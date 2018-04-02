Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 15,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,995$8,852 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium 2 Package Amg Line Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke (Rtd) Navigation System Heated And Active Ventilated Front Seats Illuminated Star Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top Black Headliner Black Soft Top Black; Leather Upholstery Multi-Function Sports Leather Steering Wheel Performance Tires Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1K6FB6JF032949
Stock: JF032949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,998$6,774 Below Market
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED!*** ORIGINAL MSRP: $73,445 $2,090.75 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, FRONT BRAKE ROTORS, NEW WIPER BLADES, OIL CHANGE, AND FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE AMG LINE 19' AMG WHEEL ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS ILLUMINATED STAR WHEEL LOCKS SPOILER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL WOOD TRIM BURMESTER SURROUND SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Mercedes-Benz E 400 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM 13 high-performance speakers, 9-channel DSP amplifier w/590 watts, Frontbass technology, sound optimization, noise compensation and Dolby 5.1/DTS support, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, WHEELS: 19' AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO free trial period, HEATED ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry. Mercedes-Benz E 400 with Black exterior and Black Leather interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 329 HP at 5250 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'Whether you value comfort, performance or technology in your midsize luxury sedan, coupe, convertible or wagon, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class should be right at the top of your list.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB4JF057902
Stock: F11137
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 11,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,998$8,909 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
Only 11,958 Miles! CERTIFIED! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! PREMIUM 2 PKG, with BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LIGHTING PKG, HANDS FREE ACCESS, AIR BALANCE PKG, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, KEYLESS COMFORT PKG, and INDUCTIVE wireless charging with NFC, AMG SPORT LINE PKG, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM... This 2018 Iridium Silver E-Class Coupe comes with a CERTIFIED pre-owned warranty, which includes: Additional One Year or Unlimited Mileage beyond the 4 year/50,000 mile Limited Factory Warranty. Special Financing rates are available! Our everyday low ''SONIC PRICE'' on this E400 Sport Coupe, our commitment to you is that the price you see here, is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value, based on year, miles, equipment and availability.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB5JF009116
Stock: LJF009116
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 21,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$40,490$6,069 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Premium 2 Package Warmth & Comfort Package Panorama Roof Burmester Surround Sound System Iridium Silver Metallic Amg Line Exterior Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke Navigation System Illuminated Star Rear Spoiler Comfort Box Led Logo Projectors Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Lowered Suspension W/Selective Damping System This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB7JA299905
Stock: JA299905
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 10,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,938$5,434 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Premium 2 Package Amg Body Styling Burmester Surround Sound System Blind Spot Assist Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke (Rtd) Navigation System Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats Illuminated Star Natural Grain Light Brown Elm Wood Trim Wheel Locks Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Macchiato Beige Headliner Macchiato Beige/Brown; Leather Upholstery Performance Tires Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This loaded E400 coupe has all the equipment with an original MSRP over $70k. It is a loaded P2 Pkg with the AMG Line and only 10,074mi. Best deal on the internet, a must see!! This Mercedes-Benz includes: BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM NATURAL GRAIN LIGHT BROWN ELM WOOD TRIM PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE POLAR WHITE AMG BODY STYLING HEATED & ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEATS ILLUMINATED STAR PERFORMANCE TIRES WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) REARVIEW CAMERA MACCHIATO BEIGE/BROWN, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY MACCHIATO BEIGE HEADLINER WHEELS: 19 AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE (RTD) BLIND SPOT ASSIST *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB2JF044292
Stock: JF044292
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 17,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,595$5,729 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell - Park Hills / Kentucky
P02 Premium 2 Package: 897 Inductive Wireless Phone Charging w/ NFC Pairing 889 KEYLESS-GO 881 Electronic Trunk Closer 871 HANDS-FREE ACCESS 640 LED Intelligent Light System 608 Adaptive Highbeam Assist 540 Power Rear Sunshade 536 SiriusXM® Radio All-Access 464 12.3" Widescreen Instrument Cluster 235 Active Parking Assist 234 Blind Spot Assist P35 Lighting Package code P21 Air Balance Package P17 KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package code H05 Natural Grain Light Brown Elm Wood L3C Multifunction Steering Wheel R02 All-Season Tires R31 18" 5-Spoke Wheels51U Black Headliner 677 Lowered Suspension with Selective Damping 738 Center Console in Natural Grain Light Brown Elm Wood 810 Burmester® Surround Sound System 873 Heated Front Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB2JF014241
Stock: 36T1124
