Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.2L. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.2L/195 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class features the following options: Velour floor carpeting/mats, Universal garage door opener, Tele Aid GPS system w/Tele Aid Concierge Service, Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Single red rear fog lamp, Sensotronic brake control, Rear wheel drive, Rear seat tether anchors (LATCH), Rear outboard passengers-inc: side-impact airbags, side-impact airbag curtains, and Rear courtesy light. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBUF65J73A142251

Stock: 26591

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020