Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in White
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    95,645 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,708

    $3,023 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC

    144,104 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    112,551 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,994

    $1,820 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    96,027 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,495

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    66,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,544

    $937 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    99,804 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,984

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC

    139,110 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,355

    $1,108 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    135,092 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,883

    $379 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    114,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,500

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    29,250 miles

    $8,991

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG®

    77,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,597

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    141,535 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,718

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350

    73,574 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,994

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC

    86,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550

    96,404 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,997

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG in Black
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG®

    114,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,957

    Details
  2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC

    187,656 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,989

    $286 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,475 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6106 Reviews
See all 106 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
27 minimimum MPG around town
Mark,12/02/2006
I just bought this car and previously had a 2000 Volvo S-80 T6. This car is an outstanding road car and the low torque diesel provides excellent passing on the highway. It is as quick as my Volvo S-80 T6 and as smooth on the highway but with much better gas mileage and, I hope, a better built and longer lasting engine. One problem that has already surfaced that I hope Mercedes Benz is quickly working to correct is a shifting problem when starting out - the gears shift back and forth between first and second in a jerking motion. The problem duplicates when using the manual or automatic mode even when I try to start out in second gear. MB is aware of the problem and are investigating.
Report abuse
