity in a pinch. The coupe drops to a still-commendable 13.3 cubic feet, and the convertible brings up the rear at 11.5 cubic feet (8.8 with the top down).

Notably, the E400 Hybrid sedan has the same trunk capacity as any other E-Class sedan, as its lithium-ion battery pack is housed in the engine bay rather than in a space-eating trunk location.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(74%)
4(11%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 2014 E350 Coupe
Robert,09/08/2016
E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
This is my first Mercedes and I couldn't be happier! I purchased it CPO with 30K miles on it and it drives and looks like a brand new car. My E350 coupe is white with tan leather interior, the 2014s have the refreshed look so it looks like the newer models. The build and drive are simply exceptional. This car still looks like a $65,000.00 dollar although I paid 1/2 the price. I have owned it for about 2 months and I still smile every time I get behind the wheel, it corners very well and has really good pick-up but it's more of a grand touring car with a ton of luxury features. If you are looking for a reliable, great looking and fun to drive coupe, the 2014 E350 should be on your short list....FYI; getting it 3 years old with about 30K miles on it will also save you about 50% off MSRP. I loveeeeeee my E350 coupe and I love every aspect of this car, I have zero concerns.
Wow!
stephenkohl,08/07/2013
Have been driving my new 2014 E550 Coupe for about a week, and it is remarkable. I switched from a BMW 535 and there is no comparison. The E550 is a rocket, rides like a dream, and contrary to some places write, I feel much more connected to the road. The interior is gorgeous, exterior is sleek and beautiful, and the technology is fantastic. I was a little worried that the Lane Departure, Blind Spot, and other systems might be intrusive, but frankly, make it even more fun to drive. Gas mileage is about what you would expect, though the on/off feature should help, and is virtually unnoticed when stopped. Sound system is also first ate
Wagon Bliss
mb550,11/10/2014
Purchased this vehicle on July 30, 2014 and it now has 3,500 miles on the odometer. I've been driving high-end European vehicles for over 40 years, a number of which have been MB products, and this is the first time I have not had one occasion to return to the dealer for an adjustment or problem with the car. The vehicle came loaded and it took a few drives to acclimatize to all the systems, particularly the advanced driving system. After more than 3 months of ownership I can say, without hesitation, this is one of the finest automobiles I have driven.
A sophisticated 1969 GTO
mercedesmaven,01/24/2014
E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Have owned my Mercedes E550 Coupe for 2.5 years. If you miss the open air feel of the a 60's muscle car coupe with no B pillar and gobs of horsepower and torque, then seriously consider this car. In fact, it is the only mid sized coupe with no B pillar and a big V8 engine currently available. Think a 1969 Pontiac GTO built by Mercedes; you would actually pay twice as much for a restored like new condition GTO and get half the car. I know, I owned one, and this car puts most any true 60's muscle car to shame. 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, conservatively rated at 402 HP and 443 ft/lbs of torque, out handles any 60's muscle car, >22 mpg city/hwy. With perfectly restored muscle cars going at auction for >$100K, this is a very practical bargain. I've had ZERO issues-repairs on this car. The only negative is the front seats, which for me could be much firmer and the bottom seat cushion is too long for shorter drivers and not adjustable. Can’t wait for the new 2019 E53 AMG Coupe, which should be like an E550 on steroids. ——— Bought the new E Class E53 AMG, but got The Cabriolet instead of the Coupe. Major improvement over the above car in all aspects, including the seats which are much more comfortable and adjustable. The light hybrid turbo straight six with 429 HP outperforms the E550 V-8, but for an old guy, there is still something about the V-8 that I miss, although you can get a fire breathing V-8 in the E Class sedan and wagon, but not in the coupe or Cabriolet. So the E550 may be the end of the road. If you find the driver’s seat comfortable, buy a lightly used one and hold on to it. Replaced this car with an E53 AMG, which comes in a coupe and cabriolet. It is a better car in every way, handling, acceleration, braking, comfort; it has a turbo supercharged hybrid 3 liter straight six with much more power, but ahh.....that V-8!
See all 69 reviews of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
More About This Model

If you're going to mess with a good thing, at least make it look better. That wasn't the spoken mission of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but it may as well have been.

The modern E-Class is an exercise in oozing competence, in maxing out all poles of the engineers' spider charts. It's also one of the most profitable ventures in the automaker's portfolio. No, the E-Class is not the right destination for risky, dramatic changes.

But a little sex appeal never hurt.

A Little Goes a Long Way
The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a midcycle refresh, and the face-lift is most obvious in the front, where more gracefully contoured headlights perch above larger air intakes, softening the more severe, conservative look of the outgoing E-Class' nose. Sheet metal tweaks continue in the rear flanks (new stamping dies here make for an expensive face-lift at the manufacturer's end). Gone is the awkward, downward-sloping crease just ahead of each rear wheel arch, replaced with a subtler, straighter one. It's as though the designers took a mulligan on that one. You might not notice that the rear taillights and bumper are new, too.

