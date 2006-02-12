Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
- 95,645 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,708$3,023 Below Market
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X97B068232
Stock: 068232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,104 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,776 Below Market
Randy Cavender Motorcars - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF22X77B078570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,994$1,820 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Hyundai Tempe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L with 112,544mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L is the perfect example of the modern luxury. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This E-Class 3.5L was gently driven and it shows. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been an excellent car for those folks who are willing to pay a bit more to get a top quality product, and the 2007 model continues down the same path. Its durability is exemplary, and its engines range from economical to extraordinarily powerful. The E-Class also delivers a dizzying array of standard luxury, safety, and convenience equipment. Interesting features of this model are omnipotent E63., powerful, Roomy, and economical diesel available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X17B034320
Stock: 7B034320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 96,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,495
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L with 96,027mi. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz E-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been an excellent car for those folks who are willing to pay a bit more to get a top quality product, and the 2007 model continues down the same path. Its durability is exemplary, and its engines range from economical to extraordinarily powerful. The E-Class also delivers a dizzying array of standard luxury, safety, and convenience equipment. This model sets itself apart with omnipotent E63., powerful, Roomy, and economical diesel available Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X47B040676
Stock: 7B040676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 66,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,544$937 Below Market
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2007 Mercedes-Benz E350 RWD Sedan Very Clean Local Vehicle Low Miles Very Well Maintained LoadedClean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X57B098585
Stock: CV1195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,804 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,984
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Cedar Park Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L with 99,804mi. This 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X47B061740
Stock: 7B061740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 139,110 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,355$1,108 Below Market
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
2007 Granite Gray Metallic Mercedes-Benz E-Class Bluetooth, CARFAX Clean Vehicle History. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF22X97B168089
Stock: FG8809B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 135,092 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,883$379 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X47B097069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$8,500$960 Below Market
AUTO CONNECTION LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Stylish! features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridium Silver Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Dragan Ijacic at 808-596-0733 or autoconnectionhi@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X07B022398
Stock: 14007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 29,250 miles
$8,991
Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Mercedes-Benz E-Class looks like has never been used. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been an excellent car for those folks who are willing to pay a bit more to get a top quality product, and the 2007 model continues down the same path. Its durability is exemplary, and its engines range from economical to extraordinarily powerful. The E-Class also delivers a dizzying array of standard luxury, safety, and convenience equipment. This model sets itself apart with omnipotent E63., powerful, Roomy, and economical diesel available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56XX7B140278
Stock: 7B140278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 77,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,597
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Our sleek 2007 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG Sedan is presented in Iridium Silver Metallic. Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 that offers 507hp paired to a lightning-fast 7 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive has the power to sprint to 60mph in just over 4 seconds, earns near 20mpg on the highway, and offers unparalleled technological advances in driving enjoyment to complement the incredible power. Take note of the high-performance brakes and unique wheels that emphasize the exclusive bodywork of our E63 AMG! The driver-oriented cockpit of our E63 AMG is lavished in a double top-stitched rich leather that gives you the refined custom-tailored look you have come to expect from Mercedes-Benz. Enjoy top-shelf amenities such as heated and cooled front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, the COMAND interface, full-color navigation, a panoramic sunroof, and more! Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features that fill this machine, like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and numerous airbags to keep you and your passengers secure. This E63 AMG is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF77X27B089384
Stock: 5215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 141,535 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,718$433 Below Market
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - Baltimore / Maryland
