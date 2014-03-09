Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 103,558 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,500$1,377 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class features the following options: Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat tether anchors (LATCH), Rear outboard passengers-inc: side-impact airbags, side-impact airbag curtains, and Rear courtesy light. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J73A142251
Stock: 26591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 148,209 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$900 Below Market
Kempthorn Mercedes-Benz - Canton / Ohio
Silver 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC.Please call prior to your arrival to ensure availability.Please contact any of our Kempthorn Pre-Owned Sales Team members @ 1-800-451-3877 or 1-330-452-6511. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Kempthorn Motors is not responsible for pricing errors or misprints on vehicle listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J73A085272
Stock: OS28480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 84,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,952
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L only has 84,163mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 5.0L. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J53A185421
Stock: 3A185421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 108,964 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,395$849 Below Market
Bill Harris Auto Center - Ashland / Ohio
Clean Auto Check, Brilliant Silver Metallic 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 500 Base RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium 2 Package, 5.0L V8 SMPI SOHC, Charcoal w/Leather Seat Trim, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Glass Sunroof, harman/kardon Sound System, Head restraints memory, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Option Package E2, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Security system. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J93A205413
Stock: G9426A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 120,941 miles
$5,998
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Leather Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J93A349952
Stock: 3A349952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 98,950 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$1,500
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27983 miles below market average! 2003 4D Sedan Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 Black 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift RWD 3.2L V6 SMPI SOHC HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 10 Speakers, 16 x 8.0J Dual Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette/CD, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Tele Aid, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Inserts, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.19/27 City/Highway MPG$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J43A120515
Stock: P19940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 105,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Clock, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J43A315611
Stock: 9965A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2018
- 109,985 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Gold 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 320 **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES**. Odometer is 15444 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J73X099172
Stock: 1333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,801 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
*This is it! Your car is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! *This is your chance to take it home today! Don’t wait any longer! Hurry before it’s gone! CALL TODAY! *You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF65J53A108213
Stock: 108214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,783 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF70J13A156417
Stock: 122065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 51,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,888
Herb Chambers Volvo Cars Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz E500 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES GLASS SUNROOF, ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, COMAND SYSTEM W/DVD NAVIGATION, PARKTRONIC AUDIO PARKING ASSISTANT, harman/kardon LOGIC 7 DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PWR TRUNK CLOSER, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4MATIC all wheel drive, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Mercedes-Benz 5.0L with 040 exterior and 838 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5600 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com says - a combination of agreeable driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features, and high style make the Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF83J84X118635
Stock: VD16029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 55,406 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
MUST SEE !! LOW LOW MILES !! SUPERCHARGED !! SWEET AMG !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF74JX2B456754
Stock: 6754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia
Call 804-479-0497 2004 Mercedes E320 Wagon Runs & Drives Great!! We are selling this nice 2004 Mercedes E320 wagon for a friend of ours who has maintained it thoroughly ! This E320 wagon hits the road very nicely, drives and runs great and all systems work as they should. Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions. Thanks The Car Guys
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH65J54A376755
Stock: 4A376755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 61,797 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,987
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
SELECT OFFERS A 3 DAY/300 MILE EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE PROGRAM!!! CARFAX CERTIFIED VEHICLE! 22 SERVICE RECORDS, LEATHER INTERIOR, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, ROOF RACK, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS.Only 61,797 Miles! Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers a Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch).*This Mercedes-Benz E-Class Comes Equipped with These Options *Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking,, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening tailgate, opening/closeing windows, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control-inc: soft stop, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming, Retractable/removable vertical partition net & horizontal luggage cover, Rear variable intensity lighting, Rear pneumatic springs w/automatic level control, gas-pressurized shock absorbers.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 can get you a tried-and-true E-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH82J24X116486
Stock: 9935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ E55 AMG , Clean Title , 93,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , AMG Sport Appearance Package , BRABUS EXHAUST , Premium Package , Sunroof , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF76J54A568350
Stock: 12589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,432 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Check out this 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L while we still have it in stock!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Touch turn signals (flashes three times w/one touch), Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Stainless-steel door sill trim, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SmartKey system-inc: remote central locking system, anti-theft engine immobilizer, driver-programmable user-recognition features, drive away automatic locking,, SmartKey infrared-remote-inc: opening trunk, opening/closing windows, panic alarm, fuel filler door, lock/unlock all doors or drivers, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control-inc: soft stop, automatic brake drying, predictive brake priming.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Arlington Toyota located at 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074 can get you a dependable E-Class today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF82J74X120653
Stock: 56277B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 173,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Colonial Motors - Mine Hill / New Jersey
Great looking Benz and a fantastic price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF83J32X073460
Stock: 3812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 206,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$1,595
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBJF70J41X050220
Stock: 5050220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