As on the C-Class, two grille treatments will be available on the 2014 E-Class. Luxury models locate the three-pointed star in its traditional location atop the hood, while Sport models integrate a tapas-plate-size emblem dead center in the grille and two horizontal bars instead of three.

These are incremental alterations, then, but ones that collectively manage to add a splash of come-hither to the heretofore upright, all-business E-Class. We're told these changes were intended to harmonize the look of the E-Class with the design language of the upcoming all-new C- and S-Class, too. In the recent past, each class struck a unique design direction, but designers wanted to create a more familial look across the model range. The 2014 E-Class is the first fruit of that effort.

Carryover V6 and Hybrid, New Diesel
Beyond the visual enhancements, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class introduces a few changes under the hood intended to boost fuel economy. All models receive electric power steering, and the E350 Bluetec and its 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 make way for the E250 Bluetec, which sports a 2.1-liter turbodiesel-4. The normally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 in the E350 carries over intact, as does the electrically augmented version of this powertrain in the E400 Hybrid. Every model carries the company's seven-speed autobox, and nothing else.

Get your V8-powered non-AMG E-Class while you can. The stonking, 402-horsepower twin-turbo V8-powered E550 will still be available in 2014, but it won't last long. In 2015 the E550 will be dropped. In its place will be the E400, powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that generates 329 hp and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Four Is the New Six
Until then, it's the E250 Bluetec diesel that marks the biggest departure in the 2014 E-Class. Churning up 195 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, this engine is said to deliver better fuel economy than the outgoing V6 diesel, though EPA numbers are still pending. And although the diesel didn't find its way Stateside in the wagon variant, for 2014 the oil-burner can now be had with all-wheel drive. Baby steps.

We spent some time running a European-spec version of the little diesel through its seven gears to get a flavor for the new mill. Caveat: This one does without the urea injection system that will be present on U.S.-bound models and makes a few more ponies in the process.

Although it gives up 31 lb-ft of midrange torque to the erstwhile E350 Bluetec, the four-cylinder turbodiesel makes for a surprisingly good facsimile of the bigger engine. Torque builds seamlessly even from very low revs and there's no shortage of thrust. Its indifferent soundtrack doesn't stir the soul, though many people may not be able to peg it as a diesel simply by the way it sounds. There's zero clatter and no smoke. Modern diesels have become remarkably refined, and this one's no exception.

Boost response is perhaps even sharper in the smaller diesel, and the lighter engine makes the front end feel a bit less leaden, so it's more eager to change direction. It's certainly no sport sedan, of course, as the steering ratio is too slow and downshifts don't arrive as quickly as they could.

Still an E-Class
Storming apexes has never been what the diesel Benz has been about. The bomb-shelter robustness that we've come to love about the current generation of E-Class is just as present as ever in the 2014 model. There's terrific isolation, from its imperviousness to violent crosswinds to the serene cabin and plush appointments. Revisions to the interior are minor, and rightfully so.

The electric power steering system does not feel appreciably different from the outgoing hydraulic rack, though the latter system could not be described as particularly involving. If mimicking the existing helm was the goal, we'd say Mercedes has achieved it. The new steering plays a key role in a new suite of technologies including a lane keeping function. Other tricks like automated parking didn't make the jump across the pond.

We also took a turn in the upcoming 2015 Mercedes-Benz E400 and found that the biturbo-6 moves it with authority. It transitions into boost imperceptibly, never feeling flat-footed, and strides to the redline with enthusiasm. It's no blown V8, though, and the E400's reduced urge (and more tepid soundtrack) relative to the E550 doesn't go unnoticed when you're behind its wheel. One-point-seven fewer liters will tend to do that. However, it is likely that the E400 will be priced somewhere south of the E550. It had better be, anyway.

Incremental Changes
Gasoline-powered models reach showrooms in May, while the diesel will be available a few months hence. Pricing for the nipped and tucked E-Class hasn't been announced, but we expect minor increases on the order of a couple hundred dollars here and there across the model range.

As successful face-lifts go, that's a bargain.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class Coupe, E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model, E-Class Hybrid, E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC, E-Class Convertible, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E350 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E250 Sport BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E250 Luxury BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E400 Sport Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), E550 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A), E250 Sport BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model 4dr Wagon AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and E63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $15,966 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 41628 and96562 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $15,641 and$26,979 with odometer readings between 55029 and118393 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 is priced between $17,966 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 50247 and127891 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury is priced between $18,995 and$21,900 with odometer readings between 48257 and65555 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4MATIC S-Model is priced between $47,750 and$47,750 with odometer readings between 76941 and76941 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale near.

Which used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Classes are available in my area?

There are currently 27 used and CPO 2014 E-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,641 and mileage as low as 41628 miles.

Can't find a used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,022.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz E-Class for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,817.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,258.