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 14,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,700$9,332 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Certified. Gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 43 AMG® 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATIC®.Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryLoaded with innovation and refinement, our 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan is a masterpiece of intelligent innovation shown proudly in Selenite Grey Magno! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter BiTurbo V6 that offers 396hp connected to a durable 9 Speed Automatic transmission helps you reach 60mph in just 4.5 seconds. AMG Dynamic Select allows this All Wheel Drive to be driven according to your mood plus is balanced for performance and refinement. Sleek and strong, our AMG E 43 delivers sculpted elegance with its distinct grille, AMG bodywork, and beautiful wheels.Indulgent to all your senses, the E 43 cabin features only the finest in materials. Slide into deeply bolstered and heated Nappa Leather seats and take hold of the thick flat-bottom steering wheel. Remote start via mbrace Mobile App, Keyless Go, a widescreen high-resolution display, COMAND navigation, Burmester Premium Surround Sound, and voice control are just a sampling of top-shelf features waiting to indulge you set under a massive sunroof.Regarding safety, our AMG E 43 shines with our Car-to-X Communication, Crosswind Assist, Pre-Safe, adaptive braking technology, parking pilot, advanced airbags, and more! A benchmark of automotive excellence, this is certainly the most intelligent sedan on the market with sensual good looks and unrivaled performance of Mercedes-Benz. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 43 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF6EBXJA361112
Stock: Y734
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 10,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,500$4,625 Below Market
Audi Stuart - Stuart / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 ** PREMIUM PLUS **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, !! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY !!, Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Homelink, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, 12.3" Widescreen Instrument Cluster, 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System, Corner-Illuminating Lamps, Electronic Trunk Closer, Full LED Headlamps, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, KEYLESS GO , Navigation system: COMAND, Parking Pilot w/Advanced Parking Assist, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power Rear-Window Shade, Premium 2 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Obsidian Black Metallic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo RWD 9-Speed AutomaticNew Price!Odometer is 10480 miles below market average!20/26 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Each service and reconditioning step is performed by a Magna Elite Audi Dealer. One of only 12," best of the best" Magna Elite stores selected by Audi Corporation in the Entire U.S.!!.Audi Stuart promises the best automobile value, customer service with integrity in all our actions. AUDI STUART serves our customers on the Florida Treasure Coast and nationwide through the web. Please come join our family!. Price plus $899 Dealer fee and a $239.95 Electronic Filing Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB6JF011859
Stock: JF011859P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,055 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$41,391
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Obsidian Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Nut Brown / Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Houston North's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 with 9,051mi. This Mercedes-Benz includes: ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST REAR SPOILER (PIO) Rear Spoiler BLACK SPORT PACKAGE Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 18 5-SPOKE (STD) Aluminum Wheels BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Automatic Parking Hands-Free Liftgate Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Blind Spot Monitor Remote Trunk Release BROWN ASH WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim GALVANIZED SHIFT PADDLES Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode NUT BROWN Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300's pristine good looks were combined with the Mercedes-Benz high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Mercedes-BenzE-Class E 300. Find the quickest driving route in this Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB0JA471398
Stock: JA471398
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 8,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,700$9,030 Below Market
Hennessy Land Rover Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 4MATIC , 12.3" Widescreen Instrument Cluster, Active Parking Pilot, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance Package, AMG Bodystyling, AMG Line, AMG Line Interior, AMG Line Exterior, Black Headliner, Burmester Surround Sound System, designo Floor Mats, DISTRONIC PLUS w/PRESAFE Brake, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, Driver Assist Package Code, Extended Restart by Stop and Go Traffic, HANDS-FREE ACCESS, Head-Up Display, Heated Armrests, Heated Steering Wheel, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package Code, KEYLESS GO , LED Intelligent Light System, LED Lighting, Lighting Package Code, Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massage Feature, Navigation, Parking Assist Package (P44), Premium 3 Package, Rapid Heating Functionality for Front Seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Limit Assist (546), Surround View System, Warmth & Comfort Package.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Gwinnett, one of the original 35 Land Rover Dealerships in the United States! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 14 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1K6GB3JF037167
