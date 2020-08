Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Cherry Hill - Cherry Hill / New Jersey

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 4555 miles below market average! Certified. 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Polar White *Mercedes-Benz Certified*, *Balance of Manufacture Warranty*, *LOW MILES*, *Non Smoker*, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Brake assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Burmester Surround Sound System, Electric Trunk Closer, Electronic Stability Control, Hands-Free Access, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package Code, KEYLESS GO®, Leather Shift Knob, Luxury Exterior, Luxury Interior, Luxury Package, MB-Tex Dash & Upper Door Trim w/Top Stitching, Navigation system: COMAND, NFC Wireless Charging, Parking Pilot, Power door mirrors, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Premium 1 Package, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat.Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyBuying a pre-owned vehicle is often a consumer's least favorite buying experience. And that should not be ...our customers expect much more. In fact, in response to their wishes, we're determined to radically deviate from traditional methods of selling pre-owned automobiles. Our goal: To create an unsurpassed level of customer satisfaction for our pre-owned customers.Only the highest quality pre-owned automobiles are offered for sale. Strict mileage, mechanical and fit/finish standards must be met and exceeded before a vehicle is put on display.Rest assured that our "one-price" is our best price. We will never haggle. Market research indicates this results in the greatest customer satisfaction. We price our automobiles with current market conditions. One Price, One Dealer, Mercedes Benz of Cherry Hill...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDZF4KB5HA200251

Stock: UM0998

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-29-2020