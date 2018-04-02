Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires and new battery! Premium 2 Package Warmth & Comfort Package Panorama Roof Burmester Surround Sound System Iridium Silver Metallic Amg Line Exterior Sun/Moonroof Wheels: 19" Amg Twin 5-Spoke Navigation System Illuminated Star Rear Spoiler Comfort Box Led Logo Projectors Natural Grain Black Ash Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black Headliner Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Lowered Suspension W/Selective Damping System This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Bellevue has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDZF4KB7JA299905

Stock: JA299905

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-20-2020