BOB DAVIDSON FORD LINCOLN Experience the difference working with a dealership that treats you like family. Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln is located in Baltimore, MD and we are proud to be a premier Ford and Lincoln dealership servicing Baltimore and surrounding areas. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. From vehicle financing and purchase of new or pre-owned cars; to after sale service, parts and even collision repair. We service Baltimore and its surrounding communities up to the Pennsylvania line including Baldwin, Cockeysville, Edgewater, Eudowood, Glen Arm, Hunt Valley, Hydes, Loch Raven, Lutherville, Monkton, Nottingham, Owings Mills, Parkville, Phoenix, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Rosedale, Ruxton, Sparks Glencoe, Timonium, Towson and White Hall, MD. Serving the greater Baltimore area for over 5 decades! Call (888) 349-8092.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X67B016072
Stock: P9113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 73,574 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,994
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this nice 2007 Mercedes-Benz E350! This car looks and drives great! Its loaded with options including Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Leather, Power Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, and much more! There is some body damage on the drivers side rear door. Overall this car is very clean inside and out. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF56X37B047327
Stock: 047327C7110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2019
- 86,578 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
CLEAN LOADED 2-OWNER TURBODIESEL FROM CO WA ** PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE * COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM * KEYLESS GO PROXIMITY ENTRY IGNITION * BI-XENON HEADLAMP PACKAGE with ACTIVE-CURVE ILLUMINATION ** 5-TWIN-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS ** POWER GLASS SUNROOF ** ELEGANCE PKG INTERIOR * HEATED 10-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS with LUMBAR ACTIVE FRONT HEAD RESTRAINTS * DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE * BURRED WALNUT WOOD INTERIOR TRIM * WALNUT WOOD LEATHER STEERING WHEEL OPTION * DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER REAR SUNSHADE * SIDE-REAR AIRBAG OPTION ** HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 7.1 DIGITAL SURROUND-SOUND DYNAMIC VOLUME CONTROL 420-WATT AMP 12-SPEAKERS INCL. SUBWOOFER AM/FM TUNER SIRIUS SAT RADIO (SUB. REQ.) WEATHERBAND RADIO IN-DASH CD/DVD CHANGER BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE MTU ANALOG AUX INPUT TELEAID SOS EMERGENCY CALLING FIBER-OPTIC AUDIO NETWORK ** PRE/PASSIVE/POST-SAFE ACTIVE PROTECTION SYSTEM * HEADLIGHT WASHERS * HIGH-CAPACITY BATTERY * HIGH-OUTPUT ALTERNATOR * ANTI-THEFT/ANTI BREAK-IN SYSTEM * INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE/HOME REMOTE * AUTO-DIMMING INT/EXT MIRRORS *** 208-HP/388-LB.FT 3.0L DOHC OM642 TURBODIESEL V6 * CLOSE-RATIO 7-SPEED G-TRONIC AUTO TRANS * REAR-WHEEL DRIVE * 27 MPG/37 MPG EPA EST CITY/HIGHWAY * 4-WHEEL DISK ABS * BRAKE ASSIST * ELECTRONIC STABILITY SYSTEM with ALL-SPEED TRACTION-CONTROL * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN CARFAX. Owned since new in Denver, CO and the greater Seattle/Tacoma, WA area. MB-dealer maintenance by Mercedes-Benz of Tacoma in Fife, Washington. Very well-maintained and excellent throughout. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF22X37B058400
Stock: 9669A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 96,404 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,997
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Sunroof, CD Changer, PREMIUM PKG 2, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Stop in Today for a Test Drive! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.Leather, Premium Sound System, CD ChangerOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG 2 hands-free communication system, active ventilated front seats, DVD navigation, Sirius satellite radio, pwr rear window sunshade, Bi-Xenon headlamps w/active curve illumination system, headlamp washing system, KEYLESS-GO. OUR PRODUCT, STAFF AND WARRANTY COVERAGE ENSURES A PEACE-OF-MIND OWNERSHIP AND CONFIDENT PURCHASE EXPERIENCE. Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner. Qualifies for CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. From Edmunds.com: a combination of agreeable driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features, and high style make the Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Mercedes-Benz 5.5L with Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 382 HP at 6000 RPM*.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF72X17B099881
Stock: ES4785AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 114,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-ClassNAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Although it costs more than its peers, a combination of excellent driving dynamics, numerous safety and luxury features and high style make the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class one of our favorites.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Sleek and dignified design inside and out- pleasing blend of ride and handling- powerful V8 engines- sophisticated safety features- all-wheel drive available on both sedans and wagons.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG® with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF77X27B019268
Stock: 11-3729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,957
Abby's Autos - North Fort Myers / Florida
1st owner in Naples. 2nd owner in Cape Coral. No damage or accidents reported. This is a clean and well maintained car. Performance is amazing. All the luxury features you expect on a Mercedes Benz. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF22X67B101160
Stock: 20003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,989$286 Below Market
Metropolis Auto Sales - Pelham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BLUETEC with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUF22X77B146964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
