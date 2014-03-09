Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

4,475 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
E-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    103,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    148,209 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    84,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,952

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    108,964 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,395

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Light Blue
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    120,941 miles

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    98,950 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    105,440 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    109,985 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    124,801 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 in Black
    used

    2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500

    218,783 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC®

    51,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,888

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG in Black
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG®

    55,406 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320

    160,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC®

    61,797 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,987

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG in Black
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG®

    93,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC®

    115,432 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2002 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC®

    173,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430
    used

    2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430

    206,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $1,595

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz E-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6255 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 255 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
11 year old E320 Avantguarde
crclark,09/03/2014
I purchased this car from a dealer that had it sitting for 4 years. It had a few minor problems that I have repaired myself. This car is the family favorite by far, its very fun to drive. We just took a 2000 mile round trip at 75-80 MPH and got 30 MPG !!!. I have never ridden or driven a vehicle that rides or handles like this car. My wife LOVES this car. The problems we've had are minor and easily repaired by myself and the prices for parts are not any different than my Ford diesel truck or my Jeep. Just shop around, google is your friend.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercedes-Benz E-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings