Consumer Rating
(106)
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek and dignified design inside and out, pleasing blend of ride and handling, powerful V8 engines, sophisticated safety features, all-wheel drive available on both sedans and wagons.
  • More expensive than competitors, confusing control layout, electronically controlled brakes lack progressive feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of excellent driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features and high style make the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites.

Vehicle overview

For more than 20 years, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been one of the most successful and popular midsize luxury sedans. For many North American consumers, it represents the ideal middle ground between what could be seen as the plebian C-Class and the overly visible and expensive S-Class. Indeed, the current E-Class, which was last redesigned in 2003, has found about a million buyers worldwide. Such popularity in an increasingly arduous world market also makes it one of those rare cars that seems to be valued as much by those who purchase it as by the company profiting from its sale.

For the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, a number of changes have been made to keep it fully competitive. Last year's E500 has been replaced by the new E550. Featuring the new 32-valve, 5.5-liter V8 from the redesigned S-Class, the E550 makes 382 hp, which is a considerable 80 hp more than the E500's output. It's connected to a new seven-speed automatic transmission. The E55 AMG performance model, meanwhile, has stepped aside for the E63 AMG. The E63 features an all-new 6.3-liter 507-hp V8 developed specifically by AMG engineers. Impressively, this power comes about without the help of supercharging or turbocharging.

For those interested more in fuel economy, Mercedes-Benz will be offering an improved version of the diesel-fueled E320 later in the year. Now called the E320 Bluetec (instead of CDI), this model has an all-new V6 in lieu of the previous inline six-cylinder. Though power output and fuel economy are similar, the Bluetec engine takes advantage of the U.S. government's new low-sulfur diesel fuel requirement. New technologies allow the 2007 E320 to produce fewer tailpipe emissions. In spite of those efforts, however, the E320 Bluetec is still a "45-state" car, meaning it didn't pass the very stringent emissions tests required in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New York and California.

The E-Class is not without fault. For one, it's expensive -- not S-Class expensive, but still dear, especially when compared to competitors from Japan. Nor can it match the handling athleticism of its chief rival, the BMW 5 Series. All told, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a dramatically appealing luxury car and maintains its position as one of the most capable, most luxurious and safest vehicles on the road.

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available as a midsize luxury sedan or wagon. Available trim levels include the E350 (sedan and wagon), E550 (sedan only) and E63 AMG (sedan and wagon). On the entry-level E350 you'll find standard luxury features such as a sunroof, a power liftgate (wagons only), dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, 10-way power front seats, memory settings for three different drivers, interior wood trim and the COMAND (Cockpit Management and Data) interface. Also standard is a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary jack input.

The optional P1 package for the E350 adds heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a navigation system and satellite radio. The P2 package has these features plus bi-xenon adaptive headlights and Keyless Go. A no-cost Sport package features a sport suspension and 18-inch wheels. Stand-alone options include premium leather upholstery, a panorama sunroof, an electronic trunk closer and park assist. The E550 is similar but has an Airmatic adaptive suspension, four-zone automatic climate control, premium leather upholstery and optional ventilated front seats. The flagship Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG has special exterior styling and interior trim, sport seats, upgraded brakes and a sport-tuned Airmatic suspension. It's also the only model eligible for Distronic adaptive cruise control.

2007 Highlights

Most of the changes to the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class relate to engine upgrades. Last year's E500 model is gone, and in its place is the 382-horsepower E550. Mercedes' AMG division has also renamed last year's E55 AMG as the E63 AMG in light of its more powerful 507-hp V8 engine. Additionally, there's an improved version of the diesel-fueled E320; called Bluetec, it promises reduced tailpipe emissions. Rounding out the changes are updated front-end styling, the addition of the PreSafe anticipatory safety system (from the S-Class), improved adaptive lighting, a new sport package and a few extra standard features that were previously optional.

Performance & mpg

The Mercedes E350 has a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 268 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The E550 features a 5.5-liter V8 capable of 382 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. Both models send their power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive versions, called 4Matic, are also available for those models -- they have five-speed automatics. The top-line E63 AMG has a 6.3-liter V8 developing 507 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and an AMG-tuned seven-speed automatic that routes all that torque to the rear wheels. Acceleration from either V8 model is exemplary; in testing, we found that the E550 hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Expect about a second less for the E63 AMG.

Safety

All E-Class models come with stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and the TeleAid emergency system. A new feature for '07 is PreSafe; if the system anticipates an imminent crash, it automatically takes measures to better secure occupants. Whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also new this year. In government crash tests, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan earned four stars (out of five) for frontal impacts and a perfect five stars for side impacts. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the midsize Benz earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

While certainly adequate in terms of handling performance, the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class isn't a willing partner like a 5 Series can be. Pushed hard, the E-Class displays noticeable body roll, and the brake pedal's soft feel doesn't inspire confidence. That the car is better used for cruising city streets and highways probably doesn't come as much of a surprise. For going in a straight line, the new powertrains (new V6 last year, new V8s this year, new seven-speed transmissions) provide the E-Class with impressive amounts of power and refinement. The E550 and E63 can dust off most sports cars, while the E350 delivers acceptable acceleration and decent fuel economy.

Interior

The five-passenger E-Class sedan provides an airy two-tone cabin, where supple leather seats and coordinating soft-touch surfaces are complemented by wood inlays, chrome accents and gathered sections of leather on the door panels. The attractive analog instrumentation is generally easy to read, but functions associated with the COMAND system take awhile to figure out. Rear-seat room is adequate for two adults. The wagon, a frequent top pick in our Editors Most Wanted awards, has a rear-facing, two-passenger third-row seat. Fold it and the 60/40-split second-row seat down and you'll have 69 cubic feet of cargo room available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.6
106 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

27 minimimum MPG around town
Mark,12/02/2006
I just bought this car and previously had a 2000 Volvo S-80 T6. This car is an outstanding road car and the low torque diesel provides excellent passing on the highway. It is as quick as my Volvo S-80 T6 and as smooth on the highway but with much better gas mileage and, I hope, a better built and longer lasting engine. One problem that has already surfaced that I hope Mercedes Benz is quickly working to correct is a shifting problem when starting out - the gears shift back and forth between first and second in a jerking motion. The problem duplicates when using the manual or automatic mode even when I try to start out in second gear. MB is aware of the problem and are investigating.
Second CDI and loving it
Henry,01/16/2007
I traded a 2005 E320CDI for this 2007 BLUETEC. While my 2005 was a very good car, the handling of this BLUTEC is much improved, particularly the steering. The outside mirrors also are improved. I also have a transmision problem, it shifts jerky on take off, in first and second gear. Had it at the dealer several times for this problem. The dealer did confirm to me that Mercedes is aware of this rough shifting and is working on a solution. I was told it has something to do with the tourque curve of the diesel engine. I was given a Mercedes code number and was told the fix would happen after January first. I am sure Mercedes will get a handle on it very soon.
An amazing ride, an amazing vehicle!
Ken,06/15/2016
E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
This diesel engine marvel is everything others have said about it: quiet, clean, LOTS of torque, and great gas mileage! Driving the car home from Texas I drove from Amarillo, TX to Holbrook, AZ on less than a tank of gas. I then drove from Snowflake, AZ to Salt Lake at 75-80 mph via Flagstaff (625 miles) with fuel left over for a few days of driving around town. Climbing mountain grades and passing other cars was effortless. The ride and handling were amazing. This is my first Mercedes and first diesel powered sedan. Given my experiences so far, I'm not going back to a gas powered car. It has the navigation system, which is nice, but easily outdone by my iPhone. It also has the Harmon Kardon audio system which is great. While it's almost 10 years old now, you wouldn't know it by how it handles. Later (Jan 2017): I've had the car for 8 months now. In that time it's had a few rather expensive repairs. I've had to have the o-rings in the oil-cooler replaced, the turbocharger has been replaced and there was an issue with the valve-body controller of the transmission. None of these have been cheap. I was fortunate I could swap out the turbocharger when I had the engine torn apart to replace the o-rings. I winced at paying $2000 to replace a $10 o-ring. But that said. I still consider myself money ahead on the vehicle. In real world driving I've gotten as much as 40mpg on one leg of a trip and average about 30-31 mpg between commuting to work and driving around town. The body and interior are so nice, people are surprised to learn it's a 2007. Would I buy this car again? Probably. Will I drive anything other than a Mercedes? No way! When I ride in other cars, I can tell the difference, both in noise levels and ride quality. It's superior to any Japanese or American-made vehicle. Later (June 2018): It's been two years now that I've had the car. I've put more than 30,000 miles on it. In that time, besides tires and brakes, I've replaced the navigation DVD and the engine motor mounts. The car is still a dream to drive. It looks as nice inside and feels as solid on the road as the day I bought it... better even. Mercedes are expensive to maintain there's no denying, but for me the quality of the ride is worth it. I still have it serviced according the the prescribed maintenance schedule. It helps having an excellent Mercedes dealer near by. I don't know what other owner's experiences are with their dealers, but mine, Mercedes of Draper is amazing! Free rotations. Free carwashes. Free emission inspections. The list goes on. And all because I have them perform the scheduled maintenance. I plan on keeping the car for as long as I can. I have no regrets buying it.
Wonderful car with one problem so far
Robert Russell,12/02/2006
I enjoy the E350. it is my third E Class Mercedes. The only problem has been with the transmission which was fixed under warranty by a dealer in Hyannis MA. It required an overnight at the dealer while the part was shipped in. Since then I have driven the car cross country to Arizona and had no problems. The sound system and my Sirius radio are wonderful. I also got over 31 MPG on the trip.
See all 106 reviews of the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
507 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
More About This Model

