Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me
4,475 listings
- 14,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,582$10,362 Below Market
- 14,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900$8,355 Below Market
- 20,184 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,695$6,364 Below Market
- 18,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,890$6,253 Below Market
- 12,618 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$4,012 Below Market
- 11,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,491$4,898 Below Market
- 19,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,990$5,766 Below Market
- 26,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,150$7,277 Below Market
- 20,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,991$5,736 Below Market
- 12,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,316
- 19,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$42,995$5,621 Below Market
- 50,732 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,966$5,226 Below Market
- 22,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$4,036 Below Market
- 13,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,398$4,383 Below Market
- 40,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,195$4,795 Below Market
- 20,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,999$8,339 Below Market
- 43,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,495$11,665 Below Market
- 31,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,450$7,142 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Dave,09/06/2016
E300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I have to disagree with the other reviewer regarding the technology and specifically, the navigation unit. If you are used to Mercedes legacy systems, this new one is far more robust which will require a definitely learning curve and require time to familiarize yourself with the locations and the procedures for creating your own customized shortcuts to make navigating the system even more user-friendly. I have not had my unit freeze up, however, I don't doubt that it can happen being that it is software. I am used to V8 engines so this will be an adjustment however, I did test drive the vehicle climbing steep hills and it had no problem. I'm returning to Mercedes after leaving them since 2003 due to electrical problems of my E class back then and stayed away to due the dated technology (which I love) and found that Mercedes decided it was time to catch up with this car. Good job! The seats are comfortable (I have package 2, sport package, and sport wheels). Be aware that the 19" wheels come with run flats...something I neglected to check before purchasing the car. These tires typically cost more to replace. If you can swing it, definitely go for the panoramic roof. Definitely "opens" up the cabin to make it feel more spacious to your back seat drivers and lets in a considerable more amount of light in the vehicle while driving. The ambient lighting is a nice touch if you are impressed by that sort of thing...makes for a nice interior at night while driving and adjusts to the brightness and color that you also like. I opted for the illuminated star in the front which makes the front end stand out....just another aesthetic if you enjoy that sort of thing. I have a iPhone 6s and have found that the system works well with the phone and with Siri (holding down the talk button on the steering wheel accesses Siri's commands). Played with Apple CarPlay as well...initial thoughts is that I won't have much use for it based on the system being able to handle calls, reminders, and texts through Siri using the steering wheel. Also tried the MercedesMe remote function through their app and was able to lock, unlock, start and even send a destination to the car prior to entering it from inside the house. I found that convenient to use the app rather than having to use the car nav system to just send the address to the car. The app also has some more useful elements of setting a valet perimeter for when your car is handed off to a valet to ensure they don't exceed what ever diameter you set (you get a text). Overall, great value in this car for comparable pricing that I did with the 5 series BMW. I decided against Jaguar XF and XE due to the technology has not been advanced despite the new screen in the XE and other Jaguar parts/reliability issues I've experienced, Audi because I didn't thing the ride was a s quiet or smooth, and Lexus because their cabins too have now become a bit more noisy than I like with their louder engines you hear coming through the front of the car in the cabin. I hope this review helps others. Worth noting, this car is very new so their may be future issues/recalls that I am unaware of as I write this review. The most recent is to have the homelink programmed if your garage door does not hold your garage door opener code...it's a simple software update and it works fine now.
