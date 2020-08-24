Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 130,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,002 Below Market
Pammi Motors - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J66A852044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,013 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,999$663 Below Market
Cartina - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J76A796891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,350$641 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY. CAR WAS SERVICED REGULARLY AT FLETCHER JONES MBZ IN NEWPORT BEACH. (SEE CARFAX FOR RECORDS) CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. With less than 134,638mi on this Mercedes-Benz E-Class, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J06A839449
Stock: 6A839449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 153,332 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,932$602 Below Market
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
This 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L with only 153,330 is offered to you for sale by Team Gunther Kia for the low Team Gunther price of only $5,932! For your best deal, You Gotta Get To Gunther ! We make buying a Pre-Owned vehicle as easy and hassle-free as possible. We also maintain an excellent reputation for selling only the best quality pre-owned vehicles. Our service department gives each pre-owned vehicle a 120-point inspection and then repairs or replaces all components that do not pass inspection to ensure the vehicle is like-new. We provide complete product/warranty information as well as a CarFax vehicle history report that's available online. We are conveniently located on Frederick Blvd; just off I-10, exit 38 near Sams club. Don't delay, visit us online at www.TeamGuntherVW.com or call us at 251-621-CARS(2277) to schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J26A834611
Stock: M7040680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 96,987 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,799
Blossom Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
PRICE DROP FROM $8,995. Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF PKG glass sunroof, pwr rear-window sunshade, WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com says - a combination of agreeable driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features, and high style make the Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE Reduced from $8,995. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J16A893830
Stock: 20P279A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 131,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 MERCEDES -BENZ E-CLASS E350 3.5L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR ZERO ACCIDENTS STOP BY TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY WE HAVE THE BEST USED VEHICLES IN TOWN 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J16A963830
Stock: 5752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2019
- 109,132 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,495
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J76A839951
Stock: 9892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,307 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,981
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Impeccably Maintained,Ultra Reliable CDI Diesel 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320! *****ULTRA RELIABLE CDI DIESEL ENGINE *MPG: 27 City / 37 Highway *Maryland Inspected Non-Smoker Vehicle Excellent Service History***Notable Options: Premium PackageDVD COMAND NavigationHarman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound SystemHeated Front SeatsLeather UpholsteryPower Rear Window SunshadePower Tilt/Sliding Tinted Glass Sunroof Security System.....and Much More!MPG: 27 City / 37 HighwayEngine: 3.2 L 6-Cylinder DieselHorsepower: 201 HpFuel tank capacity: 21.1 GalCurb weight: 3,835 LbsTransmission: 5-Speed AutomaticTorque: 369 Lb-FtWant a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. ***Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law)*** Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail Price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best Price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right Price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF26J46A964985
Stock: 98464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 137,839 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Lexus of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Base **ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, 18" 10-Spoke Staggered Wheels, Black Bird's-Eye Maple Wood Trim, DVD Navigation w/526 or 626, Front Apron & Sculpted Side Skirts, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Perforated Brake Discs, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power Tilt/Sliding Tinted Glass Sunroof, Premium Package, Sport Package, Sport Rear Bumper w/Dual Exhaust, Sport Suspension, Sunroof Package, Wood & Leather Steering Wheel. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Lexus of Louisville in Louisville, KY, also serving Prospect, KY and Middletown, KY is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Lexus of Louisville has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. If you would like financing options and you are in the market to purchase a new Lexus or used car or truck, we will provide assistance to help you find financing options that fit your needs! Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Lexus of Louisville will get you into the car or truck you choose with professionalism and attention to your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J66A970174
Stock: P004528A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 169,000 miles
$12,000
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF76J76A841310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,504 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,028
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
When you're ready to upgrade your ride, opt for this 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Base, which includes features such as braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drive away with an impeccable 5-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. The exterior is a stunning blue. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J26A944686
Stock: H20967A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
Coastal Auto Group - Foley / Alabama
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, COMAND? AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Inserts, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. 19/27 City/Highway MPG Beige 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift and Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VFrom the moment you step on o
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56J76A863957
Stock: 14028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Entertainment Package, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Rear Side Window Blinds, Sunroof Package. 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Black E 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift and Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 95674 miles below market average!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH87J16X185715
Stock: 204786MA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 277,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Rear-Side Airbags, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF26J06A900507
Stock: 122449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 175,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,935
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* PREMIUM AUDIO, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, MULTI-ZONE AC, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 6X184881 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $475 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this all wheel drive 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class E 350 features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Pewter Metallic Exterior with a Charcoal Fabric Interior. With only 175,547 miles this 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Memory Controlled Climate Control, Memory Seats, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 6X184881* Honda Marysville has this 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class E 350 ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2006 Mercedes-benz E-class E 350! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 24.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Mercedes-benz E-class comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Adjustable Head Rests, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Head Restraints, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 388 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF87J56X184881
Stock: 6X184881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 176,373 miles
$5,995
Green Volkswagen - Springfield / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF87J06X182309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,034 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Mike's Motors LLC - Stratford / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF87J76X201437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,552 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,884
Nine Stars Auto Group - Chantilly / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF87J26X181503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
