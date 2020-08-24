Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    130,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    115,013 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    134,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,350

    $641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in White
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    153,332 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,932

    $602 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    96,987 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,799

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    131,284 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    109,132 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI

    188,307 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,981

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    137,839 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG®

    169,000 miles

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    113,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,028

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    140,860 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    51,397 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI

    277,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    175,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,935

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    176,373 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    111,034 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    135,552 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,884

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7183 Reviews
Love this car
srsmartin,08/26/2010
This car's average mileage for its first 51,000 miles is 30,6. On the highway I get 41+ at 70 mph. Add Mercedes legendary comfort and handling and this is a great car. I bought it used in 2009 from a dealer with a full MB warranty for $28 k. I'll never buy a new one again! It is my fourth Benz/first diesel, and I am now a diesel convert. Why drive anything else?