Thoughts while driving the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E550 sedan through the foothills of the Bavarian Alps: "The perfect car? No such thing…is there? It feels wrong that we can find nothing wrong, but the E550 does everything extremely well…but perfectly? We're not going to park this thing until we find a flaw, even if it's no more irritating than a pea under a hausfrau-high stack of feather beds."

Thoughts, hours later, in a hotel parking lot: "The perfect car. Impossible? Maybe, but there is one thing we know for sure. We can't feel any poke from any pea anywhere in the E550."

Thoughts, days later, at a computer keyboard: "The new and improved E-Class is as close to perfect as any vehicle we've driven."

Impossible? Our fingers admittedly balked at typing such an extravagant statement, but there it now lies, and there it will remain. If we overlooked any evidence to the contrary during our first drive, blame it on the bewitching fairy-tale beauty of Southern Bavaria.

A model for every taste
The model-rich line of E-Class sedans and station wagons is not only crucial to the financial well-being of the firm's passenger car machine, it is the primary conduit for the spread of Mercedes-Benz's core values to the masses. Over the four years of its production life, the current E-Class has attracted a million buyers worldwide, and in 2005 it accounted for fully one-fifth of all Mercedes-Benz cars sold. Such popularity in an increasingly arduous world market also makes it one of those rare cars that seems to be valued as much by those who purchase it as by the company profiting from its sale.

Worldwide, the E-Class family comprises 16 sedans and 13 wagons, and though just eight of them will reach the U.S., even this limited lineup boasts broad appeal. The E350, available as a sedan or wagon with optional 4Matic all-wheel drive, is powered by the 268-horsepower V6 introduced in the 2006 E-Class. The E550, offered just as a sedan but also with a 4Matic option, is fitted with the 382-hp V8 that debuted in the most recent S-Class.

Top performer is the E63 AMG sedan, which is stuffed with a 507-hp, normally aspirated V8. Appropriately, the heavily endowed E63 AMG lays down its big slab of torque through the rear wheels only. The fourth engine is a very innovative and ultra-clean-burning turbodiesel V6 in the E320 Bluetec sedan. Its 210-hp oil burner features special catalysts that allow it to be certified for sale in all 50 states.