Stock: CK61591A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 20,944 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,916$4,347 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Silver 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 4MATIC 4MATIC 9-Speed Automatic I4 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Parking Assist, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AMG Line Exterior, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Headliner, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Burmester Surround Sound System, Comfort Box, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, eCall Emergency System, Electric Trunk Closer, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Galvanized Shift Paddles, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Access, HD Radio, Head restraints memory, Heated Armrests, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Door Sills w/Mercedes-Benz Lettering, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package Code, KEYLESS GO , Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Live Traffic, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Upholstery, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, NFC Wireless Charging, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panorama Roof, Parking Assist Package Code, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Front Brake Discs & Fr Brake Calipers, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 1 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND Navigation (NTG 5.5), Rain sensing wipers, Rapid Heating Functionality for Front Seats, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Warmth & Comfort Package, Warmth & Comfort Package Code, Weather band radio.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2760 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB1JA370418
Stock: WD0418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,998
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB8JF011703
Stock: 19021062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,494$6,211 Below Market
Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS E400!! 3.0 LITER V6 ENGINE!! STILL UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! DARK BROWN CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP!! BEIGE INTERIOR!! WHITE EXTERIOR!! BEAUTIFUL COLOR COMBO!! 8 PREMIUM SPEAKERS!! SIRIUSXM RADIO!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!! ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL!! APPLE CARPLAY!! GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO!! DUAL-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL!! SPEED-SENSING STEERING!! SPEED CONTROL!! REMOTE KEY-LESS ENTRY!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER LOCKS!! POWER WINDOWS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1K6FB9JF047171
Stock: 2418A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 17,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,991
Porsche North Houston - Houston / Texas
Indigo Auto Group was founded by Todd Blue to celebrate automobile passion by creating an experience for clients which activates a new way to own and enjoy the best brands in the world with a white glove standard. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray Metallic 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATICÂ . Odometer is 6117 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF006265
Stock: TJF006265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 16,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,500$4,207 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Only 16k Miles, Like New - AWD - AMG Line Edition - Original MSRP $63,080 - Black exterior on Black Leather interior with Navigation / GPS / NAV, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Smartphone Integration (Android Auto / Apple CarPlay), Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Media Controls, Premium Sport Alloy Wheels, Rear Lip Spoiler, Premium Package, and so much more. Extremely well equipped, well maintained, clean Carfax, and meticulously clean inside and out. Beautiful 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 4Matic AWD with only 16k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Former Lease Vehicle. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles, it is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information and condition prior to purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4KB2JA316044
Stock: 316044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 36,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,298$8,331 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
CERTIFIED! ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! PREMIUM 1 PKG, with PARK PILOT, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HANDS FREE ACCESS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS GO, and NFC wireless charging, AMG LINE STYLE PKG, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM... This 2018 E-Class sedan comes with a CERTIFIED pre-owned warranty, which includes: Additional One Year or Unlimited Mileage beyond the 4 year/50,000 mile Limited Factory Warranty. Special Financing rates are available! Our everyday low ''SONIC PRICE'' on this E300 SPORT SEDAN, our commitment to you is that the price you see here, is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value, based on year, miles, equipment and availability.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Autobahn Motors, 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 AMG® Line with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4JB6JA343250
Stock: LJA343250
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 22,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,661$5,366 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Premium 3 Package Air Body Control Air Suspension Multi-Contour Front Seats W/Massage Feature Burmester Surround Sound System Lunar Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats Rear Side Airbags Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Macchiato Beige Headliner Macchiato Beige/Blue; Leather Upholstery Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD1J6FB1JF018203
Stock: JF018203
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 29,423 miles
$32,889
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Radio: COMAND Navigation (NTG 5.5) -inc: high resolution 12.3" display, fast HDD navigation w/3D maps, map updates & live traffic included for 3 years, WiFi hotspot w/4G-LTE internet connection, smartphone integration w/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free and audio streaming, voice-operated control system and car-to-x communication NFC wireless charging is part of Premium P01 package., Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic -inc: Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and TouchShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 The Envy of Your Friends *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Keyfob Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF4JB5JA321059
Stock: PJA321059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 5(53%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(12%)
- 1(15%)
