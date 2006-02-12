Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona

Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Hyundai Tempe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L with 112,544mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 3.5L is the perfect example of the modern luxury. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This E-Class 3.5L was gently driven and it shows. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has always been an excellent car for those folks who are willing to pay a bit more to get a top quality product, and the 2007 model continues down the same path. Its durability is exemplary, and its engines range from economical to extraordinarily powerful. The E-Class also delivers a dizzying array of standard luxury, safety, and convenience equipment. Interesting features of this model are omnipotent E63., powerful, Roomy, and economical diesel available

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDBUF56X17B034320

Stock: 7B034320

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020