Two-thousand new or revised parts
The brief for 2007's model called for a sportier and safer E-Class with no compromise in cruising comfort or cost (price increases over the 2006 models are expected to be minimal), and the corps of big foreheads and sharp pencils at Mercedes engineering responded with several newly introduced systems, some of which were first developed for the S-Class flagship but are now standard on every U.S.-bound E-Class.

To sharpen the car's dynamics, a Direct Control Package adds a 10-percent-quicker steering ratio and improved front suspension geometry for a more direct response to driver inputs and reduced understeer in hard cornering.

For increased driving safety at night, the Intelligent Light System first offered in the 2003 E-Class has been improved and now offers five different patterns of illumination for more effective reaches into the darkness, plus foglights redesigned to reduce back glare.

Handed down from the S-Class is PreSafe, the crash-protection system that prepares the car and its occupants for an impending collision, first by tensioning the front seatbelts and adjusting the front-passenger seat to the most effective location relative to the deployment of the front and side airbags. It will also close any open windows or the sliding sunroof if a particularly severe collision or rollover is anticipated by the numerous sensors monitoring the car's speed and amount of deviation from its straight and true path. A corollary system to PreSafe is Neck-Pro, a new electronically controlled head restraint system that was added to reduce the possibility of whiplash injury.

Further safety features include adaptive rear brake lights, which were developed to flash intermittently and thus reduce brake reaction time in following traffic, and an Adaptive Brake system that primes the electronically controlled hydraulics if sensors detect a situation that might require heavy braking, and also works to keep the components dry in wet conditions.

Equipment for every driving style
All U.S. rear-drive E-Class vehicles, except for the E63, are equipped with a newly introduced seven-speed automatic with Touchshift. The 4Matic models and the E63 come with a five-speed automatic.

"Sport" models ride on 18-inch, 10-twin-spoke wheels and are distinguished by a new rear bumper with dual exhaust pipes, a lowered suspension, blue-tinted glass, black bird's eye maple wood trim, a white-gauge instrument cluster and matte chrome surrounding the gearshift lever.

"Luxury" models have 17-inch running gear, a different rear bumper, a comfort-tuned suspension, green-tinted glass and Burl Walnut interior trim. Bluetec sedans will ride on 16-inch wheels and high-mileage tires. A conventional steel coil spring suspension is standard on the E320 and E350s, while the wonderful Airmatic DC air suspension is fitted to the E550 and the E63 AMG (in which case it's specially tuned to help handle that car's massive performance).

A winning combination of pace and grace
Try as we might, we failed to upset the E550's dignified equilibrium on autobahn blasts up to 150 mph or during aggressive attacks upon Bavaria's twisting mountain roads. Our tester was fitted with Airmatic DC, and it delivered, in concert with the various electronic stability systems, an astounding combination of grip and ride comfort no matter how deeply we dipped into the 5.5-liter's prodigious supply of power.

We're also pleased to report that the revised steering effectively erased the numb feel that was a major flaw in previous Mercedes racks, and the tauter front suspension helped the big car's nose turn in more adroitly through the corners. The big V8 may not be the most economical powertrain in the E-Class lineup, but if fuel prices are of no concern, it's the ideal engine for the size and heft of the almost 4,000-pound car.

We look forward to an extended stint in this remarkable new car as soon as possible, for no other reason than to discover where that irritating pea is hidden away, if indeed it exists at all in this nearly perfect automobile.

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Overview

The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is offered in the following submodels: E-Class Sedan, E-Class E63 AMG, E-Class Wagon, E-Class Diesel. Available styles include E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A), E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A), E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A), E320 BLUETEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 is priced between $6,718 and$6,718 with odometer readings between 141535 and141535 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 is priced between $7,593 and$7,593 with odometer readings between 170279 and170279 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC is priced between $6,950 and$6,950 with odometer readings between 144658 and144658 miles.

